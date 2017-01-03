If sugar is the new tobacco we're hiding cigarettes in all of our food

Share Pin

What a bombshell. For generations Americans have been sold on a low-fat, high-sugar diet in the name of health. And now we're finding out that the sugar industry actually paid researchers to downplay sugar's role in heart disease while pinning the blame on saturated fats instead. We've had it wrong all this time.

And we're stuck in a world where sugar gets added to everything, even to foods you'd never suspect, often to make up for the tastelessness of the low fat.