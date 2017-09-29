Avocado recipes you need in your life

Oh, avocado — the food that has become the unofficial spokesperson for millennials. It may have acquired a trendy food reputation, but let me tell you a little secret: Avocados have been making meals delicious since long before somebody decided to smash it and spread it on toast. In fact, there are very few dishes that don’t benefit from avocado — I’m looking at you, bowl of cereal. With its creamy texture and rich flavor, avocado cools off spicy dishes like chili and adds pizzaz to a lackluster sandwich.
The magical green fruit goes a long way nutritionally and is a good source of monounsaturated fat, vitamin E and vitamin B6. They are easily accessible and can be found in any grocery store or trendy workplace. From tacos to soups and sandwiches and even waffles, avocado adds a ton of flavor to just about any dish. We’ve rounded up 14 delicious avocado recipes that showcase the versatile fruit in a variety of ways.
You can’t talk avocados without mentioning guac! These fried halloumi tacos are topped with a tasty charred corn guacamole. The halloumi cheese has a super-high melting point which means it can be pan-fried to perfection.
If you’ve ever been to the Cheesecake Factory (and c'mon, you have), you know how addictive their avocado egg rolls are. This homemade version is cheaper and tastes even better.
These savory corn and cheddar waffles are kid-friendly and topped with diced avocado, corn and cherry tomatoes.
These flavorful salmon-avocado burgers are made with fresh salmon and topped with a homemade ranch sauce. Serve them on a bed of greens or opt for a toasted bun or wrap.
Looking for a new meatless Monday dinner recipe? These sweet potato burritos with black beans are smothered in a simple yet flavorful avocado salsa verde sauce.
This juicy grilled flank steak comes together in just 15 minutes and is topped with a fresh avocado chimichurri.
Avocado and eggs are a match made in heaven. This delicious egg salad is mayo-free — the creaminess comes from avocado instead. Fresh herbs add a bright freshness.
You're 20 minutes away from the most luxuriously creamy pasta dish. The avocado and kale pesto makes a healthier plant-based pasta sauce.
These tuna poke-stuffed avocados are not only on trend, they’re delicious too — and carb-free! Fresh tuna is minced and mixed with Sriracha, coconut aminos or soy sauce and scallions. This fresh and light dish would make a great appetizer or lunch.
This delicious chicken salad makes the perfect lunch or snack. It's made with shredded chicken, avocado, feta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, basil and dill. Serve on toasted whole-grain bread and top with arugula for a satisfying sandwich.
This loaded guacamole is all about the toppings. Crumbled bacon, roasted jalapeño, toasted pepitas, sun-dried tomatoes and cotija cheese elevate a humble guac.
If you're not into cubed avocado in your salad, try it in the dressing instead. Greek yogurt and avocado make this dressing super-creamy. Substitute another herb like basil or parsley if you’re not into cilantro.
These veggie-packed summer rolls are made with avocado, red cabbage, shrimp, carrots, cilantro and mint. Serve with a peanut sauce for the perfect light bite.
If you're looking for a creamy soup that's lighter than your average cream of broccoli, try this bright green bowl of deliciousness.
