Brunch recipes to make this weekend

The leaves are starting to change color, the air is crisp and PSL memes are in full effect. Whether you’re clinging to summer or embracing the new season with open sweater-clad arms, we can all get behind one thing: brunch.

What better way to celebrate the season than cooking with fresh fall produce? Squash, apples, Brussels sprouts, figs, pumpkins and beets have made their debut at the market, and we’ve rounded up some mouthwatering brunch recipes that highlight fall's best. Before you settle in for three hours of football this Sunday, why not sit down with your friends for brunch? From a Brussels sprout and bacon frittata to apple cider mimosas to a dreamy pumpkin French toast bake, these recipes will turn fall-haters into enthusiasts.

Grab your coziest sweater and your waffle iron. It’s time for the autumnal brunch of your dreams.