Unorthodox cheeseburger recipes

Just because it’s fall doesn’t mean that burger season is over. For true carnivores, burgers are a year-round food. I can clearly picture my dad donning a winter coat and boots and heading outside to shovel out the grill — now that’s true devotion to grilled meat. But if you’re not willing to brave the cooler temperatures to cook your dinner, you can always use a grill pan or cast-iron skillet to make a great burger indoors.

Here are some outside-the-box cheeseburger recipes that will get your meaty juices flowing and inspire you to fire up the outdoor grill or grill pan this fall. These cheeseburgers feature unique toppings like fried pickles, chimichurri sauce and even a Guinness cheese sauce. Grab some buns. We’re having burgers tonight.