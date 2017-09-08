 
All the Pumpkin-Flavored Foods Available at Trader Joe's Right Now

Pumpkintopia

Images: Trader Joe's/Design: Kenzie Mastroe/SheKnows
Pumpkintopia

We could all use more good news these days, so here's something to lift your spirits: Trader Joe's has started rolling out seasonal fall items, and you know what that means, right? All the pumpkin

Pumpkin beverages, pumpkin snacks, pumpkin meals — the popular grocery store pretty much has everything your pumpkin-loving heart could possibly desire. From staples like pumpkin butter to surprising finds like pumpkin-infused salsa, there’s something for everyone on this list.  

Call us basic, but we’re ready to paint the town orange, so to speak. If you head to your local Trader Joe’s in the near future (like we fully intend to), prepare to blow a significant portion of your grocery budget on some of the following pumpkin-flavored offerings.

And just remember: This might just be the tip of the autumnal iceberg. Trader Joe’s could still have a few more pumpkin-flavored tricks up its sleeve for the fall season.

Chocolate mousse pumpkins

Trader Joe's
Chocolate mousse pumpkins

Chocolate mousse and pumpkin together in one precious bite? Um, yes, please! 

Pumpkin bread mix

Trader Joe's
Pumpkin bread mix

Hailed by Trader Joe's as one of the pumpkin products that started it all, this pumpkin bread is a fall classic.

Gluten-free pumpkin bread mix

Trader Joe's
Gluten-free pumpkin bread mix

This version of Trader Joe's classic pumpkin bread is ideal for those who suffer from gluten sensitivity. 

Fall Harvest salsa

Trader Joe's
Fall Harvest salsa

Pumpkin, apples and butternut squash blended together to make salsa? You betcha! 

Cold-pressed pumpkin juice

Trader Joe's
Cold-pressed pumpkin juice

Carrots, celery, sweet potato, orange, ginger and turmeric keep pumpkin company in this cold-pressed juice.

Honey-roasted pumpkin ravioli

Trader Joe's
Honey-roasted pumpkin ravioli

Honey-roasted pumpkin ravioli is the kind of comfort food that makes our autumn-centric taste buds sing.

Pita crisps with cranberry & pumpkin seeds

Trader Joe's
Pita crisps with cranberry & pumpkin seeds

Thick-cut and crispy, these pita chips with cranberry and pumpkin will satisfy any savory craving. 

Harvest Blend salad

Trader Joe's
Harvest Blend salad

With pumpkin seeds and pumpkin cornbread croutons, Harvest Blend salad packs a nutritious and tasty punch. 

Pumpkin bread pudding

Trader Joe's
Pumpkin bread pudding

Breakfast, brunch, dessert... heck, we'd have pumpkin bread pudding for every meal if we could. 

Pumpkin cheesecake

Trader Joe's
Pumpkin cheesecake

I mean, it's pumpkin cheesecake. It's pumpkin, and it's cheesecake. This one's a no-brainer, guys. 

Pumpkin butter

Trader Joe's
Pumpkin butter

Fall ushers in the season of pumpkin butter, so prepare to spread this sweet stuff on top of everything. 

Pumpkin cornbread

Trader Joe's
Pumpkin cornbread

You haven't really lived until you've tried cornbread with wholesome pumpkin goodness baked in. 

Pumpkin pie mochi ice cream

Trader Joe's
Pumpkin pie mochi ice cream

Move over, green tea mochi! There's a new mochi ice cream in town, and its name is pumpkin. Yum! 

Pumpkin pancake & waffle mix

Trader Joe's
Pumpkin pancake & waffle mix

Can you think of a better way to start your day than with a buttery stack of pumpkin pancakes or waffles?

Pumpkin cream cheese

Trader Joe's
Pumpkin cream cheese

Would it be weird to put this pumpkin cream cheese on everything? Asking for a friend. 

Pumpkin vinaigrette

Trader Joe's
Pumpkin vinaigrette

If you're feelin' fall-frenzied, feel free to use this pumpkin vinaigrette over the Harvest Blend salad mix. 

Pumpkin rolls

Trader Joe's
Pumpkin rolls

If a cinnamon roll and a pumpkin had a love child, this would be their absolutely delicious offspring. 

Pumpkin spice cookies

Trader Joe's
Pumpkin spice cookies

Shortbread plus pumpkin plus a yogurt coating equals one tasty sweet treat with a fall twist. 

Toasted pumpkin seed oil

Trader Joe's
Toasted pumpkin seed oil

We can't really think of something that wouldn't be improved by the addition of this toasted pumpkin seed oil.

Pumpkin spice granola bark

Trader Joe's
Pumpkin spice granola bark

Trader Joe's pumpkin spice granola bark is both healthy and yummy, making it an ideal grab-and-go snack. 

Pumpkin spice tea

Trader Joe's
Pumpkin spice tea

Nothing sounds more appealing right now than sitting in front of a cozy fire sipping pumpkin tea. 

Pumpkin soup crackers

Trader Joe's
Pumpkin soup crackers

Pair these pumpkin soup crackers with a bowl of warm butternut squash soup for the perfect fall meal. 

Pumpkin spice coffee

Trader Joe's
Pumpkin spice coffee

Brazil Cerrado Arabica beans spiked with actual spices (think cinnamon and nutmeg) make this blend.

Pumpkin spice cookie butter

Trader Joe's
Pumpkin spice cookie butter

The only thing better than Trader Joe's cookie butter is Trader Joe's pumpkin spice cookie butter.

