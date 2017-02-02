Weird but true — peeing in the shower is cleaner than going in the toilet

Charlotte Hilton Andersen is the author of the book The Great Fitness Experiment: One Year of Trying Everything and runs the popular health and fitness website of the same name, where she tries out a new workout every month, specializing...

Image: Glowimages/Getty Images

Print

Shower-peers, rejoice! You may have spent decades in the shadows, desperately trying to keep your dirty secret hidden, but now it's time to step up and declare, "I pee in the shower, and I'm damn proud."

That's right, we have cold hard facts to prove what we've all been thinking in the back of our minds for as long as we can remember: Peeing in the shower is a good thing. The University of East Anglia actually created a whole program dedicated to it, and the school's "Go with the Flow" campaign went mainstream in 2014 after two students estimated that peeing in the shower could save the campus 187 million gallons of water a year.

Here are all the reasons why peeing in the shower is even better than going in the toilet.

1. It's economical

UofEA estimates that the new program will save the university over $230,000 a year in water costs. Your personal savings might not be that impressive (although who knows how much you pee?) but who wouldn't love to lighten up their utility bill?

More: 12 Chemicals that can hurt your child's brain

2. It's good for the environment

Administrators at UofEA say, "With 15,000 students at UEA, over a year we would save enough water to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool 26 times over." They did not comment on how much of that pool water was already filled with urine but now you're imagining it. You're welcome. Plus, less paper waste in the sewage system means less cleanup needed.

3. It's more hygienic

Many public health officials have long wondered how toilet paper ended up as the clean standard for post-potty clean up. But it was Will.i.am who explained the dilemma best: "Get some chocolate, wipe it on a wooden floor, and then try to get it up with some dry towels. You’re going to get chocolate in the cracks. That’s why you gotta get them baby wipes."

Dry paper just kind of smears things around and for women, wiping back to front can introduce bacteria into the urethra causing a painful infection. No such problem in the shower where clean water rinses everything down and out!

4. It's cleaner

We're not as bad as men but women can also drip, leak or otherwise "mist" the toilet seat. I don't know how it happens but it just does. Add toilet paper to the mix and, well, that's how you end up with gas station restrooms. There's a reason that many countries outside America use bidets, toilet-like devices that squirt water for bottom cleaning.

Next Up: It will make you prepared

Originally published October 2014. Updated January 2017.