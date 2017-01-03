If sugar is the new tobacco we're hiding cigarettes in all of our food

What a bombshell. For generations Americans have been sold on a low-fat, high-sugar diet in the name of health. And now we're finding out that the sugar industry actually paid researchers to downplay sugar's role in heart disease while pinning the blame on saturated fats instead. We've had it wrong all this time.
And we're stuck in a world where sugar gets added to everything, even to foods you'd never suspect, often to make up for the tastelessness of the low fat.
Now the American Heart Association recommends that women eat no more than 100 calories of added sugar a day — 6 teaspoons (25 grams). The same goes for kids and teens 2 to 18 years old. Well, adults and kids are getting closer to 20 teaspoons of added sugar — about triple the recommended amount — half from food, and half from drink.
We took a look at the sugar content in some of our favorite foods to see how insane our sickeningly sweet food landscape really is.
There are 39 grams, or 9.75 teaspoons, of sugar in a single 12-ounce can of Coke.
Hawaiian Punch packs 14 grams/3.5 teaspoons of sugar in an 8-ounce serving — more than half your daily limit.
Breakstone's low-fat cottage cheese with pineapple contains 11 grams/2.75 teaspoons of sugar.
An 8.4-ounce can of Red Bull clocks in at 27 grams/6.75 teaspoons of sugar — more than the daily allotment for women.
Brut Champagne has just 1/2 teaspoon of sugar in each 5-ounce serving, so you can enjoy it responsibly.
A 16-ounce Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte with nonfat milk will set you back 49 grams/12.25 teaspoons of sugar.
A 1/2-cup serving of Traditional Ragú has 8 grams/2 teaspoons of sugar.
A 1/2-cup serving of this ice cream contains 32 grams/8 teaspoons of sugar (and try eating just half a cup!).
A 2-tablespoon serving of classic Creamy Jiff Peanut Butter has 3 grams/less than a teaspoon of sugar.
Yoplait Light Very Vanilla yogurt contains 10 grams/2.5 teaspoons of sugar per serving.
A 2-tablespoon serving of Nutella contains 21 grams/5.25 teaspoons of sugar. Yikes!
Two of these crispy granola bars will take up 11 grams/2.75 teaspoons of your daily sugar allowance.
One packet of Quaker Maple & Brown Sugar Instant Oatmeal clocks in at 12 grams/3 teaspoons of sugar.
A 5.3-ounce serving of Chobani strawberry Greek yogurt contains 15 grams/3.75 teaspoons of sugar.
A serving of three Oreos (yeah, just three) contains 14 grams/3.5 teaspoons of sugar.
Your standard 52.7-gram Snickers bar contains 27 grams/6.75 teaspoons of sugar.
Get ready for this one — each Dunkin' Donuts blueberry muffin has 43 grams/10.75 grams of sugar.
One 8-ounce serving of Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice Cocktail contains 28 grams/7 teaspoons of sugar.
A 1-cup serving of Kellogg's Raisin Bran has 18 grams/4.5 teaspoons of sugar.
