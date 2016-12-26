Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Food

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2016 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

15-minute New Year's Eve appetizers so you can get this party started

Justina Huddleston

by

Justina Huddleston is an editor and the head writer for TDmonthly Magazine. She has been a freelance writer for several years, though her real passion is cooking. You can see the recipes she creates on her vegan food blog, A Life of Litt...

View Profile
#1/21:

Countdown to fast NYE appetizers

The Mediterranean Dish
#1/21:

Countdown to fast NYE appetizers

Throw together these NYE apps fast so you have more time to build that killer playlist.

#3/21:

15-minute chickpea salad dip

Tabitha Talks Food
#3/21:

15-minute chickpea salad dip

Serve with crispy pita chips, and this easy chickpea dill salad will be a hit.

#4/21:

15-minute baked figs with goat cheese

Happy Kitchen
#4/21:

15-minute baked figs with goat cheese

Creamy and sweet, baked figs with goat cheese, walnut and honey are an easy app.

#5/21:

Easy-cheesy Italian bread

Domestic Superhero
#5/21:

Easy-cheesy Italian bread

Cheesy garlic bread is simple, sure, but party guests always love it.

#6/21:

Baked cherry tomatoes and feta

Taste and See
#6/21:

Baked cherry tomatoes and feta

Tangy, tart and sweet, serve this tomato-feta dip with toasted bread.

#7/21:

Citrus-herb salt chicken wings

My Wife Can Cook
#7/21:

Citrus-herb salt chicken wings

Citrus-herb salt places these chicken wings on the refined side of life.

#8/21:

Red pepper ricotta crostini

Wry Toast Eats
#8/21:

Red pepper ricotta crostini

Roasted red pepper and creamy ricotta make this 15-minute crostini a must-try.

#9/21:

15-minute watermelon sashimi

Minimalist Baker
#9/21:

15-minute watermelon sashimi

Impress your guests with this 15-minute vegan watermelon sashimi.

#10/21:

Caramelized onion-smoked salmon hummus

Healthy Nibbles and Bits
#10/21:

Caramelized onion-smoked salmon hummus

Classic hummus gets party-perfect with the addition of caramelized onions and smoked salmon.

#11/21:

Roasted red pepper pinwheels

Simply Sissom
#11/21:

Roasted red pepper pinwheels

Entertaining doesn’t get easier than these 15-minute Italian pinwheels.

#12/21:

Cheese fondue mini potatoes

Noshing with the Nolands
#12/21:

Cheese fondue mini potatoes

Melted cheese and potatoes — what’s not to love?

#13/21:

Caprese prosciutto cups

Sweet and Savory by Shinee
#13/21:

Caprese prosciutto cups

It takes just 15 minutes and five ingredients to make these tasty prosciutto cups.

#14/21:

Baked brie with figs and pistachios

The Mediterranean Dish
#14/21:

Baked brie with figs and pistachios

Simple yet elegant, this baked brie will be everyone’s favorite.

#15/21:

Mini tuna pizzas

Omnivore’s Cookbook
#15/21:

Mini tuna pizzas

Crunchy, creamy and flavorful, these mini tuna pizzas take just 15 minutes to make.

#16/21:

Quail egg crostini

Cooking Glory
#16/21:

Quail egg crostini

Crispy and flavorful, this fast quail egg crostini is easier to make than it tastes.

#17/21:

15-minute cheese board

Umami Girl
#17/21:

15-minute cheese board

Skip the cooking altogether and serve your guests an easy, elegant cheese board.

#18/21:

Red Lobster copycat biscuits

The Unlikely Baker
#18/21:

Red Lobster copycat biscuits

Easy and cheesy, give these 15-minute cheddar biscuits a try.

#19/21:

Garlic pizza crescent rolls

Port and Fin
#19/21:

Garlic pizza crescent rolls

Stuffed with cheesy pizza ingredients, these fast crescent roll appetizers are totally delish.

#20/21:

15-minute skillet jambalaya dip

Our Life Tastes Good
#20/21:

15-minute skillet jambalaya dip

Cheesy, spicy jambalaya dip served with chips and crackers will delight your guests.

#21/21:

Pesto flatbread salad pizza

Vanilla and Bean
#21/21:

Pesto flatbread salad pizza

Cheesy, vibrant pesto flatbread pizza is perfect paired with white wine.

Related Slideshows

The best store-bought Christmas cookies to pick up at the last minute

No-bake Christmas cookies you can make at the last minute

Brilliant holiday entertaining hacks to keep you sane this Christmas
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!