Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Food

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

Hearty vegan stews that'll keep you warm all winter

Justina Huddleston

by

Justina Huddleston is an editor and the head writer for TDmonthly Magazine. She has been a freelance writer for several years, though her real passion is cooking. You can see the recipes she creates on her vegan food blog, A Life of Litt...

View Profile
#1/21:

Hearty vegan stews

Cocoon Cooks
#1/21:

Hearty vegan stews

Hello, hearty plant-based goodness. These are the vegan stews we want to cozy up to this winter.

#3/21:

Butternut squash chana masala

Connoisseurus Veg
#3/21:

Butternut squash chana masala

Spicy butternut squash and chickpea stew (chana masala) will add some heat to your menu.

#4/21:

Cajun split pea-sweet potato stew

Discover Delicious
#4/21:

Cajun split pea-sweet potato stew

Cajun spices liven up this vegan stew of split peas and sweet potatoes.

#5/21:

Gluten-free pumpkin curry

GF Jules
#5/21:

Gluten-free pumpkin curry

Gluten-free and vegan, this pumpkin curry is a meal the whole family can enjoy.

#6/21:

Roasted vegetable gnocchi stew

Soup Addict
#6/21:

Roasted vegetable gnocchi stew

Full of colorful roasted veggies, this vegan gnocchi stew will make you forget all about meat.

#7/21:

Balsamic lentil stew

Green Evi
#7/21:

Balsamic lentil stew

Lentils simply flavored with maple and balsamic make for a humble, hearty meal.

#8/21:

Slow cooker Moroccan chickpea stew

Simply Quinoa
#8/21:

Slow cooker Moroccan chickpea stew

Moroccan spices take this vegan chickpea stew to the next level.

#9/21:

Brazilian black bean stew

Healthier Steps
#9/21:

Brazilian black bean stew

Vegan feijoada is the rich and hearty black bean stew you've been longing for.

#10/21:

Beluga lentil stew

The Green Dietitian
#10/21:

Beluga lentil stew

Colorful veggies and perfectly cooked beluga lentils make this an elegant take on vegan stew.

#11/21:

Black bean tortilla soup

Modern Little Victories
#11/21:

Black bean tortilla soup

Tortilla soup gets a vegan makeover in this recipe, which uses black beans and veggies to make a hearty meal. 

#12/21:

Lentil vegetable pasta stew

Create Nourish Love
#12/21:

Lentil vegetable pasta stew

This vegan minestrone/pasta fagioli hybrid is hard not to obsess over.

#13/21:

Pinto bean pozole

Modern Little Victories
#13/21:

Pinto bean pozole

Vegans can enjoy this comforting stew by subbing pinto beans for meat.

#14/21:

Golden French lentil stew

Veggies Don't Bite
#14/21:

Golden French lentil stew

French lentils are the key to this refined vegan stew.

#15/21:

Orzo chili

This Savory Vegan
#15/21:

Orzo chili

Adding orzo is an inventive way to bulk up a pot of vegan chili

#16/21:

Slow cooker yellow-eyed bean stew

Healthy Slow Cooking
#16/21:

Slow cooker yellow-eyed bean stew

Yellow-eyed beans, sweet potatoes and greens come together to make this nutritious vegan slow cooker stew.

#17/21:

Spicy red lentil stew

Eating by Elaine
#17/21:

Spicy red lentil stew

Topped with crispy chickpea croutons, this spicy red lentil stew adds some excitement to your dinner repertoire.

#18/21:

Split pea-sweet potato stew

Healthy Slow Cooking
#18/21:

Split pea-sweet potato stew

Vegan split pea and sweet potato stew offers up tons of comforting flavor along with plenty of protein and fiber.

#19/21:

White bean-kale stew

Umami Girl
#19/21:

White bean-kale stew

Kale, white beans and potatoes make this a hearty vegan stew that won't leave you hungry.

#20/21:

Slow cooker root veggie stew

Running on Real Stew
#20/21:

Slow cooker root veggie stew

Vegan cooking doesn't get easier than this hearty slow cooker stew.

#21/21:

Portuguese pea stew

Cocoon Cooks
#21/21:

Portuguese pea stew

Peas, tomatoes and potatoes combine to make this flavorful vegan stew.

Related Slideshows

Look at all the different baked veggie chips you can make

The new Girl Scout Cookies arrive this month, but there's a catch

If sugar is the new tobacco we're hiding cigarettes in all of our food
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!