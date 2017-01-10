Sections
20 hands-off Paleo slow-cooker recipes you'll devour

Justina Huddleston

Justina Huddleston is an editor and the head writer for TDmonthly Magazine. She has been a freelance writer for several years, though her real passion is cooking. You can see the recipes she creates on her vegan food blog, A Life of Litt...

Slow cooked paleo perfection

Wholesomelicious
Slow cooked paleo perfection

Who says prepping Paleo meals has to be a huge pain in the butt? Just slow cook your way to success.

Originally published May 2016. Updated January 2017.

Paleo maple-smoked brisket

Bare Root Girl
Paleo maple-smoked brisket

Smoky and slightly sweet thanks to maple, this brisket is a fun addition to your dinner repertoire.

Paleo turkey meatballs

Wholesomelicious
Paleo turkey meatballs

Italian night is easier (and healthier) than ever with this slow cooker turkey meatball recipe.

Paleo cilantro-lime chicken

Life Tastes Good
Paleo cilantro-lime chicken

Slow cooker cilantro-lime chicken finished in the oven to get crispy is a Paleo dinner you'll love.

Paleo Asian pork

A Whole New Twist
Paleo Asian pork

Chinese five-spice, prunes and ginger give this slow cooker Paleo pork an Asian flair.

Paleo beef stew

Paleo Newbie
Paleo beef stew

Slow cooker Paleo beef stew is a hands-off way to get a hearty, healthy meal on the table.

Paleo braciole

My Life Cookbook
Paleo braciole

Thin steak rolled with almond flour, garlic and cheese becomes ultra tender in the slow cooker.

Paleo balsamic-braised short ribs

Joyful Healthy Eats
Paleo balsamic-braised short ribs

Slow-cooked beef short ribs get super tender and are coated in tangy balsamic vinegar in this recipe.

Paleo honey mustard chicken

Paleoaholic
Paleo honey mustard chicken

Tangy and slightly sweet, this Paleo slow cooker honey mustard chicken deserves to grace your table.

Paleo pulled pork

Beyond the Bite
Paleo pulled pork

Slow cooker pulled pork gets a Paleo makeover with a balsamic-based sauce that's less sugary than barbecue.

Paleo meatloaf

All Day I Dream About Food
Paleo meatloaf

Meatloaf goes grain and sugar free in this slow cooker Paleo recipe.

Paleo mole pork

Foraged Dish
Paleo mole pork

Richly spiced mole sauce keeps this Paleo slow cooker pork from being boring.

Paleo beef stroganoff

Wholesomelicious
Paleo beef stroganoff

Beef stroganoff remains suprisingly creamy in this dairy-free slow cooker recipe. 

Paleo carnitas

Yellow Bliss Road
Paleo carnitas

Citrusy slow cooker carnitas are a tasty Paleo addition to taco salads and more.

Paleo banh mi chicken tacos

Kelley & Cricket
Paleo banh mi chicken tacos

Slow cooker chicken makes these Paleo banh mi tacos extra satisfying.

Paleo stuffed cabbage soup

Sugar-Free Mom
Paleo stuffed cabbage soup

Just like Grandma used to make, this fun Paleo twist on cabbage rolls will keep you satisfied.

Palo chicken, kale and sweet potato stew

Real Food Whole Life
Palo chicken, kale and sweet potato stew

Hearty and soothing, this slow cooker Paleo chicken, kale and sweet potato stew is a must-try.

Paleo cashew chicken

Wholesomelicious
Paleo cashew chicken

Takeout gets a Paleo makeover with this easy slow cooker cashew chicken recipe.

Paleo turkey breast

Self Proclaimed Foodie
Paleo turkey breast

Slow-cook this Paleo turkey breast on the weekend, then add some to your meals all week long.

Paleo chicken stroganoff

Paleo Grubs
Paleo chicken stroganoff

Served over zucchini noodles, this slow cooker Paleo chicken stroganoff is creamy thanks to coconut milk.

