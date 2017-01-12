16 Easy Buddha bowls for healthy eating all week

Buddha bowls — also called nourish bowls, power bowls or abundance bowls — are nutrient-packed meals made up of veggies and whole grains. The combination of textures, flavors and colors make each bite satisfying, and though they're super-healthy, the generous portions of protein and fiber keep you full.
To make these recipes even easier, use leftover roasted veggies, prechopped vegetables from the grocery store and frozen or microwaveable whole grains when you're putting them together.
Mix savory and sweet whole foods for a big nutrient boost in this Buddha bowl.
Use pre-cooked beets and microwaved brown rice to make this colorful, flavorful Buddha bowl in minutes.
Cook a big batch of this green rice at the beginning of the week, then use it to make Buddha bowls all week long.
Fresh veggies, kale salad and black rice make these Buddha bowls something to rave about.
Sautéed veggies (microwaved frozen broccoli for a faster meal) are topped with peanut sauce in this Buddha bowl.
Brown rice is topped with roasted sweet potatoes, kale and a miso-ginger dressing in this tasty recipe.
Leftover veggies, brown rice and steamed kale are topped with a dollop of goat cheese in this nutritious bowl.
Roasted pumpkin and chickpeas are paired with sautéed Brussels sprouts and orange tahini sauce in this recipe.
A lemon-tahini dressing tops this Buddha bowl, full of fresh veggies and protein-rich quinoa.
Use leftover or microwaved quinoa to make quick work of this roasted chickpea and red pepper Buddha bowl.
Topped with hummus and a tahini dressing, this veggie-loaded Greek power bowl will keep you going.
A mixture of fresh veggies, cooked whole grains and a tasty peanut sauce make this a healthy meal you'll crave.
Make a big batch of roasted squash, chickpeas, beets and kale once, eat nourishing Buddha bowls all week long.
Those leftover roasted veggies from dinner make a tasty Buddha bowl when served with rice and tahini sauce.
Sweet roasted grapes and tangy goat cheese give this nourishing bowl a big jolt of flavor.
Crunchy cucumbers and apples mixed with roasted squash, quinoa and other veggies make for a satisfying meal.
