Our favorite recipes of 2016

Adriana Velez

by

Adriana Velez is Food Editor for SheKnows. She spent her formative years in Brooklyn, which pretty much explains everything about her. She now lives somewhere else and has discovered life after kale and kombucha. She's written for Civil ...

View Profile
#1/21:

Best recipes of 2016

Claudia Totir/Getty Images
#1/21:

Best recipes of 2016

However you feel about 2016, at least we can agree it was delicious. Here are 20 of our favorite recipes featured on SheKnows this year. Which were your favorites?

#3/21:

Roasted vegetable bibimbap

Michael Harlan Turkell
#3/21:

Roasted vegetable bibimbap

Now that it's winter again, we're feeling Lukas Volger's accessible vegetable bibimbap recipe

#4/21:

Kung pao chickpeas

Brandi Bidot/SheKnows
#4/21:

Kung pao chickpeas

The classic Chinese dish gets a vegan makeover with Brandi Bidot's kung pao chickpeas.

#5/21:

Rosé wine and pink grapefruit ice pops

michellegibson/Getty Images
#5/21:

Rosé wine and pink grapefruit ice pops

We couldn't get enough of these rosé and pink grapefruit ice pops this summer. 

#6/21:

Xanax pudding

tacar/Getty Images
#6/21:

Xanax pudding

Food Matters NYC nutritional educator Tricia Williams rescued us with her Xanax pudding

#7/21:

Cannabis Nutella

mustipan/Getty Images
#7/21:

Cannabis Nutella

If you're not feeling the Xanax pudding, there's always this cannabis-infused chocolate-hazelnut spread

#8/21:

Chocolate butter

Jaromila/Getty Images
#8/21:

Chocolate butter

When chocolate butter started trending — available only in Australia — we showed you how to make your own

#9/21:

Unicorn cake

SheKnows
#9/21:

Unicorn cake

Who doesn't need a unicorn cake in their lives? 

#10/21:

'Ghostbusters' sausage monsters

Diana Johnson/SheKnows
#10/21:

'Ghostbusters' sausage monsters

These Ghostbusters sausage monsters make us squee. Every. Single. Time. 

#11/21:

Bacon mac & cheese football

Gabriela Arellano/SheKnows
#11/21:

Bacon mac & cheese football

This bacon-wrapped mac & cheese football may have been even more popular than the Super Bowl. 

#12/21:

Mac & cheese lava cake

Nancy Foster/SheKnows
#12/21:

Mac & cheese lava cake

Oozing melted cheese: That's the undeniable appeal of the mac and cheese lava cake

#13/21:

Oven-fried chicken

Lesyy/Getty Images
#13/21:

Oven-fried chicken

Melba Wilson's oven-"fried" chicken gave us life. 

#14/21:

Karaage

gontabunta/Getty / Design by Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows
#14/21:

Karaage

But we loved this Japanese fried chicken too. 

#15/21:

Cheeseburger tacos

Copyright ©2015 by Evan Sung
#15/21:

Cheeseburger tacos

Chef and cookbook author Alex Stupak combined two of our favorite foods for his cheeseburger tacos.

#16/21:

Roasted potato wedges

tycoon751/Getty Images
#16/21:

Roasted potato wedges

You want crisp roasted potato wedges for days? We've got 'em. 

#17/21:

Crispy millet salad

Hélène Dujardin
#17/21:

Crispy millet salad

If you want to try out the grain bowl trend, Ann Taylor Pittman's crispy millet salad is a great place to start. 

#18/21:

Spring fling cocktail

Gyorgy Papp
#18/21:

Spring fling cocktail

Jules Aron's berry, rhubarb and kombucha-fueled spring fling cocktail is the right balance of naughty and nice.

#19/21:

Blackberry swirl meringue cookies

Iain Bagwell/Victor Protasio/Southern Living
#19/21:

Blackberry swirl meringue cookies

These blackberry swirl meringue cookies sure are easy for such a showy dessert.

#20/21:

Doughnut ice cream sandwiches

SheKnows
#20/21:

Doughnut ice cream sandwiches

Doughnut ice cream sandwiches — yup. 

#21/21:

World peace cookies

Davide Luciano
#21/21:

World peace cookies

Seriously, though? Dorie Greenspan's world peace cookies are everything. 

