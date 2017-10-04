 
11 Spiked Apple Cider Recipes for All Your Fall Parties

Kaila Stein

Food

Kaila is a New York City based food writer who loves to cook and entertain for friends and family. She can bake a mean rhubarb pie and shake up a custom cocktail to go along with it. Check out Kaila's blog https://freshprincesscooks.com/

Boozy cider recipes

Half Baked Harvest
Boozy cider recipes

It’s finally apple cider season! If you’ve gone apple picking recently, you likely have a jug of fresh apple cider sitting in your fridge. And while delicious on its own, apple cider can always benefit from a splash of booze. It doesn’t get cozier than sipping a mug of hot spiked cider while sitting outside on a cool fall night.

We’ve rounded up 11 unique and delicious spiked cider recipes that are perfect for sipping solo or at your next fall party. From a fall harvest sangria to apple cider margaritas, these cocktails will get you and your friends in a festive mood. For the best-tasting cocktail, opt for a fresh cider from your local orchard or farmers market. You can also find good-quality cider in the refrigerated section at most grocery stores. Any of these cocktails would be perfect at your Halloween bash — but maybe wait to drink one after you’re done carving the pumpkin.

Smoky apple cider margaritas

Half Baked Harvest
Smoky apple cider margaritas

You need a pitcher of these margaritas at your Halloween party. Smoky mezcal, apple cider and fresh lime juice make this an autumnal margarita. Serve with a burned cinnamon stick for a cool smoke effect.

Bourbon apple cider cocktail

Style Me Pretty
Bourbon apple cider cocktail

This festive bourbon cocktail has a cinnamon-sugar rim and is almost too pretty to drink. Stir and serve with a rosemary sprig. 

Pumpkin-apple cider shandy

With Salt and Wit
Pumpkin-apple cider shandy

Pumpkin beer and apple cider join forces in this fun fall beer cocktail. 

Apple cider Moscow mule

The Sweetest Occasion
Apple cider Moscow mule

You can’t go wrong with a crowd-pleasing Moscow mule. This apple cider version has cinnamon-sugar for an extra dose of fall flavor.

Apple cider Bellini

Crazy for Crust
Apple cider Bellini

Serve this three-ingredient Bellini at your next fall brunch and your guests will go nuts. This can be made as a single drink or in a pitcher.

Long Island apple ice tea

Jennifer Meyering
Long Island apple ice tea

Picked too many apples? Have too many bottles of booze in your house? Combine the two in this delicious (and potent) Long Island apple iced tea recipe. 

Sparkling fig-honey cocktail

Hello Glow
Sparkling fig-honey cocktail

This fizzy fall cocktail is made with fresh figs, apple cider, thyme and raw honey. It’s beautiful and delicious.

Sparkling fireball apple sangria

Mantitlement
Sparkling fireball apple sangria

This sparkling fireball apple sangria has tons of cold-weather flavors like apple cider, fresh apple, pomegranate seeds and of course booze.

Apple gin cocktail

No Spoon Necessary
Apple gin cocktail

Tart, slightly sweet and full of fruity flavor, this gin-based cocktail is bursting with warm fall flavors.  

Caramel-apple cider vodka punch

Spoonabilities
Caramel-apple cider vodka punch

This easy punch will be the hit of your fall party.  Sweet, fruity, festive and boozy enough to get your guests in the mood to party.  

Pin it!

Yvonna Groom/SheKnows
Pin it!

