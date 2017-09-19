Unorthodox cheeseburger recipes

Just because it’s fall doesn’t mean that burger season is over. For true carnivores, burgers are a year-round food. I can clearly picture my dad donning a winter coat and boots and heading outside to shovel out the grill — now that’s true devotion to grilled meat. But if you’re not willing to brave the cooler temperatures to cook your dinner, you can always use a grill pan or cast-iron skillet to make a great burger indoors.
Here are some outside-the-box cheeseburger recipes that will get your meaty juices flowing and inspire you to fire up the outdoor grill or grill pan this fall. These cheeseburgers feature unique toppings like fried pickles, chimichurri sauce and even a Guinness cheese sauce. Grab some buns. We’re having burgers tonight.
There are two kinds of people in this world: those who put potato chips in their sandwiches and those who do not. If you fall into the former category — you need to make this insane brunch burger. This juicy burger is topped with crispy onions, cheese, jalapeño-jack potato chips, more cheese and of course, a fried egg. Perfect for football Sunday.
A double cheeseburger topped with slow-cooked spicy ribs with homemade burger sauce. If nothing else, this burger teaches us to dream big.
Fried pickles add the perfect salty crunch to a cheese-stuffed burger in this delicious crowd-pleasing recipe. The pickles fry up in just 10 minutes.
These juicy portobello burgers are topped with vegan blue cheese and caramelized onions. This recipe is a great alternative to the old vegetarian black bean burger.
Want to break out of your boring burger rut? Make these super-juicy, garlicky lamb burgers with fried halloumi cheese and garlic mayo. There’s nothing quite like crispy fried cheese.
Classic Filipino adobo flavors are grilled into a flavorful pork and turkey burger and topped with melty cheese and a crunchy red cabbage and jicama slaw.
This burger features a Jameson Whiskey glaze, a Guinness cheese sauce and crispy onions. A cube of blue cheese is placed in the center of each patty. Game over.
These juicy and flavorful sausage burgers are topped with homemade pickles, Jarlsberg cheese and a Brussels sprout slaw.
These burgers are topped with thinly sliced ribeye steak, sautéed peppers and onions and melty provolone cheese.
Not only are these burgers topped with a homemade chimichurri sauce, but the beef patties themselves contain a delicious mixture of sautéed onion, garlic and serrano chili seasoned with cumin and ancho chili powder. Top with pepper jack cheese to delight the spicy burger lover in your life.
This Greek-inspired lamb burger is topped with crunchy cucumbers, crumbled feta, peppery arugula and a nice squeeze of lemon.
