Get your blender, strainer and nut milk bag ready, because these vegan milk recipes will inspire you.
Creamier than you'd ever imagine, homemade cashew milk is a vegan revelation.
Made from freshly cracked coconuts, this milk isn't like anything you can get from a carton.
A blend of hazelnuts and almonds are the key to this rich and creamy nut milk.
Flax, vanilla and dates are blended and strained to make this creamy milk.
Clear out your pantry with this recipe for a creamy vegan multi-nut milk.
Hemp seeds are blended with water to make a rich vegan milk that's full of nutrients.
Pecans blended with walnuts result in a sweet, creamy vegan milk you'll want to add to everything.
Unique, easy-to-make banana mylk adds a splash of creamy flavor to porridge and cereal.
Almond milk is so easy to make at home, there's no reason to buy the additive-laden stuff at the store.
Blending cooked quinoa with water (and a sweetener, if you choose) is a simple way to make a high-protein vegan milk.
Go fancy with this recipe for vegan pistachio-rose milk.
Get your omegas in with this super-simple recipe for walnut milk.
Un-toasted sesame seeds make for a surprisingly creamy, calcium-rich vegan milk.
Brazil nuts add body and richness to this simple, vanilla-scented milk.
Sweet and nutty toasted macadamias make this vegan milk nearly irresistible.
Vanilla-cinnamon oat milk is delightful on its own and a great addition to tea and coffee.
Healthy, nutty brown rice blended with dates and water makes for a light yet creamy vegan milk.
Remake your childhood favorite with this healthy recipe for strawberry cashew milk.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started