20 Creepy Halloween Dinners That'll Give Trick-or-Treaters a Little Sustenance

Justina Huddleston

by

Justina Huddleston is an editor and the head writer for TDmonthly Magazine. She has been a freelance writer for several years, though her real passion is cooking. You can see the recipes she creates on her vegan food blog, A Life of Litt...

View Profile
Halloween dinner ideas

jenifoto/Getty Images
Halloween dinner ideas

We're totally not those parents who hand out apples and toothbrushes to the neighborhood kids on Halloween (if you are, we get that your heart is in the right place — but wrong day people, wrong day), however, we still think that it's important to get a little something healthy into our kids' tummies before they hit the streets to gather enough candy to last them a whole year. Not only will a full belly help sop up all that sugar that's about to be consumed, but trick-or-treating is tiring stuff and at least a little sustenance is needed.

But what do you do when your kids are so focused on candy, they can't even fathom the though of eating real food? You step things up a notch and turn out the coolest dang Halloween-themed dinner west of the Mississippi, that's what you do. 

From hot dog worms to personalized graveyard shepherd's pies, these recipes will do the trick. We even threw in a couple sophisticated Halloween-themed dishes in, so the adults can grab a bite too.

Originally posted October 2016. Updated September 2017.

Slow cooker sloppy spiders

From Calculus to Cupcakes
Slow cooker sloppy spiders

Sloppy spiders are made in the slow cooker, so you can spend more time on your costume, not on cooking.

Vegetarian graveyard pizza

Claire Gallam/SheKnows
Vegetarian graveyard pizza

Graveyard pizza is the ultimate vegetarian meal for Halloween night.

Vegan English muffin mummy pizza

Veggies Save the Day
Vegan English muffin mummy pizza

English muffin pizzas are a fast and easy finger food that's perfect for a pre-trick-or-treating dinner.

Stuffed jack-o'-lantern peppers

Everyday Jenny
Stuffed jack-o'-lantern peppers

These jack-o'-lantern orange peppers, stuffed with shredded chicken, are almost too cute to eat.

Vegan spiderweb pizza

Green Gourmet Giraffe
Vegan spiderweb pizza

Kids will go crazy over this fun vegan spiderweb pizza.

Easy pumpkin chili

Great Food Lifestyle
Easy pumpkin chili

Pumpkin chili couldn't be easier to make, and it'll warm you right up on Halloween night. 

Bloody macaroni spider bread bowl

Claire Gallam/SheKnows
Bloody macaroni spider bread bowl

Tear off spider legs, and dunk them in bloody pasta in this gory dish

Halloween hot dog mummies

Beyond the Chicken Coop
Halloween hot dog mummies

Hot dog mummies are an easy-to-eat meal that even kids in costume will be able to devour quickly.

Halloween spooky pizza

Stacey Homemaker
Halloween spooky pizza

Black olive spiders top this spooky pizza.

Orange and black carrot-sesame noodles

Vivian Tang
Orange and black carrot-sesame noodles

Carrots and black sesame seeds are the key to this orange and black Halloween meal.

Halloween onigiri

What to Cook Today
Halloween onigiri

Dinner doesn't get cuter than these adorably decorated Halloween onigiri

20-minute spiderweb pumpkin soup

Diana Johnson/SheKnows
20-minute spiderweb pumpkin soup

Forget fussy — this pumpkin spiderweb soup couldn't be easier to make.

Mini graveyard shepherd's pies

Claire Gallam/SheKnows
Mini graveyard shepherd's pies

Hearty comfort food gets a graveyard upgrade in this spooky dish

Roasted pumpkin soup

Gluten Free Alchemist
Roasted pumpkin soup

For a sophisticated Halloween entrée, look no further than this roasted pumpkin soup.

Savory pumpkin-ricotta pie

Cooktoria
Savory pumpkin-ricotta pie

Ricotta and pumpkin make this savory tart an elegant Halloween meal. 

Hot dog worms

A Fork's Tale
Hot dog worms

Creepy hot dog worms make for a fun Halloween dinner — if you still have your appetite after seeing them.

Pasta graveyard casserole

Claire Gallam/SheKnows
Pasta graveyard casserole

Even the pickiest eaters will shovel in this pasta graveyard casserole.

Pumpkin risotto

Oh My Dish
Pumpkin risotto

You'll love this pumpkin risotto — just don't let your jack-o'-lanterns see the carnage.

Pumpkin-yellow lentil curry

Cook with Kushi
Pumpkin-yellow lentil curry

Spicy pumpkin-yellow lentil curry is a bright orange hue that just screams Halloween.

Pin It!

Yvonna Groom/SheKnows
Pin It!

Pin now, cook later!

