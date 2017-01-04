The new Girl Scout cookies arrive this month, but there's a catch

Good news, everyone -- the two new s'mores Girl Scout cookies arrive this month! But uh oh, some distressing news as well: Depending on where you live, your region will get only one of the cookies. It's either the s'more sandwich cookies with chocolate-marshmallow filling or the vegan chocolate-covered grahams.
While you wait to find out which s'more cookie is coming your way take a look at all the other classic Girl Scout cookies we'll get to eat soon.
A crispy graham cookie coated in crème icing, then dipped in chocolate, this new cookie is vegan.
Yum! This new offering features two graham cookies sandwiching a chocolate and marshmallow filling.
A crisp chocolate-mint cookie coated in chocolate, this bad boy is a true classic.
Inspiring everything from copycat recipes to ice cream flavors, this caramel-coconut cookie is a treasure.
You can't go wrong with a crisp cookie topped with peanut butter and dipped in chocolate.
People used to make fun of me for ordering these, but sometimes simple, buttery shortbread is best.
Crispy oatmeal cookies with a creamy peanut butter filling — what could be better?
These whole-grain cookies are loaded with cranberries and citrus. And they're, like, healthy-ish, right?
Topped with lemon icing, these shortbread cookies taste like summer.
Full of raisins and Greek yogurt chunks, these oatmeal cookies are a healthier cookie option.
I cannot be trusted with a box of these lemon cookies dusted in powdered sugar. They're just too good.
A buttery shortbread cookie with fudge on the bottom, these are embossed with "Thank You."
These gluten-free cookies are so flipping good — buttery and dotted with toffee bits.
Gluten-free peanut butter-oatmeal cookies dotted with chocolate chips demand to be dunked in milk.
