Sweet holiday breads to buy, not bake

Go get these holiday breads

Go get these holiday breads

Hey, we can't all be bakers — but almost all of us love the sweet, soft, decadent breads of the holidays. Here are some of the classic breads of the season you can pick up online, at a specialty bakery or even at the grocery store.

Challah

Challah

Enriched with eggs and honey, buttered challah bread is unbelievable. (Goldbely, $16)

Kugelhopf

Kugelhopf

Popular in Germany, Australia and Switzerland, rich kugelhopf Bundt cake is a holiday tradition. (Etsy, $20)

Gingerbread cake

Gingerbread cake

Flavored with ginger and holiday spices, this cake will warm your spirit. (Goldbely, $39)

Panettone

Panettone

Dotted with raisins and dried fruit, panettone is an Italian Christmas treat you’ll love. (Walmart, $18)

Rosca de reyes

Rosca de reyes

A sweet Mexican holiday bread, rosca de reyes is great with cocoa. (MexGrocer, $21)

Stollen

Stollen

Filled with marzipan and dusted with powdered sugar, celebrate with stollen this year. (Amazon, $22)

