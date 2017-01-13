 
Quick empanadas your kids will gladly eat

Justina Huddleston

by

Justina Huddleston is an editor and the head writer for TDmonthly Magazine. She has been a freelance writer for several years, though her real passion is cooking. You can see the recipes she creates on her vegan food blog, A Life of Litt...

Easy empanada recipes

Gringalicious
Easy empanada recipes

Dinner, dessert or snack time, you can't go wrong with these family-friendly empanada recipes.

Buffalo chicken empanadas

Back for Seconds
Buffalo chicken empanadas

Refrigerater biscuit dough makes it easy to whip up these Buffalo chicken empanadas, even on busy weeknights.

Fruit empanadas

Honey and Figs Kitchen
Fruit empanadas

With this recipe, transform fresh fruit into a sweet and tasty empanada filling.

Gluten-free cheesy squash empanadas

Snixy Kitchen
Gluten-free cheesy squash empanadas

Cheesy, starchy carbs don't get more kid-friendly than these empanadas.

Venezuelan ham and cheese empanadas

Mommy's Home Cooking
Venezuelan ham and cheese empanadas

You'll never look at Hot Pockets the same way again after tasting these ham and cheese empanadas.

Gluten-free honey ham and potato empanadas

Cotter Crunch
Gluten-free honey ham and potato empanadas

It doesn't get much homier than these honey ham and potato empanadas.

Raspberry cream cheese empanadas

Cooking with Ruthie
Raspberry cream cheese empanadas

Crescent roll dough, raspberries and cream cheese make these empanadas a perfectly easy dessert.

Sweet cherry empanadas

Cassandra Monroe
Sweet cherry empanadas

Sweet-tart cherries fill these irresistible empanadas

Baked rhubarb empanadas

Kevin is Cooking
Baked rhubarb empanadas

Sweetened rhubarb filling makes these empanadas taste like nature's answer to Sour Patch Kids.

Spinach and mozzarella empanadas

Belula
Spinach and mozzarella empanadas

Put an Italian twist on your empanadas with this version, stuffed with mozzarella and spinach.

Pineapple empanadas

The Charming Detroiter
Pineapple empanadas

No kid will turn down a sweet, flaky pineapple empanada.

Turkey sausage and Gruyère empanadas

Gringalicious
Turkey sausage and Gruyère empanadas

A turkey sausage blend made from ground meat and spices makes these empanadas' flavor shine.

Chicken enchilada empanadas

Cooking For Keeps
Chicken enchilada empanadas

These empanadas have all the creamy flavor of your favorite chicken enchiladas.

Baked ground beef empanadas

The Cheerful Kitchen
Baked ground beef empanadas

Baked empanadas stuffed with ground beef are a lighter take on the original.

Leftover turkey, corn and cheese empanadas

The Beeroness
Leftover turkey, corn and cheese empanadas

Use leftover turkey and corn to make these easy empanadas.

Cheesy corn and chili empanadas

Anina's Recipes
Cheesy corn and chili empanadas

Spicy, sweet and savory, these cheesy corn and chili empanadas offer something for everyone.

Chicken salsa empanadas

Not Just Baked
Chicken salsa empanadas

Chicken and salsa add juicy flavor to these empanadas.

Chili relleno empanadas

The Frugal Foodie Mama
Chili relleno empanadas

Refrigerater biscuits make quick work of these chili relleno empanadas.

Corn and black bean empanadas

My California Roots
Corn and black bean empanadas

Kids won't even realize they're getting their veggies in when they taste these flaky corn and bean empanadas.

Whole-wheat breakfast empanadas

My Nourished Home
Whole-wheat breakfast empanadas

Get a healthy protein-filled breakfast on the go by making these empanadas ahead of time and freezing them.

