Roasted veggie recipes

Grab a sheet pan and get ready to enjoy the most flavorful roasted veggies of your life.
For even more veggie bliss, check out our handy guide to roasting any vegetable you like.
Even broccoli haters will gobble up this dish, flavored with Asiago cheese and almonds.
Roasted potatoes flavored with Parmesan and garlic are tasty enough to accompany any meal.
Sweet roasted delicata squash gets a kick of heat thanks to a tandoori spice blend in this recipe.
Roasted pears and cranberries add a fruity sweetness to earthy Brussels sprouts in this recipe.
Oil-free roasted potatoes stay tasty thanks to lots of fragrant herbs.
Blue cheese and smoked almonds add new depths of flavor to this roasted honey-cinnamon acorn squash.
Sweet and earthy chestnuts mixed with cranberries and Brussels sprouts are roasted up to make a flavorful side.
Pomegranate arils add little bursts of tart sweetness to this dish of roasted carrots.
Fragrant, piney rosemary adds an elegant flair to these honey-roasted carrots.
Smoky chipotle gives extra flavor to these roasted Brussels sprouts.
To make a splash at your next dinner party, try roasting a whole stalk of Brussels sprouts.
Buttery and flecked with cinnamon and roasted squash seeds, this Hasselback butternut squash is a must-try.
Roasted fennel, with its caramelized sweetness, is balanced with nutty Asiago cheese in this recipe.
Rosemary adds a fresh hit of herbaceousness to these wedges of roasted pumpkin.
Miso-lime kabocha squash is a dish so flavorful, it's practically entrée-worthy.
Maple syrup adds a light sweetness to roasted root vegetables and Brussels sprouts in this recipe.
Umami-rich miso makes these roasted sweet potatoes a real crowd-pleaser.
Play up the natural sweetness of parsnips with honey in this easy recipe.
A squeeze of fresh lemon juice livens up this recipe of roasted green beans.
Maple-roasted acorn squash is sprinkled with bacon and toasted pecans in this craveable recipe.
