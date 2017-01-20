Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Food

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
List View
On
Off

10 Super Bowl recipes we know you're searching for

Karen Miner

by

Karen Miner is the Food & Home Editor for SheKnows. She is a freelance writer, recipe developer and is also the cook, author and photographer behind the food blog, Tasty Trials, a collection of original recipes and stories. She and her h...

View Profile
#1/11:

The football foods everyone's googling

Brandi Bidot/SheKnows
#1/11:

The football foods everyone's googling

There's a reason everyone's on the hunt for these football party classics: They're frickin' delicious.

Originally published February 2016. Updated January 2017.

#3/11:

Chili

Nancy Foster/SheKnows
#3/11:

Chili

If you're making chili, make this slow cooker version so you don't have to stay in the kitchen at game time.

#4/11:

7-Layer dip

Brandi Bidot/SheKnows
#4/11:

7-Layer dip

Everyone gets their own personal-size dip — no more double-dipping worries.

#5/11:

Guacamole

ehaurylik/Getty Images
#5/11:

Guacamole

You've got to have guac at a Super Bowl party. It's in the rule book.

#6/11:

Pigs in a blanket

Brandi Bidot/SheKnows
#6/11:

Pigs in a blanket

Hot dogs and cheese all nestled in a bread blanket? Can't go wrong with that.

#7/11:

Meatballs

Nancy Foster/SheKnows
#7/11:

Meatballs

The secret ingredient in this slow cooker meatball recipe is limeade. 

#8/11:

Nachos

Nancy Foster/SheKnows
#8/11:

Nachos

Go untraditional with your nachos — french fries are even better than chips.

#9/11:

Chicken wings

Nancy Foster/SheKnows
#9/11:

Chicken wings

We're not giving you just one chicken wing recipe — we're giving you 33 for good measure.

#10/11:

Artichoke dip

Brandy O'Neill/SheKnows
#10/11:

Artichoke dip

This artichoke dip comes with the bread already included. No dipping required.

#11/11:

Queso dip

Brandi Bidot/SheKnows
#11/11:

Queso dip

Three-ingredient slow cooker queso dip. It's the perfect easy party recipe.

Related Slideshows

27 recipes that make Valentine's Day worth all the effort

23 luscious red velvet desserts to celebrate Valentine's Day

25 over-the-top Super Bowl snacks worth every calorie
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!