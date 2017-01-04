Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Food

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

Look at all the different baked veggie chips you can make

Justina Huddleston

by

Justina Huddleston is an editor and the head writer for TDmonthly Magazine. She has been a freelance writer for several years, though her real passion is cooking. You can see the recipes she creates on her vegan food blog, A Life of Litt...

View Profile
#1/21:

Baked vegetable chips

Every Last Bite
#1/21:

Baked vegetable chips

Crunchy, crispy baked veggie chips are the healthful snack you'll be making all year long.

#3/21:

BBQ baked rutabaga chips

Cotter Crunch
#3/21:

BBQ baked rutabaga chips

Rutabagas get nice and crispy when baked and pack more flavor than simple potatoes ever could.

#4/21:

Cheesy vegan Brussels sprouts chips

A Sunshine Mission
#4/21:

Cheesy vegan Brussels sprouts chips

Brussels sprouts are turned into healthy junk food in this "cheesy" vegan recipe.

#5/21:

Baked sweet potato chips

Nutritionist Meets Chef
#5/21:

Baked sweet potato chips

Slightly sweet, slightly salty, you won't be able to stop eating these baked sweet potato chips.

#6/21:

Baked zucchini chips

The Desserted Girl
#6/21:

Baked zucchini chips

Crispy zucchini chips, fresh from the oven, are the best way to scoop up some flavorful dip. 

#7/21:

Garlic-dill baked cucumber chips

Peace Love and Low Carb
#7/21:

Garlic-dill baked cucumber chips

These cucumber chips are totally blowing my mind right now. Cucumber? Chips? It's a must try. 

#8/21:

Baked apple chips

Simply Sissom
#8/21:

Baked apple chips

Baked apple chips are the perfect healthy way to sate your sweet tooth. 

#9/21:

Rainbow carrot chips

Ehrin Marlow
#9/21:

Rainbow carrot chips

Carrots in the colors of the rainbow make for a fun and healthy snack when baked into crispy chips

#10/21:

Baked beet chips

Broke Foodies
#10/21:

Baked beet chips

Even the beet-averse will go gaga over these colorful chips

#11/21:

Baked kabocha squash chips

Veggies Don't Bite
#11/21:

Baked kabocha squash chips

Kabocha squash chips are delicious, and they add a gorgeous splash of color to your snack spread too. 

#12/21:

Baked parsnip chips

Food Fanatic
#12/21:

Baked parsnip chips

Ever wondered what to do with parsnips? This crispy baked chip recipe is your answer.

#13/21:

Baked lotus root chips

Builicious
#13/21:

Baked lotus root chips

Lotus root chips aren't just tasty, they're pretty to look at too.

#14/21:

Baked plantain chips

The Little Pine
#14/21:

Baked plantain chips

Crispy plantain chips get a healthier makeover when they're baked instead of fried.

#15/21:

Baked purple potato chips

Melangery
#15/21:

Baked purple potato chips

Baked purple potato chips add extra nutrients and a colorful flair to your snack time. 

#16/21:

Baked rosemary-garlic kale chips

Beloved Kitchen
#16/21:

Baked rosemary-garlic kale chips

Kale chips are anything but boring when seasoned with rosemary and garlic. 

#17/21:

Baked Parmesan zucchini chips

Delightful Mom Food
#17/21:

Baked Parmesan zucchini chips

Crusted with breadcrumbs and Parmesan, these flavorful baked zucchini chips are utterly snackable. 

#18/21:

Baked sea salt and lime spinach chips

A Clean Bake
#18/21:

Baked sea salt and lime spinach chips

Skip the tortilla chips in favor of these tangy baked spinach crisps

#19/21:

Baked pumpkin chips

Kirbie Cravings
#19/21:

Baked pumpkin chips

Crispy and vibrant, these chips prove that pumpkin is good for so much more than lattes.

#20/21:

Baked eggplant chips

Stetted
#20/21:

Baked eggplant chips

If you usually only enjoy eggplant when it's attached to Parmesan, these baked chips will be a revelation.

#21/21:

Baked butternut squash chips

Every Last Bite
#21/21:

Baked butternut squash chips

Forget the purées and roasts — butternut chips are the best way to enjoy this common squash. 

Related Slideshows

The new Girl Scout Cookies arrive this month, but there's a catch

If sugar is the new tobacco we're hiding cigarettes in all of our food

11 fast and smart lunch ideas for the days when you just can't
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!