Boozy cider recipes

It’s finally apple cider season! If you’ve gone apple picking recently, you likely have a jug of fresh apple cider sitting in your fridge. And while delicious on its own, apple cider can always benefit from a splash of booze. It doesn’t get cozier than sipping a mug of hot spiked cider while sitting outside on a cool fall night.

We’ve rounded up 11 unique and delicious spiked cider recipes that are perfect for sipping solo or at your next fall party. From a fall harvest sangria to apple cider margaritas, these cocktails will get you and your friends in a festive mood. For the best-tasting cocktail, opt for a fresh cider from your local orchard or farmers market. You can also find good-quality cider in the refrigerated section at most grocery stores. Any of these cocktails would be perfect at your Halloween bash — but maybe wait to drink one after you’re done carving the pumpkin.