Easy empanada recipes

Dinner, dessert or snack time, you can't go wrong with these family-friendly empanada recipes.
It's a classic combo the whole family will love: chicken and cheese.
Refrigerater biscuit dough makes it easy to whip up these Buffalo chicken empanadas, even on busy weeknights.
With this recipe, transform fresh fruit into a sweet and tasty empanada filling.
Cheesy, starchy carbs don't get more kid-friendly than these empanadas.
You'll never look at Hot Pockets the same way again after tasting these ham and cheese empanadas.
It doesn't get much homier than these honey ham and potato empanadas.
Crescent roll dough, raspberries and cream cheese make these empanadas a perfectly easy dessert.
Sweet-tart cherries fill these irresistible empanadas.
Sweetened rhubarb filling makes these empanadas taste like nature's answer to Sour Patch Kids.
Put an Italian twist on your empanadas with this version, stuffed with mozzarella and spinach.
No kid will turn down a sweet, flaky pineapple empanada.
A turkey sausage blend made from ground meat and spices makes these empanadas' flavor shine.
These empanadas have all the creamy flavor of your favorite chicken enchiladas.
Baked empanadas stuffed with ground beef are a lighter take on the original.
Use leftover turkey and corn to make these easy empanadas.
Spicy, sweet and savory, these cheesy corn and chili empanadas offer something for everyone.
Chicken and salsa add juicy flavor to these empanadas.
Refrigerater biscuits make quick work of these chili relleno empanadas.
Kids won't even realize they're getting their veggies in when they taste these flaky corn and bean empanadas.
Get a healthy protein-filled breakfast on the go by making these empanadas ahead of time and freezing them.
