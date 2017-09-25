School lunch ideas

School is here, and that means it's back to routine, homework, and for parents, a lot of school lunches to pack. It can be hard to keep up with kids' ever-changing taste buds, especially when you're trying to keep their meals balanced. Last week, they couldn't get enough of ham sandwiches. This week, they'd like to live exclusively on cookies... we get it. But don't worry. These lunches are tasty and balanced and provide a variety of fruits and vegetables.
We've also made sure they're simple to prepare and pack since the last thing parents need is to spend hours crafting meals that are just going to get tossed around in a backpack. Even if your child has dietary restrictions, this list provides options that can easily be made vegetarian, gluten-free, dairy-free and more. We can't, however, guarantee they won't swap with the kid who brings candy for lunch. You're on your own there.
This post was sponsored by Smucker's® and Jif®.
Cut the wrap into pinwheels for a little extra fun.
Pasta salad can be made in bulk and served as a side dish during weeknight lunches too. And it’s a good place to sneak in more veggies.
For a sweet treat that will keep kids full with hunger-busting fat, try this simple recipe for a PB&J dip from Jif® and Smucker's®. Serve with pretzels for a nice crunch.
Everyone loves pizza, and you can make the dip sweet or savory depending on your child’s tastes.
Prep hard-boiled eggs, and they keep for up to a week in the fridge. Slice cucumbers the night before or in the morning. Protein, fat, carbs — a quick, simple, balanced meal.
A classic sandwich kids adore that will keep them full and energized.
Try coating the avocado cubes in olive oil or lemon juice to keep them fresh until lunchtime.
Kids love the “pop” of the skewered cherry tomatoes. You can even try growing the basil at home and letting kids pick the leaves the night before.
Kids can have fun piling the tuna salad onto the celery sticks or the saltine crackers.
If it’s good enough for a dinner party, it’s good enough for a school lunch. Kids can have fun building their own cracker sandwiches.
Chicken and hummus make for a filling lunch that will help keep their brain engaged for the rest of the school day.
