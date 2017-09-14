 
13 Brunch Recipes That Feature Your Favorite Fall Produce

Kaila Stein

by

Food

Kaila is a New York City based food writer who loves to cook and entertain for friends and family. She can bake a mean rhubarb pie and shake up a custom cocktail to go along with it. Check out Kaila's blog https://freshprincesscooks.com/

Brunch recipes to make this weekend

Getty Images
Brunch recipes to make this weekend

The leaves are starting to change color, the air is crisp and PSL memes are in full effect. Whether you’re clinging to summer or embracing the new season with open sweater-clad arms, we can all get behind one thing: brunch.

What better way to celebrate the season than cooking with fresh fall produce? Squash, apples, Brussels sprouts, figs, pumpkins and beets have made their debut at the market, and we’ve rounded up some mouthwatering brunch recipes that highlight fall's best. Before you settle in for three hours of football this Sunday, why not sit down with your friends for brunch? From a Brussels sprout and bacon frittata to apple cider mimosas to a dreamy pumpkin French toast bake, these recipes will turn fall-haters into enthusiasts.

Grab your coziest sweater and your waffle iron. It’s time for the autumnal brunch of your dreams.

Kale & sweet potato frittata

Jessica Gavin
Kale & sweet potato frittata

This veggie-packed frittata is made with kale, sweet potatoes, red peppers and mushrooms, making it the perfect healthy brunch dish.

Concord grape & rosemary focaccia

Kitchen Heals Soul
Concord grape & rosemary focaccia

Harvested from September through late October, Concord grapes are a true symbol of fall and should not be overlooked. In this delicious focaccia recipe, Concord grapes are scattered over generously olive-oiled pizza dough and topped with a sprinkling of sugar and rosemary.  

Butternut squash fritters

Just a Taste
Butternut squash fritters

These five-ingredient butternut squash fritters were made for your autumn brunch. Fresh sage (also in season) adds an earthy fall flavor.

Pumpkin French toast bake

Minimalist Baker
Pumpkin French toast bake

Your guests will go crazy for this easy and delicious pumpkin French toast bake. Make it the night before and pop it in the oven in the morning before your guests arrive!

Kale, tomato & Parmesan baked eggs

The Roasted Root
Kale, tomato & Parmesan baked eggs

These rustic baked eggs are loaded with kale, cherry tomatoes, fresh herbs and Parmesan cheese. It’s the perfect early fall dish to use up the last of your summer tomatoes and in-season kale — which is sweetest in October!

Apple cider mimosas

What The Fork
Apple cider mimosas

A two-ingredient cocktail that’s synonymous with brunch, the mimosa is a classic for a reason. This fall rendition is highly sippable and made with apple cider and Champagne. 

Cranberry & Meyer lemon biscuits

Joy The Baker
Cranberry & Meyer lemon biscuits

These biscuits are buttery-soft and studded with fresh cranberries and lemon zest, which adds the perfect amount of tart flavor. Goes exceptionally well with a cup of coffee.

Autumn acai bowls

How Sweet Eats
Autumn acai bowls

Let's face it — acai bowls are the new avocado toast. These easy (and Instagrammable) smoothie bowls are made using store-bought acai purée packs, which saves a ton of time. Top with your favorite fall fruits like figs, apples and pomegranate seeds.

Brussels sprouts & pancetta breakfast pizza

The Candid Appetite
Brussels sprouts & pancetta breakfast pizza

Want to win brunch? Make this breakfast pizza. A homemade thin-crust topped with cheese, crispy Brussels sprouts, pancetta, red onions and, of course, eggs. 

Pomegranate breakfast parfait

Jar of Lemons
Pomegranate breakfast parfait

Looking for something a little lighter to serve at brunch? These yogurt parfaits are easy to prep and the fresh pomegranate seeds make them look oh so pretty.

Roasted beet salad with tahini-lemon sauce

Heather Christo
Roasted beet salad with tahini-lemon sauce

This gorgeous roasted beet salad will wow your brunch guests. The lemon-tahini sauce lends a delightful creamy tang to the dish.

Fall fruit salad

Gourmande In The Kitchen
Fall fruit salad

Get ready for this fruit salad to steal the show. Ditch boring honeydew and cantaloupe and opt for crunchy and colorful seasonal fruits like persimmon, pomegranate Asian pear and apple. 

