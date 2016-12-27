20 times frozen puff pastry and phyllo dough made appetizers a total breeze

Between store-bought puff pastry and phyllo dough, you've got holiday apps in the bag.
You just can't beat the contrast of shatteringly crisp puff pastry and creamy brie.
Tangy goat cheese, smoky bacon and pistachios are irresistible in these phyllo bites.
Thanks to cranberry and cream cheese, these phyllo bites have perfectly balanced flavor.
Honey adds a touch of sweetness to these bacon and goat cheese phyllo bites.
Ham and cheese pinwheels are a simple and delicious way to keep your guests satisfied.
Onion, apple and blue cheese mingle deliciously in these puff pastry tarts.
Jalapeño poppers get an elegant makeover in this puff pastry recipe.
Lovers of spanakopita will appreciate the easy assembly of these mini spinach feta pies.
Crispy, cheesy, buttery puff pastry cheese straws are a hit at any party.
Stuffed with almond filling, these puff pastry pinwheels are definitely worth a try.
Halfway between appetizer and entrée, this chicken Waldorf salad tart is beyond satisfying.
Crispy and cheesy, what's not to love about this puff pastry Camembert snowflake?
Shrimp salad seems extra refined when served in flaky phyllo cups.
Sweet corn and cheese make these addictive phyllo bites nearly impossible to stop snacking on.
Earthy leek and salty feta are a match made in heaven in these puffs.
Classic sausage rolls are easy to pull together thanks to premade puff pastry.
Sweet, salty and altogether delicious, these phyllo bites will wow your party guests.
Forget artichoke dip and opt for these mini phyllo quiche cups instead.
Honey is the perfect contrast to feta and oregano in these phyllo pies.
Seasoned and full of flavorful, these samosa phyllo bites are a crowd-pleaser.
