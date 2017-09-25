 
12 Condiments You Can Totally Make at Home

Justina Huddleston

by

Justina Huddleston is an editor and the head writer for TDmonthly Magazine. She has been a freelance writer for several years, though her real passion is cooking. You can see the recipes she creates on her vegan food blog, A Life of Litt...

#1/13:

Homemade condiments

Killing Thyme
#1/13:

Homemade condiments

From fries to pad thai, every meal we eat is only as good as the condiments we have on the side. I mean, who would want to eat a burger without ketchup or a jumbo soft pretzel without mustard? While some condiments, like ranch and mayo (which do in fact belong on pizza and french fries, respectively), can be controversial, what all of these side sauces and dips have in common is that they're even more addictively dippable when you make them at home.

Even though it's easy to reach for bottles and jars of your favorite edible extras when you're at the store, the higher quality and ability to control which ingredients you use mean you should make your favorites from scratch at least once or twice. And once you've tried your customized concoction, you may find that it's hard to go back to dipping, drizzling and slathering anything but these homemade condiments on your food ever again.

#3/13:

Homemade mayonnaise

The Healthier Recipes
#3/13:

Homemade mayonnaise

It's surprisingly easy to whip up a batch of this creamy mayonnaise.

#4/13:

Zucchini relish

The FoodOlic
#4/13:

Zucchini relish

Zucchini is inexpensive all year (especially in the summer) and makes a mean sweet-and-sour relish

#5/13:

Homemade buttermilk ranch dressing

Kevin is Cooking
#5/13:

Homemade buttermilk ranch dressing

Ditch the bottle and the packet and opt for this creamy homemade ranch dressing instead.

#6/13:

Homemade ketchup

Killing Thyme
#6/13:

Homemade ketchup

Sweetened with honey, this homemade ketchup will really make you feel like a master in the kitchen. 

#7/13:

Peach ketchup

West of the Loop
#7/13:

Peach ketchup

Sweet peaches make for a surprisingly delicious ketchup, so why not give it a try?

#8/13:

Roasted Hatch chile-beer mustard

Chili Pepper Madness
#8/13:

Roasted Hatch chile-beer mustard

Add extra oomph to your sandwiches with a slathering of this spicy, beer-infused mustard.

#9/13:

Homemade harissa

Viva La Food
#9/13:

Homemade harissa

Made with roasted red bell peppers, chilies and plenty of spices, harissa goes with just about anything. 

#10/13:

Hatch chile chimichurri

My Modern Cooker
#10/13:

Hatch chile chimichurri

Pair this punchy sauce — made with parsley, Hatch chiles, garlic and oil — with grilled meat or roasted veggies. 

#11/13:

Roasted tomatillo salsa

Homegrown Provisions
#11/13:

Roasted tomatillo salsa

Roasted tomatillos make this a fruity, tangy take on salsa.

#12/13:

Homemade hoisin sauce

Pickled Plum
#12/13:

Homemade hoisin sauce

Use this sweet and salty hoisin sauce as a dip, sandwich spread or marinade.

#13/13:

Homemade chili-garlic sauce

Chili Pepper Madness
#13/13:

Homemade chili-garlic sauce

Spicy, pungent chili-garlic sauce adds a tangy kick to sandwiches, soups, noodles and more. 

