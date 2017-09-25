School lunch ideas

Share Pin

School is here, and that means it's back to routine, homework, and for parents, a lot of school lunches to pack. It can be hard to keep up with kids' ever-changing taste buds, especially when you're trying to keep their meals balanced. Last week, they couldn't get enough of ham sandwiches. This week, they'd like to live exclusively on cookies... we get it. But don't worry. These lunches are tasty and balanced and provide a variety of fruits and vegetables.

We've also made sure they're simple to prepare and pack since the last thing parents need is to spend hours crafting meals that are just going to get tossed around in a backpack. Even if your child has dietary restrictions, this list provides options that can easily be made vegetarian, gluten-free, dairy-free and more. We can't, however, guarantee they won't swap with the kid who brings candy for lunch. You're on your own there.

This post was sponsored by Smucker's® and Jif®.