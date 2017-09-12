Pumpkin all day, every day

There are a million things to love about fall. The crisp weather that comes as a welcome respite from the scorching heat of summer. The cozy layered fashion that allows us to break out our favorite boots and scarves. Bustin' out our creativity to go all in on a DIY Halloween costume that'll take home a blue ribbon at every costume contest out there.
But let's be real. The real reason we crave fall is because of the pumpkin. Give us all the pumpkin!
If you've been waiting for pumpkin all year long (and we know you have), we've got dozens of recipes to get you started. We'll totally still be driving through Starbucks to score a PSL on the reg from now until Christmas, but a little homemade action never hurts. From sweet to savory, you're gonna want to try all of these out.
Originally published September 2013. Updated September 2017.
This creamy and crunchy dessert is the perfect after-dinner treat.
They should call this tear-apart bread because take just one bite, and you'll be tearing it to pieces.
The flavors and textures of fall unite in this cool, creamy treat.
Spread this seasonal butter on your breakfast toast and desserts.
Pumpkin gets tipsy with this naughty yet nice adult milkshake.
Move over, Martha Stewart. This adorable recipe will bring out your creative side.
This fall-inspired dish is easy as pie and will have you going back for seconds (maybe even thirds!).
Did someone say cheese and bacon? Say no more.
This is the story of when East met West. Together, they made a pumpkin curry that could change the world.
Satisfy your sweet tooth with this simple and healthy frozen treat.
Pumpkin carving is no longer just for kids. Wow partygoers with this pumpkin keg and spiced sangria.
These cupcakes are individually sized and good for on the go.
This cake is as fun to eat as it is to make and includes a surprise in the middle.
You'll be raving for ravioli after trying this delicious dish.
You will never buy another store-bought pastry again after trying these warm and flaky squares.
Who needs chips and dip when you can eat this fluffy and festive snack?
Is it breakfast? Is it dessert? It doesn't really matter when you're eating delicious pumpkin spice parfaits.
Forever change the way you see mac 'n' cheese, and try out this baked pumpkin mac recipe.
Shots have never been this easy to take. This boozy dessert is a total win.
There may not be enough movies in the world to get through all of the fall-inspired popcorn we could eat.
This no-bake dessert is no fuss to make and all fun to eat.
Just when you thought that a cinnamon roll couldn't get any better, it did.
These cool pumpkin cheesecake bites are so hot they will melt in your mouth and give you the chills.
Eating one of these will surely be the spiciest and sweetest kiss you've ever had.
Cozy up on your couch with a good book and this spiced pumpkin cider in hand.
Say "auf wiedersehen" to other dessert bars and "hello" to this tasty pumpkin streusel.
Low fat and high quality is what you will get when you take a bite of this fall pudding.
This creamy drink is perfect for fall and light on sugar.
Don't be fooled by their size, each bite packs a punch of pumpkin flavor.
Pin these pumpkin recipes and try your favorites.
