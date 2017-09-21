 
15 Breakfast Bowls to Fuel You Up on Weekday Mornings

Breakfast bowl recipes

Minimalist Baker
Breakfast bowl recipes

Look guys. It’s a universally understood truth (I think?) that everything food-related is just plain better in a bowl. Not only are bowls conducive to laziness (score), but somehow, they make even the most random combo of ingredients look like and taste like they belong together. And when you’re getting ready to rush out the door in the morning, that’s a beautiful thing.

If you too are of the camp that believes the right (or wrong) breakfast can set the tone for your whole day, you’re definitely going to want to get in on these 15 filling, delicious, good-for-you breakfast bowls. From oatmeal and quinoa to smoothies and fruit, there are sweet and savory, hot and cold options for every kind of breakfast personality.

 

Originally posted on StyleCaster

Berry-banana smoothie bowl

Two Peas and Their Pod
Berry-banana smoothie bowl

Two Peas and Their Pod

Dark chocolate-quinoa breakfast bowl

Minimalist Baker
Dark chocolate-quinoa breakfast bowl

Minimalist Baker

Savory pesto-quinoa breakfast bowl

Simply Quinoa
Savory pesto-quinoa breakfast bowl

Simply Quinoa

Peach pie smoothie bowl

Spoonful of Flavor
Peach pie smoothie bowl

Spoonful of Flavor

Energizing green smoothie bowl

The Glowing Fridge
Energizing green smoothie bowl

The Glowing Fridge

Blueberry breakfast quinoa

Damn Delicious
Blueberry breakfast quinoa

Damn Delicious

Blueberry smoothie bowl with raspberries and bananas

Simple Vegan Blog
Blueberry smoothie bowl with raspberries and bananas

Simple Vegan Blog

Superfood breakfast smoothie

The Glowing Fridge
Superfood breakfast smoothie

The Glowing Fridge

Berry-almond smoothie bowl

Bests and Bites
Berry-almond smoothie bowl

Bests and Bites

Yogurt breakfast bowl

A Zesty Bite
Yogurt breakfast bowl

A Zesty Bite

Superfood quinoa breakfast bowl

The Wheatless Kitchen
Superfood quinoa breakfast bowl

The Wheatless Kitchen

Strawberry-oatmeal smoothie bowl

Marla Meridith
Strawberry-oatmeal smoothie bowl

Marla Meridith

Breakfast smoothie bowl chia

The View from Great Island
Breakfast smoothie bowl chia

The View from Great Island

Quinoa breakfast bowl

Where Home Starts
Quinoa breakfast bowl

Where Home Starts

