25 over-the-top Super Bowl snacks worth every calorie

The adage "go big or go home" definitely applies to the Super Bowl — and these crazy-good party snacks.
Originally published January 2016. Updated January 2017.
Spicy, cheesy Buffalo chicken-stuffed French baguette will become a favorite after you try this recipe.
Sloppy Joe-topped hot dogs are covered in melted garlic cheese sauce, making each bite unforgettable.
How do you up the ante on loaded baked potatoes? Add steak, of course.
Beefy meatballs are wrapped in onion, then bacon, and are then basted with barbecue sauce.
Two kinds of melted cheese and a whole lot of beef make this queso dip a must-try.
Filled with and rolled in crispy bacon, this jalapeño-bacon cheese ball turns tradition on its head.
You don't need any complicated snacks when you're serving this sweet-and-salty Coke-soaked bacon.
Bacon-studded onion rings dipped in bacon-ranch dip are a transcendent snacking experience.
Set a bowl of this cheesy bacon snack mix on the coffee table, and watch it disappear.
Bubbly, melty bacon and cheese dip is just what your chips and celery want.
Pizza-stuffed breadsticks aren't only delicious — they're also easy to eat, so you can focus on the game.
Crispy tater tots never tasted so good as when smothered in salsa con queso and your fave nacho toppings.
It doesn't matter what you serve with this jalapeño-bacon dip — it will immediately taste like heaven.
Bite-size hot dogs stuffed with cheese and wrapped in crispy bacon are the ultimate game day snack.
Succulent chipotle pork tacos smothered in jalapeño cheese sauce deserve a spot in your game day spread.
Served with cheesy beer dip, these maple bacon cheddar twists will disappear in record time.
Don't forget the vegan junk food! These stuffed vegan "cheeseburger" bombs will do the trick.
Melted cheese makes this bread super gooey inside, crispy and toasted out, with some bacon for good measure.
Your fave nacho ingredients piled on top of English muffins make for the most baller grilled cheese ever.
Add some oomph to your nachos by swapping chips with potatoes.
Pulled pork, slathered in homemade balsamic barbecue sauce, makes these nachos extraordinary.
Gooey melted pepper jack cheese positively drips off of these jalapeño-studded burgers.
These bacon-wrapped, barbecue sauce-glazed tater tots are the ultimate Super Bowl finger food.
Bacon drenched in Buffalo sauce and sprinkled with blue cheese could become your favorite snack.
Because no party is complete without a ridiculously decadent dessert.
