3-ingredient Halloween recipes

Share Pin

In the wonderful world of Halloween treats, the jumbo-size variety bag of mini candy bars usually reigns supreme — but only because of its ease and simplicity. Honestly, we could rip one of those puppies open and go to town in, like, five seconds flat.

Now, if we're talking about what we really prefer treat-wise during the month of October, then obviously we'd have to bring up homemade Halloween goodies. But with all the stress involved with coming up with a great costume for yourself and the rest of the family, who even has time to make spooky (yet totally cute) holiday-themed foods?

You do, my friend. You do.

When you are armed with an arsenal of recipes for Halloween treats that use three ingredients or fewer, life is grand. You can have your super-adorable witch hat cookies and eat them too. Just make sure to leave some room for a least a little bit of plain old candy.

Originally posted October 2016. Updated September 2017.