If sugar is the new tobacco we're hiding cigarettes in all of our food

#1/22:

Sugar is the new cigarette

Bethany Newman/Unsplash
#1/22:

Sugar is the new cigarette

What a bombshell. For generations Americans have been sold on a low-fat, high-sugar diet in the name of health. And now we're finding out that the sugar industry actually paid researchers to downplay sugar's role in heart disease while pinning the blame on saturated fats instead. We've had it wrong all this time.

And we're stuck in a world where sugar gets added to everything, even to foods you'd never suspect, often to make up for the tastelessness of the low fat.

#3/22:

Coca-Cola

Amazon
#3/22:

Coca-Cola

There are 39 grams, or 9.75 teaspoons, of sugar in a single 12-ounce can of Coke.

#4/22:

Hawaiian Punch

Target
#4/22:

Hawaiian Punch

Hawaiian Punch packs 14 grams/3.5 teaspoons of sugar in an 8-ounce serving — more than half your daily limit.

#5/22:

Cottage cheese with fruit

Walmart
#5/22:

Cottage cheese with fruit

Breakstone's low-fat cottage cheese with pineapple contains 11 grams/2.75 teaspoons of sugar.

#6/22:

Red Bull

Walmart
#6/22:

Red Bull

An 8.4-ounce can of Red Bull clocks in at 27 grams/6.75 teaspoons of sugar — more than the daily allotment for women.

#7/22:

Champagne

Barefoot Wine
#7/22:

Champagne

Brut Champagne has just 1/2 teaspoon of sugar in each 5-ounce serving, so you can enjoy it responsibly.

#8/22:

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte

Travelstar/Flickr : Image was modified for uses
#8/22:

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte

A 16-ounce Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte with nonfat milk will set you back 49 grams/12.25 teaspoons of sugar.

#9/22:

Tomato sauce

Walmart
#9/22:

Tomato sauce

A 1/2-cup serving of Traditional Ragú has 8 grams/2 teaspoons of sugar.

#10/22:

Ben & Jerry's Phish Food

Walmart
#10/22:

Ben & Jerry's Phish Food

A 1/2-cup serving of this ice cream contains 32 grams/8 teaspoons of sugar (and try eating just half a cup!).

#11/22:

Peanut butter

Walmart
#11/22:

Peanut butter

A 2-tablespoon serving of classic Creamy Jiff Peanut Butter has 3 grams/less than a teaspoon of sugar.

#12/22:

Low-fat vanilla yogurt

Walmart
#12/22:

Low-fat vanilla yogurt

Yoplait Light Very Vanilla yogurt contains 10 grams/2.5 teaspoons of sugar per serving.

#13/22:

Nutella

Walmart
#13/22:

Nutella

A 2-tablespoon serving of Nutella contains 21 grams/5.25 teaspoons of sugar. Yikes!

#14/22:

Nature Valley Oats 'n Honey Bar

Walmart
#14/22:

Nature Valley Oats 'n Honey Bar

Two of these crispy granola bars will take up 11 grams/2.75 teaspoons of your daily sugar allowance.

#15/22:

Maple and brown sugar oatmeal

Walmart
#15/22:

Maple and brown sugar oatmeal

One packet of Quaker Maple & Brown Sugar Instant Oatmeal clocks in at 12 grams/3 teaspoons of sugar.

#16/22:

Strawberry Greek yogurt

Walmart
#16/22:

Strawberry Greek yogurt

A 5.3-ounce serving of Chobani strawberry Greek yogurt contains 15 grams/3.75 teaspoons of sugar.

#17/22:

Oreos

Walmart
#17/22:

Oreos

A serving of three Oreos (yeah, just three) contains 14 grams/3.5 teaspoons of sugar.

#18/22:

Oroweat whole-wheat bread

#18/22:

Oroweat whole-wheat bread

Two slices of Oroweat whole-wheat bread contain 6 grams/1.5 teaspoons of sugar.

#19/22:

Snickers bar

Target
#19/22:

Snickers bar

Your standard 52.7-gram Snickers bar contains 27 grams/6.75 teaspoons of sugar.

#20/22:

Dunkin' Donuts blueberry muffin

Dunkin Donuts
#20/22:

Dunkin' Donuts blueberry muffin

Get ready for this one — each Dunkin' Donuts blueberry muffin has 43 grams/10.75 grams of sugar.

#21/22:

Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice Cocktail

Walmart
#21/22:

Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice Cocktail

One 8-ounce serving of Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice Cocktail contains 28 grams/7 teaspoons of sugar.

#22/22:

Kellogg's Raisin Bran

Walmart
#22/22:

Kellogg's Raisin Bran

A 1-cup serving of Kellogg's Raisin Bran has 18 grams/4.5 teaspoons of sugar. 

