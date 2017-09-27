It's peanut butter-jelly time

Share Pin

Is there anything more classic than a PB&J? The sticky, salty flavor of the peanut butter, the ooey-gooey sweetness of jelly, both evenly spread between two slices of your favorite bread. Kids love it, parents love it and parents love that kids love it. It's a win-win. We thought there had to be more ways to bring these flavors together. Where else could we unite this duo to make something delicious? Well, the internet answered, and it is glorious. We've gathered a collection of peanut butter-and-jelly-inspired recipes that open up a whole world of culinary exploration. It's more than you can shake a loaf of bread at. From protein-packed breakfasts to frozen yogurt treats, this list will have your family craving more.

Enjoy these kid-friendly recipes celebrating the ever-classic combination of PB&J. And yes, it's OK to sneak a nibble before passing them off to the family.

This post was sponsored by Smucker's® and Jif®.