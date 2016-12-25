Sections
The best store-bought Christmas cookies to pick up at the last minute

Justina Huddleston

by

Justina Huddleston is an editor and the head writer for TDmonthly Magazine. She has been a freelance writer for several years, though her real passion is cooking. You can see the recipes she creates on her vegan food blog, A Life of Litt...

#1/11:

Store-bought cookies everyone loves

Mrs 2015/Getty Images
#1/11:

Store-bought cookies everyone loves

Exactly no one will complain if you show up at Christmas dinner with these store-bought treats.

#3/11:

German lebkuchen spice cookies

Mouth
#3/11:

German lebkuchen spice cookies

Classic German spice cookies will make your swap partners think you're super-worldly. (Mouth, $25) 

#4/11:

Lay's dark chocolate-covered potato chips

Lay's
#4/11:

Lay's dark chocolate-covered potato chips

Dark chocolate potato chips aren't technically cookies, but they so are cookies. (Target, $4)

#5/11:

Peppermint bark cookies

Williams-Sonoma
#5/11:

Peppermint bark cookies

Everyone will go wild over this holiday combination of cookie and candy. (Williams-Sonoma, $25)

#6/11:

Rold Gold white fudge peppermint pretzels

Rold Gold
#6/11:

Rold Gold white fudge peppermint pretzels

Hide the bag and no one will know you didn't make these peppermint fudge pretzels. (Target, $4)

#7/11:

Little Belgians speculoos cookies

Market Hall Foods
#7/11:

Little Belgians speculoos cookies

Buttery spice cookies stamped with cute designs — no one can resist these speculoos cookies. (Market Hall Foods, $25)

#8/11:

Candy Cane Joe-Joe's

Nona Reina · Fotografía/Getty Images
#8/11:

Candy Cane Joe-Joe's

These peppermint-flavored Candy Cane Joe-Joe's have a cult following for a reason. (Trader Joe's, $3)

#9/11:

Christie Cookie Co. cookies

Christie Cookie Co.
#9/11:

Christie Cookie Co. cookies

A dozen cookies made by the people behind the Double Tree's free sweets? I'm in. (Christie Cookie Co., $27)

#10/11:

Sarabeth's rugelach

Sarabeth's
#10/11:

Sarabeth's rugelach

Rugelach without the rolling and baking? I am so there. (Sarabeth's, $44) 

#11/11:

Compost cookie

Milk Bar
#11/11:

Compost cookie

These famous Momofuku Milk Bar cookies are loaded with everything from potato chips to coffee. (Milk Bar, $15)

