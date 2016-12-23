Sections
Bright fruit and nut salads that bring color to Christmas dinner

Justina Huddleston

by

Justina Huddleston is an editor and the head writer for TDmonthly Magazine. She has been a freelance writer for several years, though her real passion is cooking. You can see the recipes she creates on her vegan food blog, A Life of Litt...

View Profile
#1/21:

Winter salads

Vibrant Food Stories
#1/21:

Winter salads

Savory, sweet and hearty, these fruit- and nut-filled salads will brighten up your winter table.

#3/21:

Apple, kale and quinoa salad

As Easy As Apple Pie
#3/21:

Apple, kale and quinoa salad

Crisp apples, earthy kale and protein-rich quinoa make this salad a complete meal.

#4/21:

Citrus salad with pomegranate and fennel

An Edible Mosaic
#4/21:

Citrus salad with pomegranate and fennel

Walnuts add crunch to this fresh citrus and fennel salad.

#5/21:

Brussels sprouts and pomegranate salad

The Well Essentials
#5/21:

Brussels sprouts and pomegranate salad

Pistachios make this shredded Brussels sprouts and pomegranate salad truly stand out.

#6/21:

Cranberry, walnut and goat cheese salad

Run Eat Snap
#6/21:

Cranberry, walnut and goat cheese salad

Tangy goat cheese, sweet-tart cranberries and crunchy walnuts are a match made in heaven in this salad.

#7/21:

Golden beet, white bean and orange salad

Hello Fun Seekers
#7/21:

Golden beet, white bean and orange salad

Mellow golden beets still contribute loads of color and flavor to this white bean citrus salad.

#8/21:

Apple-pomegranate frisée salad

Bakers Royale
#8/21:

Apple-pomegranate frisée salad

Slivered almonds top this salad of apple, pomegranate and frisée.

#9/21:

Kale, blueberry and pepita salad

Go Messy or Go Hungry
#9/21:

Kale, blueberry and pepita salad

Full of antioxidants, this kale, blueberry and pepita salad will keep you satisfied.

#10/21:

Mandarin-cranberry arugula salad

Energetic Foodie
#10/21:

Mandarin-cranberry arugula salad

Peppery arugula is the perfect counterpoint to mandarin orange and cranberries in this dish.

#11/21:

Brussels and cherry salad with maple dressing

The Hungry Leopard
#11/21:

Brussels and cherry salad with maple dressing

Shredded Brussels sprouts, dried cherries, pecans, apples and parm are tossed with maple-mustard vinaigrette.

#12/21:

Mandarin, pecan and pomegranate salad

Mother Rimmy's Recipes
#12/21:

Mandarin, pecan and pomegranate salad

Loaded with blue cheese, orange, pecan and pomegranate, this flavorful salad is hard to beat.

#13/21:

Kale and butternut salad

Oats and Sesame
#13/21:

Kale and butternut salad

Cranberry-pear vinaigrette coats each bite of this kale and butternut squash salad.

#14/21:

Pecan, persimmon and gorgonzola salad

Aberdeen's Kitchen
#14/21:

Pecan, persimmon and gorgonzola salad

Add a unique fruit like persimmon to your salad to keep it from feeling boring.

#15/21:

Pomegranate-pecan chicken salad

Kiwi and Carrot
#15/21:

Pomegranate-pecan chicken salad

Drizzled with a maple Greek yogurt dressing, every bite of this salad will taste divine.

#16/21:

Pork belly-pomegranate kale salad

Hunger Thirst Play
#16/21:

Pork belly-pomegranate kale salad

Slivered almonds and roasted sweet potato round out this hearty salad of pork belly, pomegranate and kale.

#17/21:

Shredded Brussels, cranberry and quinoa salad

Nutritional Foodie
#17/21:

Shredded Brussels, cranberry and quinoa salad

Shredded Brussels sprouts, quinoa, dried cranberries and almonds make this a superfood salad.

#18/21:

Warm cabbage, feta and pomegranate salad

Vibrant Food Stories
#18/21:

Warm cabbage, feta and pomegranate salad

Topped with hazelnut dukkah, this cabbage, feta and pomegranate salad is worthy of special occasions. 

#19/21:

Spinach, pancetta and candied nut salad

Salt and Lavender
#19/21:

Spinach, pancetta and candied nut salad

Crispy pancetta adds a decadent richness to this spinach and candied nut salad.

#20/21:

Pecan-grapefruit salad with hearts of palm

Eating Bird Food
#20/21:

Pecan-grapefruit salad with hearts of palm

Hearts of palm make this pecan and grapefruit salad extra hearty.

#21/21:

Kale salad with spiced cider dressing

Happy Hearted Kitchen
#21/21:

Kale salad with spiced cider dressing

Apples, golden raisins and hazelnuts are tossed with kale and dressed with spiced cider in this recipe.

