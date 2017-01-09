20 pork chop recipes that are way better than Grandma's

Juicy, flavorful pork chops with none of the dry, boring flavors you're used to.
This recipe gets creative, combining soy sauce and soda to make irresistible pork chops.
Soaked in a brine of fennel and coriander before cooking, these pork chops are juicy and flavorful.
Tangy-sweet balsamic vinegar and cranberries are a perfect pair in this pork chop recipe.
Tart cranberries and earthily sweet maple syrup make these pork chops just the thing on a chilly night.
Watch your dinner guests' jaws drop when you serve up these blueberry pork chops.
The lemon-basil sauce in this recipe shows that pork chops don't have to be heavy.
Add a jolt of bold flavor to your pork chops with a horseradish crust.
Fiery Cajun spices are tempered by a creamy sauce in this pork chop recipe.
Pork chops don't get more indulgent than these, stuffed with Gouda and bacon.
Chickpeas and crispy sage add flavor and texture to these North African pork chops.
Coffee isn't just good in the morning — it's the perfect rub for these pork chops too.
Topped with fragrant herbs and crushed pistachios, these pork chops are packed with fresh flavors.
Switch up your usual dinner routine with this recipe for pumpkin curried pork chops.
Smoky chipotle gravy livens up these classically pan-fried pork chops.
Sweet and spicy, these raspberry-jalapeño pork chops are tasty enough for company.
Diced chorizo and Spanish paprika give these pork chops a European flair.
Thai-inspired pork chops marinated with lots of ginger make for a fragrant, flavorful rice bowl.
Honey-soy pork chops get smoky and caramelized on the grill.
Sweet grapes add a new depth to these easy pan-roasted pork chops.
Sweet peach salsa adds a summery hint of flavor to these pork chops.
