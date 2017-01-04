Sections
The new Girl Scout cookies arrive this month, but there's a catch

Justina Huddleston

by

Justina Huddleston is an editor and the head writer for TDmonthly Magazine. She has been a freelance writer for several years, though her real passion is cooking. You can see the recipes she creates on her vegan food blog, A Life of Litt...

Girl Scout cookies are almost here, but...

Girl Scouts
Girl Scout cookies are almost here, but...

Good news, everyone -- the two new s'mores Girl Scout cookies arrive this month! But uh oh, some distressing news as well: Depending on where you live, your region will get only one of the cookies. It's either the s'more sandwich cookies with chocolate-marshmallow filling or the vegan chocolate-covered grahams. 

While you wait to find out which s'more cookie is coming your way take a look at all the other classic Girl Scout cookies we'll get to eat soon.

Sandwich S'mores Cookie

Girl Scouts
Sandwich S'mores Cookie

Yum! This new offering features two graham cookies sandwiching a chocolate and marshmallow filling.

Thin Mints

Girl Scout Cookies Blog
Thin Mints

A crisp chocolate-mint cookie coated in chocolate, this bad boy is a true classic.

Caramel deLites/Samoas

Girl Scout Cookies Blog
Caramel deLites/Samoas

Inspiring everything from copycat recipes to ice cream flavors, this caramel-coconut cookie is a treasure.

Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs

Girl Scout Cookies Blog
Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs

You can't go wrong with a crisp cookie topped with peanut butter and dipped in chocolate. 

Shortbread/Trefoils

Girl Scout Cookies Blog
Shortbread/Trefoils

People used to make fun of me for ordering these, but sometimes simple, buttery shortbread is best.

Do-si-dos

Girl Scouts
Do-si-dos

Crispy oatmeal cookies with a creamy peanut butter filling — what could be better?

Cranberry Citrus Crisps

Girl Scouts
Cranberry Citrus Crisps

These whole-grain cookies are loaded with cranberries and citrus. And they're, like, healthy-ish, right? 

Lemonades

Girl Scouts
Lemonades

Topped with lemon icing, these shortbread cookies taste like summer.

Rah-Rah Raisin

Girl Scouts
Rah-Rah Raisin

Full of raisins and Greek yogurt chunks, these oatmeal cookies are a healthier cookie option. 

Savannah Smiles

Girl Scouts
Savannah Smiles

I cannot be trusted with a box of these lemon cookies dusted in powdered sugar. They're just too good.

Thanks-A-Lot

Girl Scouts
Thanks-A-Lot

A buttery shortbread cookie with fudge on the bottom, these are embossed with "Thank You."

Toffee-tastic

Girl Scouts
Toffee-tastic

These gluten-free cookies are so flipping good — buttery and dotted with toffee bits.

Trios

Girl Scouts
Trios

Gluten-free peanut butter-oatmeal cookies dotted with chocolate chips demand to be dunked in milk.

All of the Girl Scout Cookies

Becca Collins/SheKnows
All of the Girl Scout Cookies

Pin this so you can remember all these cookies!

