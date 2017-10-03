Aldi vs. Trader Joe's

For the longest time, Trader Joe's has been our go-to spot for quick and easy meals, gourmet ingredients and unique snacks, all for a great price. But these days, there's a new store in town that no one can stop talking about: Aldi, the stripped-down European import that offers tasty food for less.
Aldi may be a no-frills shopping experience. You rent carts for a quarter (refunded at the end of your trip). You have to provide your own bags and bag your food yourself. The stores carry much less product than your average superstore and the hours are limited. The upshot? You get high-quality foods at a bargain price and limited-time offerings that come much cheaper than their counterparts at traditional stores.
Whether you're looking for a healthy meal that takes no time to prepare, an indulgent snack or an inexpensive staple, Aldi's got your back. Just remember to bring your bags.
Prices vary depending on your location.
Aldi's house brand of almond milk will satisfy your needs for a dairy-free drink.
Get your fix of fall goodness with a large jar of Aldi's Berryhill Apple Butter.
Aldi's fresh options, like this salad kit, make healthy eating easy.
This coffee from Aldi hits all the marks: organic, fair-trade and single-origin from Peru.
Make dinner in a flash with Aldi's easy gourmet options, like this three-cheese tortellini.
This grade-A raw honey is a great sweetener alternative when you don't want to use granulated sugar.
Gluten-free, these stuffed sandwiches — filled with spinach, artichoke and kale — are like a healthy Hot Pocket.
Paired with hummus or a cheese board, you can't go wrong with these Parmesan, garlic and herb pita chips.
Oh, yeah. You can get your upscale junk-food fix at Aldi just like you do at Trader Joe's.
This tear-and-share chocolate chip brioche is great for dessert or for breakfast.
Winking Owl wine is the Charles Shaw of your new favorite grocery store, with prices as low as $2.19 per bottle.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started