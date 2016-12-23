Sweet holiday breads to buy, not bake

Hey, we can't all be bakers — but almost all of us love the sweet, soft, decadent breads of the holidays. Here are some of the classic breads of the season you can pick up online, at a specialty bakery or even at the grocery store.
Popular in Nordic countries, these rolls replace cinnamon with cardamom. (Etsy, $15)
Enriched with eggs and honey, buttered challah bread is unbelievable. (Goldbely, $16)
Popular in Germany, Australia and Switzerland, rich kugelhopf Bundt cake is a holiday tradition. (Etsy, $20)
Flavored with ginger and holiday spices, this cake will warm your spirit. (Goldbely, $39)
Dotted with raisins and dried fruit, panettone is an Italian Christmas treat you’ll love. (Walmart, $18)
A sweet Mexican holiday bread, rosca de reyes is great with cocoa. (MexGrocer, $21)
Filled with marzipan and dusted with powdered sugar, celebrate with stollen this year. (Amazon, $22)
