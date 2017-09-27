 
9 PB&J Recipes That'll Bring an Instant Smile to Your Kid's Face

Colleen Stinchcombe

It's peanut butter-jelly time

It's peanut butter-jelly time

Is there anything more classic than a PB&J? The sticky, salty flavor of the peanut butter, the ooey-gooey sweetness of jelly, both evenly spread between two slices of your favorite bread. Kids love it, parents love it and parents love that kids love it. It's a win-win. We thought there had to be more ways to bring these flavors together. Where else could we unite this duo to make something delicious? Well, the internet answered, and it is glorious. We've gathered a collection of peanut butter-and-jelly-inspired recipes that open up a whole world of culinary exploration. It's more than you can shake a loaf of bread at. From protein-packed breakfasts to frozen yogurt treats, this list will have your family craving more.

Enjoy these kid-friendly recipes celebrating the ever-classic combination of PB&J. And yes, it's OK to sneak a nibble before passing them off to the family.

This post was sponsored by Smucker's® and Jif®.

Peanut butter-jelly crescent rolls

Peanut butter-jelly crescent rolls

When bread gets a little boring, kids will love this upgraded PB&J with buttery crescent rolls.

Peanut berry blast smoothie

Peanut berry blast smoothie

This smoothie is quick, simple and delicious.

Peanut butter-jelly pancakes

Peanut butter-jelly pancakes

Loaded with peanut butter and topped with your child's favorite jelly, these pancakes are a breakfast smash hit.

Peanut butter-jelly poppers

Peanut butter-jelly poppers

Pack these quick bites in your kid's lunch for a burst of energy.

Peanut butter-jelly baked oatmeal

Peanut butter-jelly baked oatmeal

This cross between a granola bar and the classic PBJ sandwich makes for an easy portable breakfast sure to make your kid smile.

Peanut butter-jelly cups recipe

Peanut butter-jelly cups recipe

If you’re feeling really crafty, kids won’t say no to these PB&J candy treats.

Peanut butter-jelly and brie sandwich

Peanut butter-jelly and brie sandwich

This decadent PB&J (and brie!) sandwich will please adults and kids alike.

Peanut butter-jelly muffins

Peanut butter-jelly muffins

These muffins have the added benefits of being vegan and gluten-free.

