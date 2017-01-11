19 reasons chicken tenders make the perfect dinner hack

Crispy or naked, frozen or from the deli, pre-cooked chicken tenders get dinner made faster.
Stuff these pitas with crispy chicken tenders and vibrant beet hummus for a quick meal.
Creamy Alfredo pasta with asparagus is even tastier when topped with crispy chicken.
Top this salad with pineapple salsa and frozen crispy chicken tenders for a satisfying meal.
Frozen crispy chicken tenders are tossed with a sweet and spicy Asian-inspired sauce in this easy recipe.
Hip Chicks is the new organic free-range chicken on the block. Their chicken and waffles recipe looks super-kid-friendly.
Their personal-size chicken fingers with mac and cheese recipe looks like a kid-pleaser too.
Crispy chicken tenders heated from frozen make these chipotle tacos super-easy to pull together on busy nights.
Toss cooked crispy chicken tenders (from frozen) with honey-pepper sauce, then use them to top mac and cheese.
Frozen crispy chicken tenders or nuggets get the star treatment in this recipe for General Tso's ramen noodles.
Use crispy chicken tenders or even nuggets to make this tangy orange peel chicken.
Rice vinegar, soy sauce and honey make a flavorful sauce for crispy chicken tenders in this recipe.
Using pre-cooked frozen chicken tenders makes this cheesy broccoli-rice casserole even easier to cook.
Add some heft to this flavorful salad by topping it with crispy chicken tenders.
Wrapped in bacon, cooked frozen Buffalo chicken tenders are drenched in blue cheese sauce in this recipe.
Frozen crispy chicken tenders coated in Sriracha-honey sauce and served with homemade dip are a fun snack.
Frozen Buffalo chicken tenders are the secret to these easy tacos.
Add pre-cooked frozen chicken tenders to this creamy penne and broccoli dish for a hearty, satisfying meal.
Frozen pre-cooked chicken tenders add protein and heft to this pasta dish.
Sautée chicken breast tenders in a white wine and lemon juice sauce, then toss with pasta and capers.
