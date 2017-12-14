Healthy post-holiday recipes

After the holidays, when I've been stuffing myself silly in a sugar-laden cookie bingeing free-for-all, I suddenly remember that vegetables are good for me. As the New Year's Champagne makes its way out of my system I usually find myself actually starting to crave all the foods my body has been deprived of in the past month, and that's when I realize it's time for a detox.
I'm not talking about a cleanse, or any other sort of fad diet. But just by simply focusing on eating a lot more nutrient-dense, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant-rich foods, I can feel my body recovering from my very enjoyable break from sensible eating. It's all about balance, right?
These recipes are perfect for getting you back on track after the holidays. Filled with a rainbow of veggies and lean, clean proteins, these are just the kinds of meals you'll want to eat to keep your immune system strong and your body feeling its best.
When you get bored of all that kale, try this bok choy and persimmon salad on for size.
Sweet potato noodles and pan-fried tofu make this stir-fry extra satisfying.
Mustard greens and turmeric add potent dose of anti-inflammatory nutrients to this lemon chicken soup.
Served with a rainbow of roasted root veggies, this chicken is loaded with garlic and lemon.
Sometimes the simplest dishes are the best, like tender steamed asparagus topped with lemon zest and olive oil.
Tender and infused with lemongrass and ginger, these veggies will soothe your soul and replenish your body.
A colorful medley of veggies and beans is just what your body craves after a fun season of indulgence.
Frozen spinach and canned beans come together to make this super-healthy meal, full of fiber and vitamins.
Hearty green kale is enlivened by spicy chiles, garlic, and lemon juice to make this nutritious dish.
Fruits, veggies, and quinoa, oh my! This vegan poke bowl is packed with goodness.
One look at this green and vibrant dish and you know it's a better option than most pastas out there.
Crisp-tender, vibrant green beans are tossed with onions, almonds, and lemon zest to make this nutritious side.
