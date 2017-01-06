 
Vegan milks that are faster to make than a trip to the store

Vegan milk recipes

Capture and Feast
Vegan milk recipes

Get your blender, strainer and nut milk bag ready, because these vegan milk recipes will inspire you.

Fresh coconut milk

Clay Williams/SheKnows
Fresh coconut milk

Made from freshly cracked coconuts, this milk isn't like anything you can get from a carton. 

Hazelnut milk

Faring Well
Hazelnut milk

A blend of hazelnuts and almonds are the key to this rich and creamy nut milk

DIY flax milk

Touch of Gray Blog
DIY flax milk

Flax, vanilla and dates are blended and strained to make this creamy milk

Almond, cashew and macadamia milk

Capture and Feast
Almond, cashew and macadamia milk

Clear out your pantry with this recipe for a creamy vegan multi-nut milk.

Homemade hemp seed milk

The Blender Girl
Homemade hemp seed milk

Hemp seeds are blended with water to make a rich vegan milk that's full of nutrients.

Pecan-walnut milk

Well and Full
Pecan-walnut milk

Pecans blended with walnuts result in a sweet, creamy vegan milk you'll want to add to everything. 

Banana mylk

The Glowing Fridge
Banana mylk

Unique, easy-to-make banana mylk adds a splash of creamy flavor to porridge and cereal.

Homemade almond milk

Larder Love
Homemade almond milk

Almond milk is so easy to make at home, there's no reason to buy the additive-laden stuff at the store.

Homemade quinoa milk

Simple Vegan Blog
Homemade quinoa milk

Blending cooked quinoa with water (and a sweetener, if you choose) is a simple way to make a high-protein vegan milk.

Pistachio-rose milk

JJ Begonia
Pistachio-rose milk

Go fancy with this recipe for vegan pistachio-rose milk

Simple walnut milk

The Conscientious Eater
Simple walnut milk

Get your omegas in with this super-simple recipe for walnut milk.

Homemade sesame seed milk

Young and Raw
Homemade sesame seed milk

Un-toasted sesame seeds make for a surprisingly creamy, calcium-rich vegan milk.

Vanilla Brazil nut milk

Eat Spin Run Repeat
Vanilla Brazil nut milk

Brazil nuts add body and richness to this simple, vanilla-scented milk

Toasted macadamia nut milk

Yup... It's Vegan!
Toasted macadamia nut milk

Sweet and nutty toasted macadamias make this vegan milk nearly irresistible.

Vanilla-cinnamon oat milk

Well and Full
Vanilla-cinnamon oat milk

Vanilla-cinnamon oat milk is delightful on its own and a great addition to tea and coffee.

Homemade brown rice milk

Simple Vegan Blog
Homemade brown rice milk

Healthy, nutty brown rice blended with dates and water makes for a light yet creamy vegan milk.

Strawberry cashew milk

Sprinkle of Green
Strawberry cashew milk

Remake your childhood favorite with this healthy recipe for strawberry cashew milk

