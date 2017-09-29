 
14 Savory Avocado Recipes That Don't Include Any Toast

Kaila Stein

Food

Kaila is a New York City based food writer who loves to cook and entertain for friends and family.

Avocado recipes you need in your life

Avocado recipes you need in your life

Oh, avocado — the food that has become the unofficial spokesperson for millennials. It may have acquired a trendy food reputation, but let me tell you a little secret: Avocados have been making meals delicious since long before somebody decided to smash it and spread it on toast. In fact, there are very few dishes that don’t benefit from avocado — I’m looking at you, bowl of cereal. With its creamy texture and rich flavor, avocado cools off spicy dishes like chili and adds pizzaz to a lackluster sandwich.

The magical green fruit goes a long way nutritionally and is a good source of monounsaturated fat, vitamin E and vitamin B6. They are easily accessible and can be found in any grocery store or trendy workplace. From tacos to soups and sandwiches and even waffles, avocado adds a ton of flavor to just about any dish. We’ve rounded up 14 delicious avocado recipes that showcase the versatile fruit in a variety of ways.

Avocado egg rolls

Avocado egg rolls

If you’ve ever been to the Cheesecake Factory (and c'mon, you have), you know how addictive their avocado egg rolls are. This homemade version is cheaper and tastes even better.

Corn & cheddar waffles topped with avocado

Corn & cheddar waffles topped with avocado

These savory corn and cheddar waffles are kid-friendly and topped with diced avocado, corn and cherry tomatoes.

Salmon-avocado burgers

Salmon-avocado burgers

These flavorful salmon-avocado burgers are made with fresh salmon and topped with a homemade ranch sauce. Serve them on a bed of greens or opt for a toasted bun or wrap. 

Sweet potato burritos with avocado salsa verde

Sweet potato burritos with avocado salsa verde

Looking for a new meatless Monday dinner recipe? These sweet potato burritos with black beans are smothered in a simple yet flavorful avocado salsa verde sauce.

Grilled flank steak with avocado chimichurri

Grilled flank steak with avocado chimichurri

This juicy grilled flank steak comes together in just 15 minutes and is topped with a fresh avocado chimichurri. 

Avocado egg salad

Avocado egg salad

Avocado and eggs are a match made in heaven. This delicious egg salad is mayo-free — the creaminess comes from avocado instead. Fresh herbs add a bright freshness. 

Avocado-kale pesto pasta

Avocado-kale pesto pasta

You're 20 minutes away from the most luxuriously creamy pasta dish.  The avocado and kale pesto makes a healthier plant-based pasta sauce.

Spicy tuna poke-stuffed avocado

Spicy tuna poke-stuffed avocado

These tuna poke-stuffed avocados are not only on trend, they’re delicious too — and carb-free! Fresh tuna is minced and mixed with Sriracha, coconut aminos or soy sauce and scallions. This fresh and light dish would make a great appetizer or lunch.

Avocado chicken salad

Avocado chicken salad

This delicious chicken salad makes the perfect lunch or snack. It's made with shredded chicken, avocado, feta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, basil and dill. Serve on toasted whole-grain bread and top with arugula for a satisfying sandwich.  

Loaded guacamole

Loaded guacamole

This loaded guacamole is all about the toppings. Crumbled bacon, roasted jalapeño, toasted pepitas, sun-dried tomatoes and cotija cheese elevate a humble guac. 

Avocado-cilantro-lime dressing

Avocado-cilantro-lime dressing

If you're not into cubed avocado in your salad, try it in the dressing instead. Greek yogurt and avocado make this dressing super-creamy. Substitute another herb like basil or parsley if you’re not into cilantro.

Fresh summer rolls with avocado

Fresh summer rolls with avocado

These veggie-packed summer rolls are made with avocado, red cabbage, shrimp, carrots, cilantro and mint. Serve with a peanut sauce for the perfect light bite. 

Spicy corn & avocado soup

Spicy corn & avocado soup

If you're looking for a creamy soup that's lighter than your average cream of broccoli, try this bright green bowl of deliciousness. 

