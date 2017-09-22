A crash course in Costco food courting

Despite the fact you typically go to Costco to fill up your cart with food to make at home, that doesn’t mean you’re impervious to the allure of the superstore’s famous food court. In fact, it’s pretty much the reward you promise yourself for braving the massive lines and vast expanses of costly temptations.
Plus, let’s be real: You can work up a hearty appetite carting around 10-gallon tubs of peanut butter, enough bottled water to see you through the apocalypse and a lifetime supply of cotton swabs.
And so the siren song of the food court beckons. Where else can you find a slice of pizza the size of a small child for only a buck? But as with most things in life, everything is not created equal. Consider this ranking of menu items from Costco's food court, from worst to best, your field guide to surviving a trip to Costco’s food court.
Perhaps we're frozen coffee purists, but this slushy concoction isn't great on its own. With a churro? Doable.
Unfortunate since it's the "healthiest" choice, but this chicken Caesar salad is pretty darn basic.
Between the thick torta roll and the garlic mayo, the hot turkey and provolone sandwich is a tad heavy (but still tasty).
We're not mad at this treat of soft serve ice cream topped with a berry compote, but it is super-sweet.
If a pizza crust, ham and cheese Hot Pocket and bacon had a love child, it would be the indulgent chicken bake.
If you're looking for an authentic churro, keep looking. But if you like cinnamony-doughy goodness, you're golden.
The brisket pulls apart perfectly. The BBQ is sweet and tangy. And the slaw offers a crisp crunch. Score!
I mean, you can't really mess up soft serve in a waffle cone, right? This classic speaks for itself.
The only reason the Polish dog gets docked points is because it tastes almost just like a regular hot dog.
It's a shame the Italian sausage dog is only offered in certain regions, 'cause it's a Polish dog done right.
It's gelato, you guys — three generous scoops in a waffle cone for only $1.50. Dessert never tasted so sweet.
A seasonal item, Costco's chili is seriously legit. It's loaded with meat and beans, making it a hearty choice.
The dog, the bun, the toppings... it's all delicious. Besides, for $1.50 with a drink? It's a total no-brainer.
If someone scoffs at the Costco pizza hype, cut 'em loose. You don't need that kind of negativity in your life.
