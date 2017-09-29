3-ingredient Halloween recipes

In the wonderful world of Halloween treats, the jumbo-size variety bag of mini candy bars usually reigns supreme — but only because of its ease and simplicity. Honestly, we could rip one of those puppies open and go to town in, like, five seconds flat.
Now, if we're talking about what we really prefer treat-wise during the month of October, then obviously we'd have to bring up homemade Halloween goodies. But with all the stress involved with coming up with a great costume for yourself and the rest of the family, who even has time to make spooky (yet totally cute) holiday-themed foods?
You do, my friend. You do.
When you are armed with an arsenal of recipes for Halloween treats that use three ingredients or fewer, life is grand. You can have your super-adorable witch hat cookies and eat them too. Just make sure to leave some room for a least a little bit of plain old candy.
Originally posted October 2016. Updated September 2017.
Popcorn gets coated with candy melts and sprinkles in this colorful Halloween snack.
It's so easy to make these witch hat cookies that you'll have more time to actually enjoy eating them.
Two kinds of candy topped with another? Now those are three ingredients I can get behind.
You won't believe how easy it is to make this totally tasty Reese's Halloween fudge.
Crunchy yet chewy, it's way easier to make these three-ingredient treats than a real mummy.
The best part about this Halloween-friendly spiked cider? It's made in the slow cooker.
These pumpkin-chocolate cookies are so scrumptious no one will believe they have only three ingredients.
Sweet yet salty, these skeleton bone snacks are spookily irresistible.
Caramel, candy and a salty, crunchy pretzel make these a three-ingredient recipe worth trying.
Crispy chicken patties are wrapped in biscuit dough to make these savory mummies.
I can't tell if these three-ingredient ghost meringues are cute or spooky, but either way, they look delish.
Vegan chocolate cups full of gooey, homemade raspberry sauce are a gory treat you'll drool over.
This kid-friendly vampire cooler is a ghastly gulper everyone will enjoy.
Peanut butter-filled pretzel nuggets coated in almond bark make for an endlessly snackable Halloween treat.
These adorable meatball mummies are an easy, filling Halloween meal.
Make these allergy-friendly monster googly eyes, and add them to all your Halloween snacks.
Salty, sweet and a pleasure to eat, these three-ingredient candy corn pretzel bites are the perfect Halloween treat.
Sweet and peanut buttery, these three-ingredient cookie ghosts are a treat you won't be able to resist.
White chocolate-dipped and drizzled pretzel rods look just like mummies in this easy recipe.
Pretzels covered in chocolate and sprinkles look just like pumpkins in this easy sweet-and-salty snack.
