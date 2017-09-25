From fries to pad thai, every meal we eat is only as good as the condiments we have on the side. I mean, who would want to eat a burger without ketchup or a jumbo soft pretzel without mustard? While some condiments, like ranch and mayo (which do in fact belong on pizza and french fries, respectively), can be controversial, what all of these side sauces and dips have in common is that they're even more addictively dippable when you make them at home.
Even though it's easy to reach for bottles and jars of your favorite edible extras when you're at the store, the higher quality and ability to control which ingredients you use mean you should make your favorites from scratch at least once or twice. And once you've tried your customized concoction, you may find that it's hard to go back to dipping, drizzling and slathering anything but these homemade condiments on your food ever again.
When you make mustard from scratch, you can decide how spicy, grainy and tangy you want it to be.
It's surprisingly easy to whip up a batch of this creamy mayonnaise.
Zucchini is inexpensive all year (especially in the summer) and makes a mean sweet-and-sour relish.
Ditch the bottle and the packet and opt for this creamy homemade ranch dressing instead.
Sweetened with honey, this homemade ketchup will really make you feel like a master in the kitchen.
Sweet peaches make for a surprisingly delicious ketchup, so why not give it a try?
Add extra oomph to your sandwiches with a slathering of this spicy, beer-infused mustard.
Made with roasted red bell peppers, chilies and plenty of spices, harissa goes with just about anything.
Pair this punchy sauce — made with parsley, Hatch chiles, garlic and oil — with grilled meat or roasted veggies.
Roasted tomatillos make this a fruity, tangy take on salsa.
Use this sweet and salty hoisin sauce as a dip, sandwich spread or marinade.
Spicy, pungent chili-garlic sauce adds a tangy kick to sandwiches, soups, noodles and more.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started