Celeb chefs share the foods they absolutely must have for the holidays each year

Share Pin

"Christmas is the time when everyone makes an effort to come together from all over the country, so dinners always last longer, with everyone sharing memories around the table. I know I will make a lot of the things Granny made: pound cake, boiled custard, things we always had growing up, along with turkey, dressing and green bean casserole. I love how the food sparks the conversation, the stories about us growing up and the younger generations hearing those stories for the first time.”

Carla Hall, co-host of ABC's The Chew and owner of the new Brooklyn restaurant Carla Hall's Southern Kitchen