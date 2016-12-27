Reinvent the mimosa with juices and mix-ins worthy of the new year

Hold the OJ, everyone. It's time we break the mimosa mold and start mixing that sparkling wine with these other exciting fruit juices. Coconut? Passionfruit? Kombucha?!? Oh yes.
Or if you insist on orange juice, give it a twist with ginger beer or spices.
Pretty in pink, these strawberry lemonade mimosas can’t be beat.
Coconut mimosas make for an extra-refreshing brunch treat.
Kombucha adds healthy probiotics to the mix in this mimosa recipe.
Your favorite fruity drinks are combined in this fun mimosa sangria.
Creamy mimosas that taste like dessert are the best way to celebrate before noon.
Mint adds a refreshing burst of flavor to these watermelon mimosas.
Pomegranate juice gives these mimosas an antioxidant boost.
The whole family can enjoy these apple-cinnamon and cranberry virgin mimosas.
Passionfruit adds some tropical tang to your brunch drinks in this mimosa recipe.
Cranberry juice adds an intriguing tartness to these mimosas.
Pineapple juice and grenadine add holiday flair to these mimosas.
Get a taste of the tropical with these strawberry-mango mimosas.
Grapefruit adds just the right amount of bite to these paloma mimosas.
If you're still feeling the OJ, throw in some spices with these mimosas.
Ginger beer gives these mimosas a kick that will really wake you up.
Thyme adds a fragrant herbal element to these blood orange mimosas.
Cinnamon pear mimosas are the rare cocktail that’s good with brunch and dinner.
Thanks to apple cider, mimosas are appropriate any time of year.
Raspberries and mango combine to make mimosas that look like a summer sunset.
Tangy-sweet tangerine lemonade adds fresh flavor to these mimosas.
