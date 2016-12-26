15-minute New Year's Eve appetizers so you can get this party started

Throw together these NYE apps fast so you have more time to build that killer playlist.
Make healthier pepper poppers with this simple recipe.
Serve with crispy pita chips, and this easy chickpea dill salad will be a hit.
Creamy and sweet, baked figs with goat cheese, walnut and honey are an easy app.
Cheesy garlic bread is simple, sure, but party guests always love it.
Tangy, tart and sweet, serve this tomato-feta dip with toasted bread.
Citrus-herb salt places these chicken wings on the refined side of life.
Roasted red pepper and creamy ricotta make this 15-minute crostini a must-try.
Impress your guests with this 15-minute vegan watermelon sashimi.
Classic hummus gets party-perfect with the addition of caramelized onions and smoked salmon.
Entertaining doesn’t get easier than these 15-minute Italian pinwheels.
Melted cheese and potatoes — what’s not to love?
It takes just 15 minutes and five ingredients to make these tasty prosciutto cups.
Simple yet elegant, this baked brie will be everyone’s favorite.
Crunchy, creamy and flavorful, these mini tuna pizzas take just 15 minutes to make.
Crispy and flavorful, this fast quail egg crostini is easier to make than it tastes.
Skip the cooking altogether and serve your guests an easy, elegant cheese board.
Easy and cheesy, give these 15-minute cheddar biscuits a try.
Stuffed with cheesy pizza ingredients, these fast crescent roll appetizers are totally delish.
Cheesy, spicy jambalaya dip served with chips and crackers will delight your guests.
Cheesy, vibrant pesto flatbread pizza is perfect paired with white wine.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!