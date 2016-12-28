Sections
New Year’s brunch recipes so easy you could cook them with a hangover

Justina Huddleston

by

Justina Huddleston is an editor and the head writer for TDmonthly Magazine. She has been a freelance writer for several years, though her real passion is cooking.

View Profile
#1/26:

Breakfast of champions

Brandi Bidot/SheKnows
#1/26:

Breakfast of champions

Yes, you can party like a rock star and still cook like Julia Child — these brunch recipes are that simple.

Originally published December 2015. Updated December 2016.

#3/26:

Prosciutto, Brie and pear croissant sandwiches

Carolyn Stalnaker/SheKnows
#3/26:

Prosciutto, Brie and pear croissant sandwiches

The best part about these brunch sandwiches? You won't even have to turn on the stove to make them.

#4/26:

Easy huevos rancheros

Brandi Bidot/SheKnows
#4/26:

Easy huevos rancheros

Spend a couple of minutes frying eggs, then simply assemble these tasty huevos rancheros.

#5/26:

Stuffed breakfast croissants

Brandi Bidot/SheKnows
#5/26:

Stuffed breakfast croissants

Store-bought crescent roll dough stuffed with sausage, eggs and cheese makes for a quick and tasty breakfast.

#6/26:

Super-easy breakfast pastries

Brandy O'Neill/SheKnows
#6/26:

Super-easy breakfast pastries

Crescent roll dough, ham and cheese make a mean breakfast pastry that's ready in just 30 minutes. 

#7/26:

Bacon, egg, cheese and hash brown muffins

Brandi Bidot/SheKnows
#7/26:

Bacon, egg, cheese and hash brown muffins

A couple of these easy egg muffins and a mimosa or two later, and you'll feel like yourself again.

#8/26:

3-Ingredient breakfast skillet

Lexi's Clean Kitchen
#8/26:

3-Ingredient breakfast skillet

No one will guess that this yummy-looking breakfast skillet took just three ingredients and 20 minutes to make.

#9/26:

Bacon, apple and cheese egg bake

Carolyn Stalnaker/SheKnows
#9/26:

Bacon, apple and cheese egg bake

Sweet apples make the flavors in this easy egg bake really pop.

#10/26:

Hot ham and cheese party rolls

Kevin and Amanda
#10/26:

Hot ham and cheese party rolls

Somewhere between breakfast and lunch, you'll find these hot ham and cheese rolls with a poppy seed glaze.

#11/26:

5-Ingredient bacon cheese beer bread

Wine and Glue
#11/26:

5-Ingredient bacon cheese beer bread

Toast hearty slices of this bacon cheese beer bread, and prepare to wow your guests.

#12/26:

Cheesy ham quiche muffins

Gina Matsoukas/SheKnows
#12/26:

Cheesy ham quiche muffins

Cheesy mini egg muffins are a cinch to make and totally hit the spot after a wild night.

#13/26:

Gluten-free caramelized onion quiche

Brandi Bidot/SheKnows
#13/26:

Gluten-free caramelized onion quiche

Buying a prepared gluten-free crust will make cooking up this quiche even easier.

#14/26:

Biscuit bar

Southern Bite
#14/26:

Biscuit bar

Set out a selection of jams, cheese and ham along with some biscuits, and let your guests help themselves.

#15/26:

Easy omelets

Jana Erwin/SheKnows
#15/26:

Easy omelets

You may not feel up to making proper omelets, but this simple omelet recipe is way easier than you think.

#16/26:

1-Skillet omelet breakfast pizza

Brandi Bidot/SheKnows
#16/26:

1-Skillet omelet breakfast pizza

In less than an hour, you and your guests will be feasting on this fun breakfast omelet pizza.

#17/26:

Baked eggs with tomatoes and feta cheese

Innocent Delight
#17/26:

Baked eggs with tomatoes and feta cheese

Baked eggs with salty feta and tomatoes seem fancy but actually take just 20 minutes from start to finish.

#18/26:

Easy spinach and tomato frittata

Averie Cooks
#18/26:

Easy spinach and tomato frittata

Fresh and flavorful, this vegetarian frittata is just the thing to boost your energy after a long night.

#19/26:

Bacon- and egg-stuffed avocados

Lil Luna
#19/26:

Bacon- and egg-stuffed avocados

Creamy avocado is the perfect vehicle for eggs, cheese and bacon in this super-easy recipe.

#20/26:

Mini frittata brunch bar

Family Fresh Meals
#20/26:

Mini frittata brunch bar

Whisk up some eggs, then let your guests sprinkle in their own add-ons. Bake for 20 minutes, and enjoy.

#21/26:

King's Hawaiian cinnamon rolls

Wonky Wonderful
#21/26:

King's Hawaiian cinnamon rolls

Cinnamon rolls have never been easier than with this recipe thanks to King's Hawaiian rolls.

#22/26:

Biscuits and gravy casserole

Lemon Sugar
#22/26:

Biscuits and gravy casserole

Who knew that the ultimate, stick-to-your-ribs hangover cure is also so easy to make?

#23/26:

Baked egg boats

Deliciously Declassified
#23/26:

Baked egg boats

Baked egg boats look fancy, but they take almost no effort and will kick your hangover in the butt.

#24/26:

Crispy cheese and bacon potatoes

Barefeet in the Kitchen
#24/26:

Crispy cheese and bacon potatoes

If you can cut ingredients and put them on a baking sheet, then you can make these easy, crispy potatoes.

#25/26:

3-Ingredient Nutella croissants

Gimme Some Oven
#25/26:

3-Ingredient Nutella croissants

Store-bought puff pastry takes all the work out of these gooey Nutella croissants.

#26/26:

Cheesy tater tot breakfast bake

Chew Out Loud
#26/26:

Cheesy tater tot breakfast bake

Not only is it easy to make even when hungover, but nothing will taste better than this cheesy tot bake either.

