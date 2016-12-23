Bright fruit and nut salads that bring color to Christmas dinner

Savory, sweet and hearty, these fruit- and nut-filled salads will brighten up your winter table.
A tangy cilantro-lime dressing keeps this beet and citrus salad from tasting too earthy.
Crisp apples, earthy kale and protein-rich quinoa make this salad a complete meal.
Walnuts add crunch to this fresh citrus and fennel salad.
Pistachios make this shredded Brussels sprouts and pomegranate salad truly stand out.
Tangy goat cheese, sweet-tart cranberries and crunchy walnuts are a match made in heaven in this salad.
Mellow golden beets still contribute loads of color and flavor to this white bean citrus salad.
Slivered almonds top this salad of apple, pomegranate and frisée.
Full of antioxidants, this kale, blueberry and pepita salad will keep you satisfied.
Peppery arugula is the perfect counterpoint to mandarin orange and cranberries in this dish.
Shredded Brussels sprouts, dried cherries, pecans, apples and parm are tossed with maple-mustard vinaigrette.
Loaded with blue cheese, orange, pecan and pomegranate, this flavorful salad is hard to beat.
Cranberry-pear vinaigrette coats each bite of this kale and butternut squash salad.
Add a unique fruit like persimmon to your salad to keep it from feeling boring.
Drizzled with a maple Greek yogurt dressing, every bite of this salad will taste divine.
Slivered almonds and roasted sweet potato round out this hearty salad of pork belly, pomegranate and kale.
Shredded Brussels sprouts, quinoa, dried cranberries and almonds make this a superfood salad.
Topped with hazelnut dukkah, this cabbage, feta and pomegranate salad is worthy of special occasions.
Crispy pancetta adds a decadent richness to this spinach and candied nut salad.
Hearts of palm make this pecan and grapefruit salad extra hearty.
Apples, golden raisins and hazelnuts are tossed with kale and dressed with spiced cider in this recipe.
