Pumpkin all day, every day

There are a million things to love about fall. The crisp weather that comes as a welcome respite from the scorching heat of summer. The cozy layered fashion that allows us to break out our favorite boots and scarves. Bustin' out our creativity to go all in on a DIY Halloween costume that'll take home a blue ribbon at every costume contest out there.

But let's be real. The real reason we crave fall is because of the pumpkin. Give us all the pumpkin!

If you've been waiting for pumpkin all year long (and we know you have), we've got dozens of recipes to get you started. We'll totally still be driving through Starbucks to score a PSL on the reg from now until Christmas, but a little homemade action never hurts. From sweet to savory, you're gonna want to try all of these out.

Originally published September 2013. Updated September 2017.