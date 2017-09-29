Halloween dinner ideas

We're totally not those parents who hand out apples and toothbrushes to the neighborhood kids on Halloween (if you are, we get that your heart is in the right place — but wrong day people, wrong day), however, we still think that it's important to get a little something healthy into our kids' tummies before they hit the streets to gather enough candy to last them a whole year. Not only will a full belly help sop up all that sugar that's about to be consumed, but trick-or-treating is tiring stuff and at least a little sustenance is needed.
But what do you do when your kids are so focused on candy, they can't even fathom the though of eating real food? You step things up a notch and turn out the coolest dang Halloween-themed dinner west of the Mississippi, that's what you do.
From hot dog worms to personalized graveyard shepherd's pies, these recipes will do the trick. We even threw in a couple sophisticated Halloween-themed dishes in, so the adults can grab a bite too.
Originally posted October 2016. Updated September 2017.
Black spaghetti and pimento olive eye balls make this ghoulish dish taste positively delicious.
Sloppy spiders are made in the slow cooker, so you can spend more time on your costume, not on cooking.
Graveyard pizza is the ultimate vegetarian meal for Halloween night.
English muffin pizzas are a fast and easy finger food that's perfect for a pre-trick-or-treating dinner.
These jack-o'-lantern orange peppers, stuffed with shredded chicken, are almost too cute to eat.
Kids will go crazy over this fun vegan spiderweb pizza.
Pumpkin chili couldn't be easier to make, and it'll warm you right up on Halloween night.
Tear off spider legs, and dunk them in bloody pasta in this gory dish.
Hot dog mummies are an easy-to-eat meal that even kids in costume will be able to devour quickly.
Black olive spiders top this spooky pizza.
Carrots and black sesame seeds are the key to this orange and black Halloween meal.
Dinner doesn't get cuter than these adorably decorated Halloween onigiri.
Forget fussy — this pumpkin spiderweb soup couldn't be easier to make.
Hearty comfort food gets a graveyard upgrade in this spooky dish.
For a sophisticated Halloween entrée, look no further than this roasted pumpkin soup.
Ricotta and pumpkin make this savory tart an elegant Halloween meal.
Creepy hot dog worms make for a fun Halloween dinner — if you still have your appetite after seeing them.
Even the pickiest eaters will shovel in this pasta graveyard casserole.
You'll love this pumpkin risotto — just don't let your jack-o'-lanterns see the carnage.
Spicy pumpkin-yellow lentil curry is a bright orange hue that just screams Halloween.
