The best store-bought Christmas cookies to pick up at the last minute

Exactly no one will complain if you show up at Christmas dinner with these store-bought treats.
These are no ordinary Milanos — they're holiday toasted marshmallow-flavored Milanos. (Target, $3)
Classic German spice cookies will make your swap partners think you're super-worldly. (Mouth, $25)
Dark chocolate potato chips aren't technically cookies, but they so are cookies. (Target, $4)
Everyone will go wild over this holiday combination of cookie and candy. (Williams-Sonoma, $25)
Hide the bag and no one will know you didn't make these peppermint fudge pretzels. (Target, $4)
Buttery spice cookies stamped with cute designs — no one can resist these speculoos cookies. (Market Hall Foods, $25)
These peppermint-flavored Candy Cane Joe-Joe's have a cult following for a reason. (Trader Joe's, $3)
A dozen cookies made by the people behind the Double Tree's free sweets? I'm in. (Christie Cookie Co., $27)
Rugelach without the rolling and baking? I am so there. (Sarabeth's, $44)
These famous Momofuku Milk Bar cookies are loaded with everything from potato chips to coffee. (Milk Bar, $15)
