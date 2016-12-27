Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Food

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2016 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

Reinvent the mimosa with juices and mix-ins worthy of the new year

Justina Huddleston

by

Justina Huddleston is an editor and the head writer for TDmonthly Magazine. She has been a freelance writer for several years, though her real passion is cooking. You can see the recipes she creates on her vegan food blog, A Life of Litt...

View Profile
#1/21:

Change up your mimosa game

PDX Love
#1/21:

Change up your mimosa game

Hold the OJ, everyone. It's time we break the mimosa mold and start mixing that sparkling wine with these other exciting fruit juices. Coconut? Passionfruit? Kombucha?!? Oh yes.

Or if you insist on orange juice, give it a twist with ginger beer or spices.

#3/21:

Coconut mimosas

The Culinary Compass
#3/21:

Coconut mimosas

Coconut mimosas make for an extra-refreshing brunch treat.

#4/21:

Kombucha mimosas

My Modern Cookery
#4/21:

Kombucha mimosas

Kombucha adds healthy probiotics to the mix in this mimosa recipe.

#5/21:

Mimosa sangria

Gimme Some Oven
#5/21:

Mimosa sangria

Your favorite fruity drinks are combined in this fun mimosa sangria.

#6/21:

Pineapple-orange creamsicle mimosas

3 Yummy Tummies
#6/21:

Pineapple-orange creamsicle mimosas

Creamy mimosas that taste like dessert are the best way to celebrate before noon.

#7/21:

Watermelon-mint mimosas

Pumpkin and Peanut Butter
#7/21:

Watermelon-mint mimosas

Mint adds a refreshing burst of flavor to these watermelon mimosas.

#8/21:

Sparkling pomegranate mimosas

Joyful Healthy Eats
#8/21:

Sparkling pomegranate mimosas

Pomegranate juice gives these mimosas an antioxidant boost.

#9/21:

Apple-cinnamon & cranberry virgin mimosas

Honey and Birch
#9/21:

Apple-cinnamon & cranberry virgin mimosas

The whole family can enjoy these apple-cinnamon and cranberry virgin mimosas.

#10/21:

Passionfruit prosecco mimosas

Olivia’s Cuisine
#10/21:

Passionfruit prosecco mimosas

Passionfruit adds some tropical tang to your brunch drinks in this mimosa recipe.

#11/21:

Cranberry-orange mimosas

Vegetarian Ventures
#11/21:

Cranberry-orange mimosas

Cranberry juice adds an intriguing tartness to these mimosas.

#12/21:

Holiday mimosa punch

The Salty Marshmallow
#12/21:

Holiday mimosa punch

Pineapple juice and grenadine add holiday flair to these mimosas.

#13/21:

Strawberry-mango mimosas

Happy Go Lucky Blog
#13/21:

Strawberry-mango mimosas

Get a taste of the tropical with these strawberry-mango mimosas.

#14/21:

Paloma mimosas

Crumb Kitchen
#14/21:

Paloma mimosas

Grapefruit adds just the right amount of bite to these paloma mimosas.

#15/21:

Orange spice cake mimosas

PDX Love
#15/21:

Orange spice cake mimosas

If you're still feeling the OJ, throw in some spices with these mimosas.

#16/21:

Moscow mule mimosas

The Cookie Rookie
#16/21:

Moscow mule mimosas

Ginger beer gives these mimosas a kick that will really wake you up.

#17/21:

Thyme blood orange mimosas

The Charming Detroiter
#17/21:

Thyme blood orange mimosas

Thyme adds a fragrant herbal element to these blood orange mimosas.

#18/21:

Cinnamon pear mimosa

Recipe Runner
#18/21:

Cinnamon pear mimosa

Cinnamon pear mimosas are the rare cocktail that’s good with brunch and dinner.

#19/21:

Apple cider mimosas

Holly’s Cheat Day
#19/21:

Apple cider mimosas

Thanks to apple cider, mimosas are appropriate any time of year.

#20/21:

Mango-raspberry mimosas

No Spoon Necessary
#20/21:

Mango-raspberry mimosas

Raspberries and mango combine to make mimosas that look like a summer sunset.

#21/21:

Tangerine lemonade mimosas

Caravan of Style
#21/21:

Tangerine lemonade mimosas

Tangy-sweet tangerine lemonade adds fresh flavor to these mimosas.

Related Slideshows

The ultimate list of New Years Eve finger foods

20 times frozen puff pastry and phyllo dough made appetizers a total breeze

15-minute New Year's Eve appetizers so you can get this party started
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!