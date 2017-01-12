16 Easy Buddha bowls for healthy eating all week

Share Pin

Buddha bowls — also called nourish bowls, power bowls or abundance bowls — are nutrient-packed meals made up of veggies and whole grains. The combination of textures, flavors and colors make each bite satisfying, and though they're super-healthy, the generous portions of protein and fiber keep you full.

To make these recipes even easier, use leftover roasted veggies, prechopped vegetables from the grocery store and frozen or microwaveable whole grains when you're putting them together.