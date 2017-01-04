Look at all the different baked veggie chips you can make

Crunchy, crispy baked veggie chips are the healthful snack you'll be making all year long.
Taro chips are a tasty way to try your hand at cooking a new vegetable.
Rutabagas get nice and crispy when baked and pack more flavor than simple potatoes ever could.
Brussels sprouts are turned into healthy junk food in this "cheesy" vegan recipe.
Slightly sweet, slightly salty, you won't be able to stop eating these baked sweet potato chips.
Crispy zucchini chips, fresh from the oven, are the best way to scoop up some flavorful dip.
These cucumber chips are totally blowing my mind right now. Cucumber? Chips? It's a must try.
Baked apple chips are the perfect healthy way to sate your sweet tooth.
Carrots in the colors of the rainbow make for a fun and healthy snack when baked into crispy chips.
Even the beet-averse will go gaga over these colorful chips.
Kabocha squash chips are delicious, and they add a gorgeous splash of color to your snack spread too.
Ever wondered what to do with parsnips? This crispy baked chip recipe is your answer.
Lotus root chips aren't just tasty, they're pretty to look at too.
Crispy plantain chips get a healthier makeover when they're baked instead of fried.
Baked purple potato chips add extra nutrients and a colorful flair to your snack time.
Kale chips are anything but boring when seasoned with rosemary and garlic.
Crusted with breadcrumbs and Parmesan, these flavorful baked zucchini chips are utterly snackable.
Skip the tortilla chips in favor of these tangy baked spinach crisps.
Crispy and vibrant, these chips prove that pumpkin is good for so much more than lattes.
If you usually only enjoy eggplant when it's attached to Parmesan, these baked chips will be a revelation.
Forget the purées and roasts — butternut chips are the best way to enjoy this common squash.
