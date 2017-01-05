Hearty vegan stews that'll keep you warm all winter

Hello, hearty plant-based goodness. These are the vegan stews we want to cozy up to this winter.
Butternut squash and sweet potatoes give this vegan stew a big boost of nutrients and flavor.
Spicy butternut squash and chickpea stew (chana masala) will add some heat to your menu.
Cajun spices liven up this vegan stew of split peas and sweet potatoes.
Gluten-free and vegan, this pumpkin curry is a meal the whole family can enjoy.
Full of colorful roasted veggies, this vegan gnocchi stew will make you forget all about meat.
Lentils simply flavored with maple and balsamic make for a humble, hearty meal.
Moroccan spices take this vegan chickpea stew to the next level.
Vegan feijoada is the rich and hearty black bean stew you've been longing for.
Colorful veggies and perfectly cooked beluga lentils make this an elegant take on vegan stew.
Tortilla soup gets a vegan makeover in this recipe, which uses black beans and veggies to make a hearty meal.
This vegan minestrone/pasta fagioli hybrid is hard not to obsess over.
Vegans can enjoy this comforting stew by subbing pinto beans for meat.
French lentils are the key to this refined vegan stew.
Adding orzo is an inventive way to bulk up a pot of vegan chili.
Yellow-eyed beans, sweet potatoes and greens come together to make this nutritious vegan slow cooker stew.
Topped with crispy chickpea croutons, this spicy red lentil stew adds some excitement to your dinner repertoire.
Vegan split pea and sweet potato stew offers up tons of comforting flavor along with plenty of protein and fiber.
Kale, white beans and potatoes make this a hearty vegan stew that won't leave you hungry.
Vegan cooking doesn't get easier than this hearty slow cooker stew.
Peas, tomatoes and potatoes combine to make this flavorful vegan stew.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!