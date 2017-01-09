21 paleo desserts to satisfy your most primal cravings

Paleo Twix bars? Yes, it's a thing. You can totally eat dessert without getting off track with these recipes.
Originally published April 2016. Updated January 2017.
Rich and decadent, Paleo chocolate-avocado brownies are a satisfying dessert.
Chocolate almond butter cups are a tasty Paleo alternative to the kind in the orange wrapper.
Serve these lemon-pistachio shortbread cookie bites with a tall glass of ice green tea.
Gluten-free never tasted so good as these Paleo mint-chocolate brownies.
Creamy and sweet, this Paleo pecan pie ice cream is dairy- and refined sugar-free.
Chocolate and salted caramel are a match made in heaven in these Paleo brownies.
Topped with hazelnuts and sea salt, this Paleo pudding is super creamy thanks to avocado.
Ginger-lime date caramels are a fun and sophisticated Paleo vegan treat.
Bright and citrusy, these Paleo chia-lemon bars will put a smile on your face.
Paleo baking doesn't get easier than these banana-almond cookies.
A six-ingredient recipe for Paleo Twix bars is something I think we all can get excited about.
Chocolate and beet layer cake is so rich and decadent you won't believe it's Paleo.
Made with coconut flour, these chewy chocolate chip cookies taste just like the classic.
Whipped vegan chocolate ganache is the star of this Paleo strawberry tart.
Cinnamon plantain chips are used to scoop up this luscious vegan, Paleo chocolate chip cheesecake dip.
Sweet and tasty, these chocolate-blueberry energy bites are a dessert you can feel good about.
Adults and kids alike will love these vegan, Paleo magic cookie bars.
Sweet, tart and tasty, this grain-free lemon cake is a real crowd-pleaser.
Vegan, gluten-free and Paleo, this tasty dessert is perfect for any palate.
No-bake vegan and Paleo, these raspberry-chocolate cheesecake bars offer virtuous indulgence.
Sweet and moist carrot blondies get a vegan, gluten-free, Paleo makeover in this tasty recipe.
