11 Items That Prove Aldi Is the New Trader Joe's

Justina Huddleston

Image: Getty Images Design: Kenzie Mastroe/SheKnows
Aldi vs. Trader Joe's

For the longest time, Trader Joe's has been our go-to spot for quick and easy meals, gourmet ingredients and unique snacks, all for a great price. But these days, there's a new store in town that no one can stop talking about: Aldi, the stripped-down European import that offers tasty food for less.

Aldi may be a no-frills shopping experience. You rent carts for a quarter (refunded at the end of your trip). You have to provide your own bags and bag your food yourself. The stores carry much less product than your average superstore and the hours are limited. The upshot? You get high-quality foods at a bargain price and limited-time offerings that come much cheaper than their counterparts at traditional stores.

Whether you're looking for a healthy meal that takes no time to prepare, an indulgent snack or an inexpensive staple, Aldi's got your back. Just remember to bring your bags.

Prices vary depending on your location.

Aldi
Berryhill Apple Butter

Get your fix of fall goodness with a large jar of Aldi's Berryhill Apple Butter. 

Aldi
Little Salad Bar Southwest Chopped Salad Kit

Aldi's fresh options, like this salad kit, make healthy eating easy.

Aldi
Barissimo Organic fair-trade coffee

This coffee from Aldi hits all the marks: organic, fair-trade and single-origin from Peru. 

Aldi
Priano Three Cheese Tortellini

Make dinner in a flash with Aldi's easy gourmet options, like this three-cheese tortellini.

Aldi
Specially Selected Raw Honey

This grade-A raw honey is a great sweetener alternative when you don't want to use granulated sugar.

Aldi
Live G Free Stuffed Sandwiches

Gluten-free, these stuffed sandwiches — filled with spinach, artichoke and kale — are like a healthy Hot Pocket.

Aldi
Specially Selected Pita Chips

Paired with hummus or a cheese board, you can't go wrong with these Parmesan, garlic and herb pita chips. 

Aldi
Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels

Oh, yeah. You can get your upscale junk-food fix at Aldi just like you do at Trader Joe's. 

Aldi
Specially Selected Chocolate Chip Brioche

This tear-and-share chocolate chip brioche is great for dessert or for breakfast. 

Aldi
Winking Owl wines

Winking Owl wine is the Charles Shaw of your new favorite grocery store, with prices as low as $2.19 per bottle. 

