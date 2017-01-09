Sections
20 pork chop recipes that are way better than Grandma's

Pork chops 2.0

A Better Happier St. Sebastian
Pork chops 2.0

Juicy, flavorful pork chops with none of the dry, boring flavors you're used to.

Fennel-coriander-brined pork chops

Cooks and Kids
Fennel-coriander-brined pork chops

Soaked in a brine of fennel and coriander before cooking, these pork chops are juicy and flavorful.

Cranberry-balsamic pork chops

Family Food on the Table
Cranberry-balsamic pork chops

Tangy-sweet balsamic vinegar and cranberries are a perfect pair in this pork chop recipe.

Cranberry-maple pork chops

Bunsen Burner Bakery
Cranberry-maple pork chops

Tart cranberries and earthily sweet maple syrup make these pork chops just the thing on a chilly night. 

Blueberry pork chops

Pure and Simple Nourishment
Blueberry pork chops

Watch your dinner guests' jaws drop when you serve up these blueberry pork chops

Creamy lemon-basil pork chops

Biohackers Recipes
Creamy lemon-basil pork chops

The lemon-basil sauce in this recipe shows that pork chops don't have to be heavy.

Horseradish-crusted pork chops

The Girl Who Ate Everything
Horseradish-crusted pork chops

Add a jolt of bold flavor to your pork chops with a horseradish crust. 

Creamy Cajun pork chops

The Hungry Bluebird
Creamy Cajun pork chops

Fiery Cajun spices are tempered by a creamy sauce in this pork chop recipe

Gouda-bacon-stuffed pork chops

Fox Valley Foodie
Gouda-bacon-stuffed pork chops

Pork chops don't get more indulgent than these, stuffed with Gouda and bacon. 

North African chops with chickpeas

Funny Love Blog
North African chops with chickpeas

Chickpeas and crispy sage add flavor and texture to these North African pork chops

Coffee- and garlic-rubbed pork chops

Casa de Crews
Coffee- and garlic-rubbed pork chops

Coffee isn't just good in the morning — it's the perfect rub for these pork chops too. 

Pork chops with pistachio salmuera

Jo Cooks
Pork chops with pistachio salmuera

Topped with fragrant herbs and crushed pistachios, these pork chops are packed with fresh flavors. 

Pumpkin curried pork chops

Runnin Srilankan
Pumpkin curried pork chops

Switch up your usual dinner routine with this recipe for pumpkin curried pork chops.

Pan-fried pork chops with chipotle gravy

Glebe Kitchen
Pan-fried pork chops with chipotle gravy

Smoky chipotle gravy livens up these classically pan-fried pork chops

Raspberry-jalapeño pork chops

Spoonabilities
Raspberry-jalapeño pork chops

Sweet and spicy, these raspberry-jalapeño pork chops are tasty enough for company. 

Spanish paprika and chorizo pork chops

Krumpli
Spanish paprika and chorizo pork chops

Diced chorizo and Spanish paprika give these pork chops a European flair.

Thai ginger grilled pork chops

A Better Happier St. Sebastian
Thai ginger grilled pork chops

Thai-inspired pork chops marinated with lots of ginger make for a fragrant, flavorful rice bowl. 

Honey-soy grilled pork chops

Diethood
Honey-soy grilled pork chops

Honey-soy pork chops get smoky and caramelized on the grill. 

Pan-roasted pork chops with grapes

Healthy Delicious
Pan-roasted pork chops with grapes

Sweet grapes add a new depth to these easy pan-roasted pork chops.

Slow cooker pork chops with peach salsa

Slow Cooker Gourmet
Slow cooker pork chops with peach salsa

Sweet peach salsa adds a summery hint of flavor to these pork chops.

