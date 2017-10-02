What our editors are cooking for fall

Share Pin

Things I love about fall: Hocus Pocus, cold and cloudy days, not drinking pumpkin spice anything (Sorry, PSL lovers), scary movie marathons and of course... the food. Summer food is great, don't get me wrong, but can we be real for a sec? No one looks at a salad and gets goose bumps. Show someone a plate of ooey-gooey four-cheese mac and cheese topped with bacon and bread crumbs and you can literally see their eyes fill with joy and excitement. Fall food trumps summer food every time.

As editors, we're on the internet, like, 80 percent of the day. So naturally, we come across more recipes than the average Joe. Luckily for you, that means we've weeded out the recipes worth your precious time and effort. So click through our slideshow and see what fall recipes the SheKnows editors are whipping up in their kitchens this month.

