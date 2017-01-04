The new Girl Scout cookies arrive this month, but there's a catch

Share Pin

Good news, everyone -- the two new s'mores Girl Scout cookies arrive this month! But uh oh, some distressing news as well: Depending on where you live, your region will get only one of the cookies. It's either the s'more sandwich cookies with chocolate-marshmallow filling or the vegan chocolate-covered grahams.

While you wait to find out which s'more cookie is coming your way take a look at all the other classic Girl Scout cookies we'll get to eat soon.