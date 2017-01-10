20 hands-off Paleo slow-cooker recipes you'll devour

Who says prepping Paleo meals has to be a huge pain in the butt? Just slow cook your way to success.
Originally published May 2016. Updated January 2017.
Zesty Paleo green chile chicken is a fun way to liven up your slow cooker regimen.
Smoky and slightly sweet thanks to maple, this brisket is a fun addition to your dinner repertoire.
Italian night is easier (and healthier) than ever with this slow cooker turkey meatball recipe.
Slow cooker cilantro-lime chicken finished in the oven to get crispy is a Paleo dinner you'll love.
Chinese five-spice, prunes and ginger give this slow cooker Paleo pork an Asian flair.
Slow cooker Paleo beef stew is a hands-off way to get a hearty, healthy meal on the table.
Thin steak rolled with almond flour, garlic and cheese becomes ultra tender in the slow cooker.
Slow-cooked beef short ribs get super tender and are coated in tangy balsamic vinegar in this recipe.
Tangy and slightly sweet, this Paleo slow cooker honey mustard chicken deserves to grace your table.
Slow cooker pulled pork gets a Paleo makeover with a balsamic-based sauce that's less sugary than barbecue.
Meatloaf goes grain and sugar free in this slow cooker Paleo recipe.
Richly spiced mole sauce keeps this Paleo slow cooker pork from being boring.
Beef stroganoff remains suprisingly creamy in this dairy-free slow cooker recipe.
Citrusy slow cooker carnitas are a tasty Paleo addition to taco salads and more.
Slow cooker chicken makes these Paleo banh mi tacos extra satisfying.
Just like Grandma used to make, this fun Paleo twist on cabbage rolls will keep you satisfied.
Hearty and soothing, this slow cooker Paleo chicken, kale and sweet potato stew is a must-try.
Takeout gets a Paleo makeover with this easy slow cooker cashew chicken recipe.
Slow-cook this Paleo turkey breast on the weekend, then add some to your meals all week long.
Served over zucchini noodles, this slow cooker Paleo chicken stroganoff is creamy thanks to coconut milk.
