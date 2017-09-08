Pumpkintopia

Share Pin

We could all use more good news these days, so here's something to lift your spirits: Trader Joe's has started rolling out seasonal fall items, and you know what that means, right? All the pumpkin!

Pumpkin beverages, pumpkin snacks, pumpkin meals — the popular grocery store pretty much has everything your pumpkin-loving heart could possibly desire. From staples like pumpkin butter to surprising finds like pumpkin-infused salsa, there’s something for everyone on this list.

Call us basic, but we’re ready to paint the town orange, so to speak. If you head to your local Trader Joe’s in the near future (like we fully intend to), prepare to blow a significant portion of your grocery budget on some of the following pumpkin-flavored offerings.

And just remember: This might just be the tip of the autumnal iceberg. Trader Joe’s could still have a few more pumpkin-flavored tricks up its sleeve for the fall season.