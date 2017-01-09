Sections
21 paleo desserts to satisfy your most primal cravings

Justina Huddleston

by

Justina Huddleston is an editor and the head writer for TDmonthly Magazine. She has been a freelance writer for several years, though her real passion is cooking. You can see the recipes she creates on her vegan food blog, A Life of Litt...

#1/22:

Paleo dessert recipes

Downshiftology
#1/22:

Paleo dessert recipes

Paleo Twix bars? Yes, it's a thing. You can totally eat dessert without getting off track with these recipes.

Originally published April 2016. Updated January 2017.

#3/22:

Almond butter cups

Living Well Mom
#3/22:

Almond butter cups

Chocolate almond butter cups are a tasty Paleo alternative to the kind in the orange wrapper.

#4/22:

Chia lemon pistachio shortbread cookie bites

Cotter Crunch
#4/22:

Chia lemon pistachio shortbread cookie bites

Serve these lemon-pistachio shortbread cookie bites with a tall glass of ice green tea.

#5/22:

Mint-chocolate chip brownies

Bakerita
#5/22:

Mint-chocolate chip brownies

Gluten-free never tasted so good as these Paleo mint-chocolate brownies.

#6/22:

Pecan pie ice cream

Homespun Capers
#6/22:

Pecan pie ice cream

Creamy and sweet, this Paleo pecan pie ice cream is dairy- and refined sugar-free.

#7/22:

Salted caramel brownies

Sprouted Routes
#7/22:

Salted caramel brownies

Chocolate and salted caramel are a match made in heaven in these Paleo brownies.

#8/22:

Chocolate-avocado pudding

Downshiftology
#8/22:

Chocolate-avocado pudding

Topped with hazelnuts and sea salt, this Paleo pudding is super creamy thanks to avocado.

#9/22:

Dark and stormy date caramels

Will Frolic For Food
#9/22:

Dark and stormy date caramels

Ginger-lime date caramels are a fun and sophisticated Paleo vegan treat.

#10/22:

Paleo chia-lemon bars

Follow the Ruels
#10/22:

Paleo chia-lemon bars

Bright and citrusy, these Paleo chia-lemon bars will put a smile on your face.

#11/22:

Banana-almond butter cookies

Cotter Crunch
#11/22:

Banana-almond butter cookies

Paleo baking doesn't get easier than these banana-almond cookies.

#12/22:

Healthy Twix bars

Bakerita
#12/22:

Healthy Twix bars

A six-ingredient recipe for Paleo Twix bars is something I think we all can get excited about.

#13/22:

Chocolate-beet layer cake

Gather and Feast
#13/22:

Chocolate-beet layer cake

Chocolate and beet layer cake is so rich and decadent you won't believe it's Paleo.

#14/22:

Chocolate chip cookies

Cook It Up Paleo
#14/22:

Chocolate chip cookies

Made with coconut flour, these chewy chocolate chip cookies taste just like the classic.

#15/22:

Strawberry-chocolate tart

Bakerita
#15/22:

Strawberry-chocolate tart

Whipped vegan chocolate ganache is the star of this Paleo strawberry tart.

#16/22:

Chocolate chip cheesecake dip

Eat Something Delicious
#16/22:

Chocolate chip cheesecake dip

Cinnamon plantain chips are used to scoop up this luscious vegan, Paleo chocolate chip cheesecake dip.

#17/22:

Chocolate-blueberry energy bites

Wholesomelicious
#17/22:

Chocolate-blueberry energy bites

Sweet and tasty, these chocolate-blueberry energy bites are a dessert you can feel good about.

#18/22:

Magic cookie bars

Food Faith Fitness
#18/22:

Magic cookie bars

Adults and kids alike will love these vegan, Paleo magic cookie bars.

#19/22:

Paleo lemon cake

There's a Cook in my Kitchen
#19/22:

Paleo lemon cake

Sweet, tart and tasty, this grain-free lemon cake is a real crowd-pleaser.

#20/22:

Raw coconut-macadamia cheesecake

Downshiftology
#20/22:

Raw coconut-macadamia cheesecake

Vegan, gluten-free and Paleo, this tasty dessert is perfect for any palate.

#21/22:

Raspberry-chocolate cheesecake bars

Foraged Dish
#21/22:

Raspberry-chocolate cheesecake bars

No-bake vegan and Paleo, these raspberry-chocolate cheesecake bars offer virtuous indulgence.

#22/22:

Carrot cake blondies

Food Faith Fitness
#22/22:

Carrot cake blondies

Sweet and moist carrot blondies get a vegan, gluten-free, Paleo makeover in this tasty recipe.

