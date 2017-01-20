10 Super Bowl recipes we know you're searching for

There's a reason everyone's on the hunt for these football party classics: They're frickin' delicious.
Originally published February 2016. Updated January 2017.
Two favorites — wings and dip — combined as one glorious calorific treat.
If you're making chili, make this slow cooker version so you don't have to stay in the kitchen at game time.
Everyone gets their own personal-size dip — no more double-dipping worries.
You've got to have guac at a Super Bowl party. It's in the rule book.
Hot dogs and cheese all nestled in a bread blanket? Can't go wrong with that.
The secret ingredient in this slow cooker meatball recipe is limeade.
Go untraditional with your nachos — french fries are even better than chips.
We're not giving you just one chicken wing recipe — we're giving you 33 for good measure.
This artichoke dip comes with the bread already included. No dipping required.
Three-ingredient slow cooker queso dip. It's the perfect easy party recipe.
