25 over-the-top Super Bowl snacks worth every calorie

Epic Super Bowl bites

Claire Gallam/SheKnows
Epic Super Bowl bites

The adage "go big or go home" definitely applies to the Super Bowl — and these crazy-good party snacks.

Originally published January 2016. Updated January 2017.

Cheesy sloppy 'dogs

Simply Gloria
Cheesy sloppy 'dogs

Sloppy Joe-topped hot dogs are covered in melted garlic cheese sauce, making each bite unforgettable.

Steak-stuffed loaded baked potatoes

Kitchen Getaway
Steak-stuffed loaded baked potatoes

How do you up the ante on loaded baked potatoes? Add steak, of course.

BBQ onion meatball bombs

Hugs and Cookies XOXO
BBQ onion meatball bombs

Beefy meatballs are wrapped in onion, then bacon, and are then basted with barbecue sauce.

Queso dip with ground beef

A Sweet Pea Chef
Queso dip with ground beef

Two kinds of melted cheese and a whole lot of beef make this queso dip a must-try.

Jalapeño-bacon cheese ball

The Recipe Critic
Jalapeño-bacon cheese ball

Filled with and rolled in crispy bacon, this jalapeño-bacon cheese ball turns tradition on its head.

Coke-soaked bacon

A Spicy Perspective
Coke-soaked bacon

You don't need any complicated snacks when you're serving this sweet-and-salty Coke-soaked bacon.

Bacon onion rings with bacon-ranch dip

Will Cook for Smiles
Bacon onion rings with bacon-ranch dip

Bacon-studded onion rings dipped in bacon-ranch dip are a transcendent snacking experience.

Peanutty bacon cracker snack mix

Amy Brinkley/SheKnows
Peanutty bacon cracker snack mix

Set a bowl of this cheesy bacon snack mix on the coffee table, and watch it disappear.

Cheesy bacon dip

Brown Eyed Baker
Cheesy bacon dip

Bubbly, melty bacon and cheese dip is just what your chips and celery want.

Cheesy pepperoni pizza sticks

I Wash You Dry
Cheesy pepperoni pizza sticks

Pizza-stuffed breadsticks aren't only delicious — they're also easy to eat, so you can focus on the game.

Tater tot nachos

Cate Alexandra/SheKnows
Tater tot nachos

Crispy tater tots never tasted so good as when smothered in salsa con queso and your fave nacho toppings.

Jalapeño-bacon dip

Jackie Dodd/SheKnows
Jalapeño-bacon dip

It doesn't matter what you serve with this jalapeño-bacon dip — it will immediately taste like heaven.

Cheesy bacon-wrapped hot dogs

Amy Brinkley/SheKnows
Cheesy bacon-wrapped hot dogs

Bite-size hot dogs stuffed with cheese and wrapped in crispy bacon are the ultimate game day snack.

Pork tacos with jalapeño cheese sauce

Nancy Foster/SheKnows
Pork tacos with jalapeño cheese sauce

Succulent chipotle pork tacos smothered in jalapeño cheese sauce deserve a spot in your game day spread.

Maple bacon cheddar twists

Brandi Bidot/SheKnows
Maple bacon cheddar twists

Served with cheesy beer dip, these maple bacon cheddar twists will disappear in record time.

Stuffed vegan 'cheeseburger' bombs

Brandi Bidot/SheKnows
Stuffed vegan 'cheeseburger' bombs

Don't forget the vegan junk food! These stuffed vegan "cheeseburger" bombs will do the trick.

Cheesy bacon jalapeño pull-apart bread

Claire Gallam/SheKnows
Cheesy bacon jalapeño pull-apart bread

Melted cheese makes this bread super gooey inside, crispy and toasted out, with some bacon for good measure.

Ultimate nacho grilled cheese

Carolyn Stalnaker/SheKnows
Ultimate nacho grilled cheese

Your fave nacho ingredients piled on top of English muffins make for the most baller grilled cheese ever.

Loaded Irish nachos

Brandi Bidot/SheKnows
Loaded Irish nachos

Add some oomph to your nachos by swapping chips with potatoes.

Balsamic barbecue pulled pork nachos

Brandi Bidot/SheKnows
Balsamic barbecue pulled pork nachos

Pulled pork, slathered in homemade balsamic barbecue sauce, makes these nachos extraordinary.

Extra-cheesy nacho burgers

Brandy O'Neill/SheKnows
Extra-cheesy nacho burgers

Gooey melted pepper jack cheese positively drips off of these jalapeño-studded burgers.

Tots gone wild

My Daughter's Apron
Tots gone wild

These bacon-wrapped, barbecue sauce-glazed tater tots are the ultimate Super Bowl finger food.

Loaded Buffalo bacon

Claire Gallam/SheKnows
Loaded Buffalo bacon

Bacon drenched in Buffalo sauce and sprinkled with blue cheese could become your favorite snack.

Turtle cheesecake dip

Brandy O'Neill/SheKnows
Turtle cheesecake dip

Because no party is complete without a ridiculously decadent dessert.

