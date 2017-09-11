 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Food

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

10 Foods That Should Never Be Microwaved

Justina Huddleston

by

Justina Huddleston is an editor and the head writer for TDmonthly Magazine. She has been a freelance writer for several years, though her real passion is cooking. You can see the recipes she creates on her vegan food blog, A Life of Litt...

View Profile
#1/11:

Don't microwave these foods

Image: Getty Images/Design: Kenzie Mastroe/SheKnows
#1/11:

Don't microwave these foods

From movie night popcorn to reheated coffee (I know, I know), the microwave is a pretty indispensable part of my life. Whether I don't feel like dirtying a pot or pan, it's too hot to turn on the oven, or I just don't have time to cook a proper meal, the speedy waves of the microwave save the day every time. Well, almost every time. Because as almost everyone who's used one before can tell you, there are some things you really can't put in the microwave.

I learned this the hard way after trying to reheat a burrito wrapped in foil. Sparks flew, smoke started pouring out the door, and my mom was very, very upset. But this handy list will help spare you from the indignities I suffered. Keep using your handy microwave with the confidence and security that comes from knowing exactly what not to do. And for those other things? Well, that's what the stove is for.

#3/11:

Whole unpierced potatoes

Hans/Pixabay
#3/11:

Whole unpierced potatoes

Whole potatoes should never be microwaved as is — they might explode! Poke plenty of holes in your spuds first. 

#4/11:

Breast milk

Foundry
#4/11:

Breast milk

Breast milk can actually get too hot in the microwave, ending up at a dangerous temperature for babies.

#5/11:

Whole eggs

Alison Marras/Unsplash
#5/11:

Whole eggs

Don't try to hard-boil eggs in the microwave — the steam builds up in the shell and can make them explode.

#6/11:

Water

Clem Onojeghuo/Unsplash
#6/11:

Water

Microwaved water superheats, then bubbles up dangerously when you take it out.

#7/11:

Chili peppers

markusspiske/Pixabay
#7/11:

Chili peppers

When you take chili peppers out of the microwave, the spicy air will make your eyes, nose and throat burn. 

#8/11:

Grapes

Jassy Onyae/Unsplash
#8/11:

Grapes

First, why are you microwaving grapes? Second, their skin doesn't let steam escape, and they can explode.

#9/11:

Cherry tomatoes

Maja Petric/Unsplash
#9/11:

Cherry tomatoes

In a skillet, cherry tomatoes burst when they start to get hot. The same thing happens in the microwave.

#10/11:

Pizza

Daria-Yakovleva/Pixabay
#10/11:

Pizza

Microwaved pizza has a tough crust you can barely chew through. Reheat it on the stove or in the oven instead.

#11/11:

Fish

kaboompics/Pixabay
#11/11:

Fish

You can safely microwave fish, sure. But it will make your entire house (or office!) smell like low tide.

Related Slideshows

How to Pair Your Favorite Trader Joe's Foods With Wine

All the Pumpkin-Flavored Foods Available at Trader Joe's Right Now

Easy Potluck Ideas That Are Way More Classy Than Casseroles
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started