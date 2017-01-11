Sections
19 reasons chicken tenders make the perfect dinner hack

Justina Huddleston

by

Justina Huddleston is an editor and the head writer for TDmonthly Magazine. She has been a freelance writer for several years, though her real passion is cooking. You can see the recipes she creates on her vegan food blog, A Life of Litt...

View Profile
#1/20:

Chicken tender recipes

Krumpli
#1/20:

Chicken tender recipes

Crispy or naked, frozen or from the deli, pre-cooked chicken tenders get dinner made faster.

#3/20:

Easy chicken spaghetti

Dinner at the Zoo
#3/20:

Easy chicken spaghetti

Creamy Alfredo pasta with asparagus is even tastier when topped with crispy chicken.

#4/20:

Crispy chicken salad with pineapple

A Calculated Whisk
#4/20:

Crispy chicken salad with pineapple

Top this salad with pineapple salsa and frozen crispy chicken tenders for a satisfying meal.

#5/20:

Firecracker chicken tenders

Le Creme De La Crumb
#5/20:

Firecracker chicken tenders

Frozen crispy chicken tenders are tossed with a sweet and spicy Asian-inspired sauce in this easy recipe.

#6/20:

Gluten-free Hip Chicks chicken and waffles

Hip Chicks Farms
#6/20:

Gluten-free Hip Chicks chicken and waffles

Hip Chicks is the new organic free-range chicken on the block. Their chicken and waffles recipe looks super-kid-friendly.

#7/20:

Chicken fingers with mac and cheese

Hip Chick Farms
#7/20:

Chicken fingers with mac and cheese

Their personal-size chicken fingers with mac and cheese recipe looks like a kid-pleaser too.

#8/20:

Crispy chipotle chicken tacos

Mexican Please
#8/20:

Crispy chipotle chicken tacos

Crispy chicken tenders heated from frozen make these chipotle tacos super-easy to pull together on busy nights.

#9/20:

Honey-pepper chicken mac and cheese

The Chunky Chef
#9/20:

Honey-pepper chicken mac and cheese

Toss cooked crispy chicken tenders (from frozen) with honey-pepper sauce, then use them to top mac and cheese.

#10/20:

Ramen noodle General Tso's

The Cozy Cook
#10/20:

Ramen noodle General Tso's

Frozen crispy chicken tenders or nuggets get the star treatment in this recipe for General Tso's ramen noodles.

#11/20:

Orange peel chicken

Dinner Then Dessert
#11/20:

Orange peel chicken

Use crispy chicken tenders or even nuggets to make this tangy orange peel chicken.

#12/20:

Honey- and soy-glazed chicken

Krumpli
#12/20:

Honey- and soy-glazed chicken

Rice vinegar, soy sauce and honey make a flavorful sauce for crispy chicken tenders in this recipe.

#13/20:

Cheesy chicken broccoli-rice casserole

Dinner then Dessert
#13/20:

Cheesy chicken broccoli-rice casserole

Using pre-cooked frozen chicken tenders makes this cheesy broccoli-rice casserole even easier to cook.

#14/20:

Chicken, avocado and raspberry salad

A Saucy Kitchen
#14/20:

Chicken, avocado and raspberry salad

Add some heft to this flavorful salad by topping it with crispy chicken tenders.

#15/20:

Bacon-wrapped Buffalo tenders

The Suburban Soap Box
#15/20:

Bacon-wrapped Buffalo tenders

Wrapped in bacon, cooked frozen Buffalo chicken tenders are drenched in blue cheese sauce in this recipe.

#16/20:

Sriracha-honey chicken tenders

Salt and Lavender
#16/20:

Sriracha-honey chicken tenders

Frozen crispy chicken tenders coated in Sriracha-honey sauce and served with homemade dip are a fun snack.

#17/20:

Crispy Buffalo chicken tacos

No Spoon Necessary
#17/20:

Crispy Buffalo chicken tacos

Frozen Buffalo chicken tenders are the secret to these easy tacos.

#18/20:

Chicken and broccoli penne pasta

Trails to Table
#18/20:

Chicken and broccoli penne pasta

Add pre-cooked frozen chicken tenders to this creamy penne and broccoli dish for a hearty, satisfying meal.

#19/20:

Creamy tomato, chicken and spinach pasta

Cooking LSL
#19/20:

Creamy tomato, chicken and spinach pasta

Frozen pre-cooked chicken tenders add protein and heft to this pasta dish.

#20/20:

Chicken piccata pasta

That Skinny Chick Can Bake
#20/20:

Chicken piccata pasta

Sautée chicken breast tenders in a white wine and lemon juice sauce, then toss with pasta and capers.

