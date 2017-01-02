Kick off clean eating season with DIY cashew milk

As we ease into a new year, the top of my mind is full of clean, wholesome foods for my body. I’ve decided to make as many homemade pantry and larder items as possible. I always keep fresh coconut milk on deck. My new staple is cashew milk.
More and more supermarkets are stocking nut milk on the shelves, but I think home versions just taste better.
Let’s talk about nut purchasing. You need raw cashews, not roasted or salted. I find it easier to buy in small health food grocers. Nuts tend to be less expensive there, and you can get them from bulk bins, which makes them even more affordable.
Remember to soak! I learned this the hard way. Soak the nuts overnight (if possible) or a minimum of two hours. The soak yields a cleaner texture. If you can, use filtered water.
Add 2 cups of raw cashews (discard soaking water). Pour in 5 cups of fresh filtered water. Blend until super-smooth and frothy.
Watch the magic!
No need to use nut bags for cashew milk. All you need is an essential kitchen gadget — the double strainer.
If you don't have a double strainer, line a regular strainer with cheesecloth.
Carefully strain the milk into a large bowl.
Gently press the nut pulp to release the milk. Feel free to scoop the pulp into a small container, and later, you can spread that pulp on toast with cinnamon sprinkled on top. If you use a high-powered blender, like Vitamix, you'll likely have zero pulp. Remember, less soaking time produces more pulp too.
Use a funnel to transfer the milk into your jar. I recommend a wide-mouth Ball jar, but I used recycled glassware here.
Go with the flow!
How much cashew milk do you need to make? Once you figure out your daily use, doubling the recipe might make sense. This nut milk lasts 3 to 4 days in the refrigerator.
If you like your cashew milk sweetened, you can add it at this point. Start with 1/2 a teaspoon of sugar, plus a little vanilla extract. Give it a shake!
Fresh cashew milk should be kept in the fridge. I recommend labeling your fresh bottle with the date so you know when it's expired.
How does one introduce your over-60-year-old lactose-intolerant aunt to nut milk? I did it with a smoothie. Here are some ways to incorporate the protein-rich product into your diet.
Cashew butterscotch pudding pie
