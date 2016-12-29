Best recipes of 2016

However you feel about 2016, at least we can agree it was delicious. Here are 20 of our favorite recipes featured on SheKnows this year. Which were your favorites?
Nicole Taylor's sweet potato pound cake stole the show at Thanksgiving.
Now that it's winter again, we're feeling Lukas Volger's accessible vegetable bibimbap recipe.
The classic Chinese dish gets a vegan makeover with Brandi Bidot's kung pao chickpeas.
We couldn't get enough of these rosé and pink grapefruit ice pops this summer.
Food Matters NYC nutritional educator Tricia Williams rescued us with her Xanax pudding.
If you're not feeling the Xanax pudding, there's always this cannabis-infused chocolate-hazelnut spread.
When chocolate butter started trending — available only in Australia — we showed you how to make your own.
Who doesn't need a unicorn cake in their lives?
These Ghostbusters sausage monsters make us squee. Every. Single. Time.
This bacon-wrapped mac & cheese football may have been even more popular than the Super Bowl.
Oozing melted cheese: That's the undeniable appeal of the mac and cheese lava cake.
Melba Wilson's oven-"fried" chicken gave us life.
But we loved this Japanese fried chicken too.
Chef and cookbook author Alex Stupak combined two of our favorite foods for his cheeseburger tacos.
You want crisp roasted potato wedges for days? We've got 'em.
If you want to try out the grain bowl trend, Ann Taylor Pittman's crispy millet salad is a great place to start.
Jules Aron's berry, rhubarb and kombucha-fueled spring fling cocktail is the right balance of naughty and nice.
These blackberry swirl meringue cookies sure are easy for such a showy dessert.
Seriously, though? Dorie Greenspan's world peace cookies are everything.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started