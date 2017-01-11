 
Get out your sheet pan for these easy roasted vegetable dishes

Justina Huddleston

by

Justina Huddleston

by

Justina Huddleston

Roasted veggie recipes

Roasted veggie recipes

Grab a sheet pan and get ready to enjoy the most flavorful roasted veggies of your life.

For even more veggie bliss, check out our handy guide to roasting any vegetable you like.

Parmesan and garlic-roasted potatoes

Parmesan and garlic-roasted potatoes

Roasted potatoes flavored with Parmesan and garlic are tasty enough to accompany any meal. 

Tandoori-roasted delicata squash

Tandoori-roasted delicata squash

Sweet roasted delicata squash gets a kick of heat thanks to a tandoori spice blend in this recipe.

Roasted pear-cranberry Brussels sprouts

Roasted pear-cranberry Brussels sprouts

Roasted pears and cranberries add a fruity sweetness to earthy Brussels sprouts in this recipe.

No-oil herb-roasted potatoes

No-oil herb-roasted potatoes

Oil-free roasted potatoes stay tasty thanks to lots of fragrant herbs.

Roasted honey-cinnamon acorn squash

Roasted honey-cinnamon acorn squash

Blue cheese and smoked almonds add new depths of flavor to this roasted honey-cinnamon acorn squash.

Cranberry-roasted chestnuts and sprouts

Cranberry-roasted chestnuts and sprouts

Sweet and earthy chestnuts mixed with cranberries and Brussels sprouts are roasted up to make a flavorful side. 

Roasted pomegranate carrots

Roasted pomegranate carrots

Pomegranate arils add little bursts of tart sweetness to this dish of roasted carrots.

Roasted rosemary-honey carrots

Roasted rosemary-honey carrots

Fragrant, piney rosemary adds an elegant flair to these honey-roasted carrots

Chipotle-roasted Brussels sprouts

Chipotle-roasted Brussels sprouts

Smoky chipotle gives extra flavor to these roasted Brussels sprouts.

Pomegranate-balsamic sprouts

Pomegranate-balsamic sprouts

To make a splash at your next dinner party, try roasting a whole stalk of Brussels sprouts

Hasselback butternut squash

Hasselback butternut squash

Buttery and flecked with cinnamon and roasted squash seeds, this Hasselback butternut squash is a must-try.

Herb-roasted fennel with Asiago cheese

Herb-roasted fennel with Asiago cheese

Roasted fennel, with its caramelized sweetness, is balanced with nutty Asiago cheese in this recipe. 

Herb-roasted pumpkin

Herb-roasted pumpkin

Rosemary adds a fresh hit of herbaceousness to these wedges of roasted pumpkin.

Miso-lime kabocha squash

Miso-lime kabocha squash

Miso-lime kabocha squash is a dish so flavorful, it's practically entrée-worthy.

Maple Brussels sprouts and root veggies

Maple Brussels sprouts and root veggies

Maple syrup adds a light sweetness to roasted root vegetables and Brussels sprouts in this recipe.

Miso-roasted sweet potatoes

Miso-roasted sweet potatoes

Umami-rich miso makes these roasted sweet potatoes a real crowd-pleaser.

Honey-roasted parsnips

Honey-roasted parsnips

Play up the natural sweetness of parsnips with honey in this easy recipe.

Lemon-roasted green beans

Lemon-roasted green beans

A squeeze of fresh lemon juice livens up this recipe of roasted green beans.

Maple-roasted acorn squash with bacon

Maple-roasted acorn squash with bacon

Maple-roasted acorn squash is sprinkled with bacon and toasted pecans in this craveable recipe.

