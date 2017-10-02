Share Pin

Let's just get one thing straight: Halloween is pretty much synonymous with the word "treats" — and we're all in. October is saturated with all the best candy (though there are a couple of varieties we could do without), and there are all kinds of different DIY goodies we love whipping up all month. Heck, we're even hyped to throw together some non-sugary Halloween foods when the mood strikes.

But if we had to pick one favorite treat that stands out above the rest, Halloween cupcakes are definitely at the top of our list.

Maybe it's the buttercream frosting. Maybe it's the fact that cupcakes just always look so cute no matter how they're dressed up — but All Hallows Eve-themed cupcakes are a total must.

Don't agree? Try making any (or all) of these adorably scary recipes. We're pretty sure you'll change your tune.

Originally posted October 2016. Updated October 2017.