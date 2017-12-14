Healthy post-holiday recipes

Share Pin

After the holidays, when I've been stuffing myself silly in a sugar-laden cookie bingeing free-for-all, I suddenly remember that vegetables are good for me. As the New Year's Champagne makes its way out of my system I usually find myself actually starting to crave all the foods my body has been deprived of in the past month, and that's when I realize it's time for a detox.

I'm not talking about a cleanse, or any other sort of fad diet. But just by simply focusing on eating a lot more nutrient-dense, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant-rich foods, I can feel my body recovering from my very enjoyable break from sensible eating. It's all about balance, right?

These recipes are perfect for getting you back on track after the holidays. Filled with a rainbow of veggies and lean, clean proteins, these are just the kinds of meals you'll want to eat to keep your immune system strong and your body feeling its best.