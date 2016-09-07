Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

5 stretches that finally make it easy to master the splits

Maggie Giuffrida

by

Maggie Giuffrida is a graduate of The University of Arizona where she earned a degree in journalism. She is a contributing writer for SheKnows, specializing in health and fitness. Maggie is a certified yoga instructor and health and well...

View Profile
Image: Maggie Giuffrida/SheKnows
Print

Stretches for splits that really work — your inner yogi would be so proud

We've all noticed that creaking and cracking in the morning intensify as we get older, but — contrary to popular belief — getting stiffer is not a fact of life we just have to sit back and suffer through. Starting your day off with a healthy habit of deep yoga stretches can not only help you to stay limber — it may have you splitting like a kid again.

Stretching ups flexibility, increases athletic performance and decreases activity-based injuries by delivering blood to your hard working muscles, and it also helps to give your bod that super-slim, toned appearance — if that's what you're going for.

The splits, of course, are the ultimate test of stretchability, but the thought of busting them out might cause panic. Don't freak out just yet — I promise to ease you into this pose nice and slow.

Stick with these five stretches and you'll master the splits in no time.

1. Standing forward bend

Stretches for splits that really work — your inner yogi would be so proud
Image: Maggie Giuffrida/SheKnows

Standing straight up, feet together, arms by your side, reach your hands up and overhead into a prayer position and then swan-dive your arms and chest down toward the ground. Let your fingertips or palms fall to either side of your feet and slowly start to bring your chest in towards your knees. If you have a hard time reaching your toes, put a little more bend in your knees until your hands are on the floor. Keep pressing your chin and chest in towards your knees and thighs for the maximum stretch. Remember to never lock your knees and always keep a slight bend in them to avoid injury.

Stretches hamstrings and back, alleviates anxiety, relieves headaches, improves digestion and quiets the mind.

More: 7 Yoga poses when you're too tired to work out

2. Pyramid pose

Stretches for splits that really work — your inner yogi would be so proud
Image: Maggie Giuffrida/SheKnows

Starting in Tadasana, or mountain pose (standing straight up, feet together, arms by your side), gently step one foot about 3 to 4 feet behind the other, allowing the toes to turn out slightly to the side and aligning your back heel with your front heel. Note: It's important that your feet should not be directly in line with one another. Instead, your back foot should be a few inches to the side to balance more effectively. Once your legs are in place, bring your hands to either side of your front foot and lower your chest and chin in towards the top of your thigh. Continue reaching your fingers and hands behind the front leg for more of a stretch.

Stretches the spine, shoulders, wrists, hips, hamstrings and strengthens the legs. Improves posture and balance and calms the brain.

Next Up: Lizard pose

Originally published October 2013. Updated January 2017.

1 of 3
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

Slideshows
Totally realistic women and their biological clocks
20 celebs owning their health issues to squash the stigmas
5 ways to give your loved ones the gift of self-care
15 essential activewear brands to know right now
Related Articles
Hot
New in Health & Wellness
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!