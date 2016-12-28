Ease gently into the new year with these hangover-soothing breakfast dishes

Have some water, some pain reliever, and some protein. It's going to be all right. Shhhh.
Combine 2 tablespoons tart cherry extract, 24 ounces coconut water and 1/2 teaspoon of salt to make a hydrating drink, recommends Tricia Williams of Food Matters NYC.
You don’t even need to bother with a crust when you make this crowd-pleasing veggie quiche.
Served with toast, these baked eggs with Swiss chard and olives are easy and elegant.
Your favorite dip turns into breakfast with this dish.
Your favorite omelet feeds a crowd with this simple recipe.
Load this frittata with veggies for a tasty, easy breakfast that’ll make you actually feel better in the morning.
Hearty, cheesy sausage, potato and egg casserole is an easy way to feed a crowd.
Cheesy eggs and ham baked in muffin tins are an easy way to serve breakfast for a crowd.
Easy to make, easy to eat — this monkey bread doesn’t even require plates or silverware to devour.
Breakfast quesadillas are a super-cheesy, easy way to start your day.
Cheese, bacon and tomatoes make this easy puff pastry tart the perfect way to win over hungover brunch guests.
Add extra vitamins to your cheesy hangover breakfast by including some butternut squash.
Prep this easy casserole before you go out, then pop it in the oven the next morning.
Cheesy pesto rolls made with crescent roll dough are a fast and craveable breakfast option.
Bake your eggs onto your English muffins directly instead of the stovetop with this easy recipe.
Eggs baked in spiced tomatoes make for a nutritious and satisfying breakfast when served with flatbread.
