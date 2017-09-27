It's peanut butter-jelly time

Is there anything more classic than a PB&J? The sticky, salty flavor of the peanut butter, the ooey-gooey sweetness of jelly, both evenly spread between two slices of your favorite bread. Kids love it, parents love it and parents love that kids love it. It's a win-win. We thought there had to be more ways to bring these flavors together. Where else could we unite this duo to make something delicious? Well, the internet answered, and it is glorious. We've gathered a collection of peanut butter-and-jelly-inspired recipes that open up a whole world of culinary exploration. It's more than you can shake a loaf of bread at. From protein-packed breakfasts to frozen yogurt treats, this list will have your family craving more.
Enjoy these kid-friendly recipes celebrating the ever-classic combination of PB&J. And yes, it's OK to sneak a nibble before passing them off to the family.
This post was sponsored by Smucker's® and Jif®.
Pair PB&J sandwiches with whatever fruit you have in this cute and practical kebab stack from Smucker's® and Jif®.
When bread gets a little boring, kids will love this upgraded PB&J with buttery crescent rolls.
This smoothie is quick, simple and delicious.
Loaded with peanut butter and topped with your child's favorite jelly, these pancakes are a breakfast smash hit.
Pack these quick bites in your kid's lunch for a burst of energy.
This cross between a granola bar and the classic PBJ sandwich makes for an easy portable breakfast sure to make your kid smile.
If you’re feeling really crafty, kids won’t say no to these PB&J candy treats.
This decadent PB&J (and brie!) sandwich will please adults and kids alike.
These muffins have the added benefits of being vegan and gluten-free.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started