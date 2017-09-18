Pumpkin seed recipes to try this fall

Share Pin

Pumpkin-everything season has officially begun. While you’re sipping your pumpkin spice latte and planning your pumpkin-carving design, make a note to save those seeds. Pumpkin seeds and their shelled green comrades known as pepitas are a nutritional powerhouse — loaded with protein and fiber, calcium and vitamin E, healthy fats and omega-3 fatty acids. These healthy seeds are tasty in more than just trail mix. Try them sprinkled on salads or soup or mix them into couscous or rice — they give dishes a deliciously crunchy texture and nutty flavor.

If you’re not wild about the taste of pumpkin, try cooking with pepitas this fall. These 13 delicious autumnal recipes highlight the small but mighty seeds in a variety of dishes from savory soups to smoothies to pesto.