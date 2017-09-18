 
All the Delicious Ways to Use Up Leftover Pumpkin Seeds

Kaila Stein

Food

Kaila is a New York City based food writer who loves to cook and entertain for friends and family. She can bake a mean rhubarb pie and shake up a custom cocktail to go along with it.

Pumpkin seed recipes to try this fall

Pumpkin seed recipes to try this fall

Pumpkin-everything season has officially begun. While you’re sipping your pumpkin spice latte and planning your pumpkin-carving design, make a note to save those seeds. Pumpkin seeds and their shelled green comrades known as pepitas are a nutritional powerhouse — loaded with protein and fiber, calcium and vitamin E, healthy fats and omega-3 fatty acids. These healthy seeds are tasty in more than just trail mix. Try them sprinkled on salads or soup or mix them into couscous or rice — they give dishes a deliciously crunchy texture and nutty flavor.

If you’re not wild about the taste of pumpkin, try cooking with pepitas this fall. These 13 delicious autumnal recipes highlight the small but mighty seeds in a variety of dishes from savory soups to smoothies to pesto.

Dark chocolate, pumpkin seed & cranberry bark

Dark chocolate, pumpkin seed & cranberry bark

Studded with crunchy pumpkin seeds and dried cranberries, this rich dark chocolate bark makes an easy and delicious autumn dessert.

Pumpkin-manchego beer bread

Pumpkin-manchego beer bread

With so many sweet pumpkin breads out there, why not try a savory one? This quick bread, made with pumpkin ale and manchego cheese, is topped with a mix of sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, poppy seeds and, of course, pepitas. It makes the perfect soup-dipping bread.

Balsamic-roasted beet salad

Balsamic-roasted beet salad

Pumpkin seeds add a delightful crunch to an otherwise boring salad. Try this beautiful beet, goat cheese and orange salad topped with pumpkin seeds and a maple-balsamic vinaigrette.

Pumpkin butter smoothie

Pumpkin butter smoothie

This smoothie is perfect for those warmer autumn days. Pumpkin seeds add extra protein to this cool and creamy pumpkin smoothie. Drizzled with honey and sprinkled with crushed candied pecans, it’s like pumpkin pie in a glass. 

Sweet potato & pumpkin soup

Sweet potato & pumpkin soup

This delicious creamy soup is topped with crispy lentils, a swirl of yogurt, pumpkin seeds and parsley. You’ll never go back to eating plain old soup again.

Roasted pepitas

Roasted pepitas

When in doubt, roast ‘em! These easy sweet and salty roasted pepitas are made with brown sugar, soy sauce and cayenne for a kick.

Toasted pepita guacamole

Toasted pepita guacamole

Want to add a little crunch and character to your guacamole? Try adding toasted pepitas for an epic flavor combo. Let the pepitas cool before sprinkling into the guac.

Spiced pepita brittle

Spiced pepita brittle

Serve this pepita brittle at your Halloween party or gift it to friends as a party favor at your next dinner party. Garam masala and chipotle pepper powder add a delightful spice and heat to this sweet treat.

Pumpkin seed pesto pasta

Pumpkin seed pesto pasta

This gorgeous pasta dish — perfect for a busy weeknight — features a basil, parsley and pumpkin seed pesto. It’s bright, fresh and full of flavor.

Pumpkin-ginger doughnuts

Pumpkin-ginger doughnuts

These pumpkin-ginger doughnuts are topped with a chocolate ganache and candied pepitas.  Light and crispy, the addictive candied pepitas have a delicate shell of spiced sugar coating.

Pumpkin-maple granola

Pumpkin-maple granola

This easy fall granola is made with pecans and pepitas and is loaded with protein, fiber and healthy fats making it the perfect breakfast or snack. Sprinkle it over yogurt, enjoy it in a bowl with milk or simply snack on it by the handful.

Coconut-pumpkin seed snacks

Coconut-pumpkin seed snacks

These nutritious little clusters are gluten-free and sugar-free and made with just a few ingredients — pumpkin seeds, coconut flakes, lime, sea salt and honey. They make the perfect on-the-go snack.

