Ease gently into the new year with these hangover-soothing breakfast dishes

Justina Huddleston

by

Easy like Sunday morning

Simply Stacie
Easy like Sunday morning

Have some water, some pain reliever, and some protein. It's going to be all right. Shhhh.

Crustless veggie quiche

Killing Thyme
Crustless veggie quiche

You don’t even need to bother with a crust when you make this crowd-pleasing veggie quiche.

Baked eggs with Swiss chard and olives

The Modern Proper
Baked eggs with Swiss chard and olives

Served with toast, these baked eggs with Swiss chard and olives are easy and elegant.

Spinach and artichoke dip eggs

Kale Me Maybe
Spinach and artichoke dip eggs

Your favorite dip turns into breakfast with this dish.

Denver omelet egg bake

The Cozy Cook
Denver omelet egg bake

Your favorite omelet feeds a crowd with this simple recipe.

Easy veggie frittata

The Well Essentials
Easy veggie frittata

Load this frittata with veggies for a tasty, easy breakfast that’ll make you actually feel better in the morning.

Sausage, potato, egg and cheese casserole

Two Peas and Their Pod
Sausage, potato, egg and cheese casserole

Hearty, cheesy sausage, potato and egg casserole is an easy way to feed a crowd.

Ham and egg muffins

Simply Stacie
Ham and egg muffins

Cheesy eggs and ham baked in muffin tins are an easy way to serve breakfast for a crowd.

Cheesy breakfast monkey bread

My Modern Cookery
Cheesy breakfast monkey bread

Easy to make, easy to eat — this monkey bread doesn’t even require plates or silverware to devour.

Breakfast quesadillas

Tastes Better From Scratch
Breakfast quesadillas

Breakfast quesadillas are a super-cheesy, easy way to start your day.

Bacon, tomato & Parmesan tart

The It Mom
Bacon, tomato & Parmesan tart

Cheese, bacon and tomatoes make this easy puff pastry tart the perfect way to win over hungover brunch guests.

Sausage-butternut breakfast casserole

Simply Stacie
Sausage-butternut breakfast casserole

Add extra vitamins to your cheesy hangover breakfast by including some butternut squash.

Orange-apple French toast casserole

Culinary Ginger
Orange-apple French toast casserole

Prep this easy casserole before you go out, then pop it in the oven the next morning.

Pesto breakfast rolls

Savory Tooth
Pesto breakfast rolls

Cheesy pesto rolls made with crescent roll dough are a fast and craveable breakfast option.

Cheesy English muffin eggs

Dream of Your Own
Cheesy English muffin eggs

Bake your eggs onto your English muffins directly instead of the stovetop with this easy recipe.

Shakshuka

Purple Cinnamon
Shakshuka

Eggs baked in spiced tomatoes make for a nutritious and satisfying breakfast when served with flatbread.

