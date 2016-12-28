New Year’s brunch recipes so easy you could cook them with a hangover

Yes, you can party like a rock star and still cook like Julia Child — these brunch recipes are that simple.
Originally published December 2015. Updated December 2016.
As colorful as it is tasty, this baked Western omelet feeds a crowd, and all you have to do is mix and bake.
The best part about these brunch sandwiches? You won't even have to turn on the stove to make them.
Spend a couple of minutes frying eggs, then simply assemble these tasty huevos rancheros.
Store-bought crescent roll dough stuffed with sausage, eggs and cheese makes for a quick and tasty breakfast.
Crescent roll dough, ham and cheese make a mean breakfast pastry that's ready in just 30 minutes.
A couple of these easy egg muffins and a mimosa or two later, and you'll feel like yourself again.
No one will guess that this yummy-looking breakfast skillet took just three ingredients and 20 minutes to make.
Sweet apples make the flavors in this easy egg bake really pop.
Somewhere between breakfast and lunch, you'll find these hot ham and cheese rolls with a poppy seed glaze.
Toast hearty slices of this bacon cheese beer bread, and prepare to wow your guests.
Cheesy mini egg muffins are a cinch to make and totally hit the spot after a wild night.
Buying a prepared gluten-free crust will make cooking up this quiche even easier.
Set out a selection of jams, cheese and ham along with some biscuits, and let your guests help themselves.
You may not feel up to making proper omelets, but this simple omelet recipe is way easier than you think.
In less than an hour, you and your guests will be feasting on this fun breakfast omelet pizza.
Baked eggs with salty feta and tomatoes seem fancy but actually take just 20 minutes from start to finish.
Fresh and flavorful, this vegetarian frittata is just the thing to boost your energy after a long night.
Creamy avocado is the perfect vehicle for eggs, cheese and bacon in this super-easy recipe.
Whisk up some eggs, then let your guests sprinkle in their own add-ons. Bake for 20 minutes, and enjoy.
Cinnamon rolls have never been easier than with this recipe thanks to King's Hawaiian rolls.
Who knew that the ultimate, stick-to-your-ribs hangover cure is also so easy to make?
Baked egg boats look fancy, but they take almost no effort and will kick your hangover in the butt.
If you can cut ingredients and put them on a baking sheet, then you can make these easy, crispy potatoes.
Store-bought puff pastry takes all the work out of these gooey Nutella croissants.
Not only is it easy to make even when hungover, but nothing will taste better than this cheesy tot bake either.
