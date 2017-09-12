 
29 Pumpkin Recipes That Go Way Beyond Lattes & Pie

Pumpkin all day, every day

Westend61/Getty Images
Pumpkin all day, every day

There are a million things to love about fall. The crisp weather that comes as a welcome respite from the scorching heat of summer. The cozy layered fashion that allows us to break out our favorite boots and scarves. Bustin' out our creativity to go all in on a DIY Halloween costume that'll take home a blue ribbon at every costume contest out there.

But let's be real. The real reason we crave fall is because of the pumpkin. Give us all the pumpkin!

If you've been waiting for pumpkin all year long (and we know you have), we've got dozens of recipes to get you started. We'll totally still be driving through Starbucks to score a PSL on the reg from now until Christmas, but a little homemade action never hurts. From sweet to savory, you're gonna want to try all of these out.

Originally published September 2013. Updated September 2017.

Caramel pumpkin apple pull-apart bread

Claire Gallam//SheKnows
Caramel pumpkin apple pull-apart bread

They should call this tear-apart bread because take just one bite, and you'll be tearing it to pieces.

Cinnamon-pumpkin ice cream sandwiches

Claire Gallam/SheKnows
Cinnamon-pumpkin ice cream sandwiches

The flavors and textures of fall unite in this cool, creamy treat.

Homemade spiced pumpkin butter recipe

Brandi Bidot/SheKnows
Homemade spiced pumpkin butter recipe

Spread this seasonal butter on your breakfast toast and desserts.

Boozy pumpkin pie milkshake

Claire Gallam/SheKnows
Boozy pumpkin pie milkshake

Pumpkin gets tipsy with this naughty yet nice adult milkshake.

Chocolate caramel pumpkin dessert

Beth Jackson Klosterboer/SheKnows
Chocolate caramel pumpkin dessert

Move over, Martha Stewart. This adorable recipe will bring out your creative side.

Slow cooker pumpkin pie recipe

Claire Gallam/SheKnows
Slow cooker pumpkin pie recipe

This fall-inspired dish is easy as pie and will have you going back for seconds (maybe even thirds!).

Cheesy pumpkin soup with bacon and crispy shallots

Karen Miner/SheKnows
Cheesy pumpkin soup with bacon and crispy shallots

Did someone say cheese and bacon? Say no more.

Eggplant pumpkin peanut curry

Carolyn Stalnaker/SheKnows
Eggplant pumpkin peanut curry

This is the story of when East met West. Together, they made a pumpkin curry that could change the world.

Pumpkin frozen yogurt

Brandy O'Neill/SheKnows
Pumpkin frozen yogurt

Satisfy your sweet tooth with this simple and healthy frozen treat.

DIY pumpkin keg and harvest sangria recipe

Karen Miner/SheKnows
DIY pumpkin keg and harvest sangria recipe

Pumpkin carving is no longer just for kids. Wow partygoers with this pumpkin keg and spiced sangria.

Mason jar pumpkin cupcakes

Brandy O'Neill/SheKnows
Mason jar pumpkin cupcakes

These cupcakes are individually sized and good for on the go.

Peekaboo pumpkin pound cake

Sandra Denneler/SheKnows
Peekaboo pumpkin pound cake

This cake is as fun to eat as it is to make and includes a surprise in the middle.

Easy wonton pumpkin ravioli

DukeII/Getty Images
Easy wonton pumpkin ravioli

You'll be raving for ravioli after trying this delicious dish.

Homemade pumpkin toaster pastries

Claire Gallam/SheKnows
Homemade pumpkin toaster pastries

You will never buy another store-bought pastry again after trying these warm and flaky squares.

Pumpkin fluff dip inside a pumpkin

Brandy O'Neill/SheKnows
Pumpkin fluff dip inside a pumpkin

Who needs chips and dip when you can eat this fluffy and festive snack?

Pumpkin spice granola and yogurt parfaits

Karen Miner/SheKnows
Pumpkin spice granola and yogurt parfaits

Is it breakfast? Is it dessert? It doesn't really matter when you're eating delicious pumpkin spice parfaits.

Baked pumpkin mac 'n' cheese

Claire Gallam/SheKnows
Baked pumpkin mac 'n' cheese

Forever change the way you see mac 'n' cheese, and try out this baked pumpkin mac recipe.

Boozy pumpkin cheesecake shooters

Claire Gallam/SheKnows
Boozy pumpkin cheesecake shooters

Shots have never been this easy to take. This boozy dessert is a total win.

Pumpkin caramel popcorn

Jennifer Farley/SheKnows
Pumpkin caramel popcorn

There may not be enough movies in the world to get through all of the fall-inspired popcorn we could eat.

No-bake gingersnap pumpkin cheesecake trifle

Brandy O'Neill/SheKnows
No-bake gingersnap pumpkin cheesecake trifle

This no-bake dessert is no fuss to make and all fun to eat.

Giant pumpkin cinnamon roll cake recipe

Brandi Bidot/SheKnows
Giant pumpkin cinnamon roll cake recipe

Just when you thought that a cinnamon roll couldn't get any better, it did.

Frozen chocolate-covered pumpkin cheesecake bites

Karen Miner/SheKnows
Frozen chocolate-covered pumpkin cheesecake bites

These cool pumpkin cheesecake bites are so hot they will melt in your mouth and give you the chills.

Pumpkin-spiced kisses recipe

Brandi Bidot/SheKnows
Pumpkin-spiced kisses recipe

Eating one of these will surely be the spiciest and sweetest kiss you've ever had.

Spiced pumpkin cider recipes

Claire Gallam/SheKnows
Spiced pumpkin cider recipes

Cozy up on your couch with a good book and this spiced pumpkin cider in hand.

Pumpkin pie streusel bars

Claire Gallam/SheKnows
Pumpkin pie streusel bars

Say "auf wiedersehen" to other dessert bars and "hello" to this tasty pumpkin streusel.

Low-fat pumpkin pudding recipe

Claire Gallam/SheKnows
Low-fat pumpkin pudding recipe

Low fat and high quality is what you will get when you take a bite of this fall pudding.

Pumpkin-cinnamon milkshake

Claire Gallam/SheKnows
Pumpkin-cinnamon milkshake

This creamy drink is perfect for fall and light on sugar.

Pumpkin cream cheese mini muffins

Claire Gallam/SheKnows
Pumpkin cream cheese mini muffins

Don't be fooled by their size, each bite packs a punch of pumpkin flavor.

 

Pumpkin recipes galore

Carolyn Stalnaker/SheKnows
Pumpkin recipes galore

Pin these pumpkin recipes and try your favorites.

