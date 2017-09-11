Don't microwave these foods

From movie night popcorn to reheated coffee (I know, I know), the microwave is a pretty indispensable part of my life. Whether I don't feel like dirtying a pot or pan, it's too hot to turn on the oven, or I just don't have time to cook a proper meal, the speedy waves of the microwave save the day every time. Well, almost every time. Because as almost everyone who's used one before can tell you, there are some things you really can't put in the microwave.
I learned this the hard way after trying to reheat a burrito wrapped in foil. Sparks flew, smoke started pouring out the door, and my mom was very, very upset. But this handy list will help spare you from the indignities I suffered. Keep using your handy microwave with the confidence and security that comes from knowing exactly what not to do. And for those other things? Well, that's what the stove is for.
Metal and microwaves do not go together unless you have a penchant for explosions and house fires.
Whole potatoes should never be microwaved as is — they might explode! Poke plenty of holes in your spuds first.
Breast milk can actually get too hot in the microwave, ending up at a dangerous temperature for babies.
Don't try to hard-boil eggs in the microwave — the steam builds up in the shell and can make them explode.
Microwaved water superheats, then bubbles up dangerously when you take it out.
When you take chili peppers out of the microwave, the spicy air will make your eyes, nose and throat burn.
First, why are you microwaving grapes? Second, their skin doesn't let steam escape, and they can explode.
In a skillet, cherry tomatoes burst when they start to get hot. The same thing happens in the microwave.
Microwaved pizza has a tough crust you can barely chew through. Reheat it on the stove or in the oven instead.
You can safely microwave fish, sure. But it will make your entire house (or office!) smell like low tide.
