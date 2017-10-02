What our editors are cooking for fall

Things I love about fall: Hocus Pocus, cold and cloudy days, not drinking pumpkin spice anything (Sorry, PSL lovers), scary movie marathons and of course... the food. Summer food is great, don't get me wrong, but can we be real for a sec? No one looks at a salad and gets goose bumps. Show someone a plate of ooey-gooey four-cheese mac and cheese topped with bacon and bread crumbs and you can literally see their eyes fill with joy and excitement. Fall food trumps summer food every time.
More: 15 Healthy Fall Grain Bowls to Throw Together This Season
As editors, we're on the internet, like, 80 percent of the day. So naturally, we come across more recipes than the average Joe. Luckily for you, that means we've weeded out the recipes worth your precious time and effort. So click through our slideshow and see what fall recipes the SheKnows editors are whipping up in their kitchens this month.
"Fall is apple season, so take advantage of the bountiful stock and prices and treat yourself to a batch of apple butter. The spread (which contains no actual butter) is delicious on so many things (and can be used in place of cranberry sauce) and makes your home smell divine as it cooks. It's perfect for a lazy Sunday." — Elizabeth Yuko, health editor
"For some people, fall is all about the apples. For me, it's all about the Hatch chiles. Hatch chiles are in season at the end of September, and I buy insane amounts of them and freeze them so I can have them all year long. I add them to guacamole, mac and cheese and sandwiches, but I am especially excited to try them in this tortilla soup recipe I recently found." — Kenzie Mastroe, food and lifestyle editor
"My favorite thing about working from home is the chance to make deluxe breakfasts. It's still hot in Phoenix, but as the temperatures start to cool, all I want are root vegetables and hearty meat. Enter the sweet potato and sausage hash. I like it because I can add whatever vegetables I have on hand — often bell peppers, onions, carrots — and I can also speed up the process by making hash browns from the potatoes rather than a cubed cut. It keeps me full for hours and gets me closer to my daily vegetable quota." — Colleen Stinchcombe, branded content editor
"I love pesto and I love goat cheese, so I decided to try a recipe that combined the two, and it was a major success! The goat cheese added a little tart creaminess to the peppery basil, and the tomatoes bring sweetness. This will be a go-to for me this fall as long as I can access good tomatoes." — Hannah Hickok, deputy editor
"As a new mom to a 3-month-old boy, cooking a proper dinner — let alone eating it uninterrupted — has become a bit of a challenge, which is why I plan to lean on my slow cooker hard this fall. This crazy-easy recipe requires minimal prep yet delivers a well-balanced meal that includes protein, veggies and carbs all in one flavorful dish. Plus, the ingredients are items we typically always have in our pantry, so even grocery shopping will be a total breeze." — Cristina Velocci, director of editorial operations
"I am not the chef in my house, but my partner is well-known for a stellar version of this four-cheese mac. And we do not play around: It usually includes 12-year-old aged sharp Cheddar that his parents mail us from Wisconsin. But you know, regular cheese works too. Comfort food for all!" — Amelia Edelman, parenting editor
"I'm not one for recipes, but I do like seeing what's out there in the cooking world so I can put my own spin on it. This vegan cauliflower curry is delicious and hearty. Perfect for fall. Here are my tweaks: Swap out the curry paste and ginger for 2 tablespoons of Shan [brand] meat and veggie curry seasoning. You can find Shan seasonings at your local halal grocery store. You don't want to just throw in any generic curry, you want the good stuff with cardamom and the whole nine. I like to add cooked potatoes for added texture as well as green peas and spinach for extra iron. You can pair it with rice and paratha bread, or you can eat it alone. If you're eating it with paratha, make sure to grab some mixed pickles (Shan brand is my favorite!) for added spice." — Yvonna Groom, social media manager
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started