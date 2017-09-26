 
15 Healthy Fall Grain Bowls to Throw Together This Season

by

Healthy fall grain bowls

Emilie Eats
Healthy fall grain bowls

Eating healthy can be a nuisance — especially when you don’t have a ton of time (or patience) to cook — and that’s why we love tossing together grain bowls during any season, but especially fall.

Autumn fruits and vegetables like apples, pumpkin, Brussels sprouts and squash are the ideal grain bowl fillers because they’re delicious, hearty and healthy as hell. What’s not to like?

Bowls are ideal for serving up filling (but not over-the-top) portion sizes. They let you experience multiple textures and flavors with each bite. They save you money since you can easily prep them, and they’re quite the Instagrammable lunch if we do say so ourselves.

Need a little grain bowl inspo? Here are some of the fall bowls we’ll be trying this season.

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster. 

Apple-sweet potato quinoa salad

Cooking on the Front Burner
Fall Brussels sprouts quinoa salad

Emilie Eats
Butternut squash & cranberry quinoa salad

Little Broken
Breakfast burrito bowl with sweet potato noodles

Food Faith Fitness
Chorizo breakfast bowl

Anya's Eats
Breakfast sweet potat-'oats'

Little Bits Of
Raw apple-cinnamon & chia breakfast bowl

Blissful Basil
Kale & butternut squash breakfast bowl

The Organic Dietitian
Autumn glow salad with lemon dressing

Pinch of Yum
Harvest roasted vegetable grain bowl

Joyful Healthy Eats
Balsamic Brussels sprouts & chicken quinoa bowls

Cooking LSL
Autumn vegetable grain salad with cider-mustard vinaigrette

Whole Bite
Fall harvest power bowl with spiced maple-tahini dressing

Fit Mitten Kitchen
Autumn harvest quinoa bowls

Simply Quinoa
