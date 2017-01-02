Sections
Kick off clean eating season with DIY cashew milk

Nicole Taylor

by

Nicole A. Taylor currently hosts Hot Grease, a food culture podcast, and is the principal of NAT Media. She is the author of The Upsouth Cookbook (2015). Taylor has contributed to First We Feast, Cherry Bombe, Amtrak, Southern Foodways ...

View Profile
#1/16:

DIY cashew milk

Láde Ademu-John
#1/16:

DIY cashew milk

As we ease into a new year, the top of my mind is full of clean, wholesome foods for my body. I’ve decided to make as many homemade pantry and larder items as possible. I always keep fresh coconut milk on deck. My new staple is cashew milk.

#3/16:

Start with the right cashews

Láde Ademu-John
#3/16:

Start with the right cashews

Let’s talk about nut purchasing. You need raw cashews, not roasted or salted. I find it easier to buy in small health food grocers. Nuts tend to be less expensive there, and you can get them from bulk bins, which makes them even more affordable.

#4/16:

Soak well

Láde Ademu-John
#4/16:

Soak well

Remember to soak! I learned this the hard way. Soak the nuts overnight (if possible) or a minimum of two hours. The soak yields a cleaner texture. If you can, use filtered water.

#5/16:

Strain and add fresh water

Láde Ademu-John
#5/16:

Strain and add fresh water

Add 2 cups of raw cashews (discard soaking water). Pour in 5 cups of fresh filtered water. Blend until super-smooth and frothy.

 

#6/16:

Blend away

Láde Ademu-John
#6/16:

Blend away

Watch the magic!

#7/16:

Use a double strainer

Láde Ademu-John
#7/16:

Use a double strainer

No need to use nut bags for cashew milk. All you need is an essential kitchen gadget — the double strainer. 

#8/16:

Or use cheesecloth

Láde Ademu-John
#8/16:

Or use cheesecloth

If you don't have a double strainer, line a regular strainer with cheesecloth.

#9/16:

Straining

Láde Ademu-John
#9/16:

Straining

Carefully strain the milk into a large bowl. 

#10/16:

Press to get every last drop

Láde Ademu-John
#10/16:

Press to get every last drop

Gently press the nut pulp to release the milk. Feel free to scoop the pulp into a small container, and later, you can spread that pulp on toast with cinnamon sprinkled on top. If you use a high-powered blender, like Vitamix, you'll likely have zero pulp.  Remember, less soaking time produces more pulp too.

#11/16:

Transfer it into a jar

Láde Ademu-John
#11/16:

Transfer it into a jar

Use a funnel to transfer the milk into your jar. I recommend a wide-mouth Ball jar, but I used recycled glassware here.

#12/16:

Any glass jar will do

Láde Ademu-John
#12/16:

Any glass jar will do

Go with the flow!

#13/16:

You may want to double the recipe

Láde Ademu-John
#13/16:

You may want to double the recipe

How much cashew milk do you need to make? Once you figure out your daily use, doubling the recipe might make sense. This nut milk lasts 3 to 4 days in the refrigerator.

#14/16:

Add sweetener

Láde Ademu-John
#14/16:

Add sweetener

If you like your cashew milk sweetened, you can add it at this point. Start with 1/2 a teaspoon of sugar, plus a little vanilla extract. Give it a shake!

#15/16:

Date and refrigerate

Láde Ademu-John
#15/16:

Date and refrigerate

Fresh cashew milk should be kept in the fridge. I recommend labeling your fresh bottle with the date so you know when it's expired.

#16/16:

Recipes for cashew milk

Láde Ademu-John
#16/16:

Recipes for cashew milk

How does one introduce your over-60-year-old lactose-intolerant aunt to nut milk? I did it with a smoothie. Here are some ways to incorporate the protein-rich product into your diet.

Chocolate chai smoothie

Cashew butterscotch pudding pie

Bacon and roasted veggie soup

 

