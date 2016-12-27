Sections
20 times frozen puff pastry and phyllo dough made appetizers a total breeze

Crispy, puffy appetizers

The PKP Way
Between store-bought puff pastry and phyllo dough, you've got holiday apps in the bag.

Bacon, goat cheese & pistachio bites

A Sassy Spoon
Tangy goat cheese, smoky bacon and pistachios are irresistible in these phyllo bites.

Cranberry-cream cheese phyllo bites

Happy and Harried
Thanks to cranberry and cream cheese, these phyllo bites have perfectly balanced flavor.

Honey, bacon & goat cheese phyllo bites

A Zesty Bite
Honey adds a touch of sweetness to these bacon and goat cheese phyllo bites.

Ham and cheese pinwheels

Well Plated
Ham and cheese pinwheels are a simple and delicious way to keep your guests satisfied.

Onion, apple & blue cheese tarts

Bourbon and Honey
Onion, apple and blue cheese mingle deliciously in these puff pastry tarts.

Jalapeño puff pastry poppers

Cookie Dough and Oven Mitt
Jalapeño poppers get an elegant makeover in this puff pastry recipe.

Mini spinach feta pies

Bowl of Delicious
Lovers of spanakopita will appreciate the easy assembly of these mini spinach feta pies.

Puff pastry cheese straws

Funny Love Blog
Crispy, cheesy, buttery puff pastry cheese straws are a hit at any party.

Puff pastry almond pinwheels

Lovely Little Kitchen
Stuffed with almond filling, these puff pastry pinwheels are definitely worth a try.

Chicken Waldorf salad tart

The PKP Way
Halfway between appetizer and entrée, this chicken Waldorf salad tart is beyond satisfying.

Puff pastry Camembert snowflake

Salu Salo
Crispy and cheesy, what's not to love about this puff pastry Camembert snowflake?

Shrimp salad phyllo bites

Port and Fin
Shrimp salad seems extra refined when served in flaky phyllo cups.

Sweet corn & cheese phyllo bites

Drizzle and Dip
Sweet corn and cheese make these addictive phyllo bites nearly impossible to stop snacking on.

Creamy leek & feta puffs

Umami Girl
Earthy leek and salty feta are a match made in heaven in these puffs.

Puff pastry sausage feta rolls

Thermomix Baking Blog
Classic sausage rolls are easy to pull together thanks to premade puff pastry.

Pear, prosciutto & brie phyllo bites

Garlic and Zest
Sweet, salty and altogether delicious, these phyllo bites will wow your party guests.

Artichoke goat cheese mini quiche

The Foodolic
Forget artichoke dip and opt for these mini phyllo quiche cups instead.

Feta-honey phyllo pies

Simply Delicious Food
Honey is the perfect contrast to feta and oregano in these phyllo pies.

Phyllo samosas

Sandhiya’s Cookbook
Seasoned and full of flavorful, these samosa phyllo bites are a crowd-pleaser.

