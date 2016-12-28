The ultimate list of New Years Eve finger foods

Keep your mingling New Year's Eve guests satiated with cute little bite-sized apps.
Originally published December 2015. Updated December 2016.
Served with a tahini dipping sauce, these baked falafel balls will go like hotcakes.
These fig, cheese and bacon bites drizzled with honey look fancy but are a cinch to put together.
Tangy goat cheese is the perfect foil for earthy mushrooms in these mini quiche.
Shrimp is always a big hit at any party, and these pesto-stuffed bites are no exception.
Crispy little flatbreads hold bites of salty goat cheese and sweet roasted onions in this recipe.
Whip up these mini Buffalo dip bites in 15 minutes flat so you can commence partying.
Flaky puff pastry rolled with proscuitto and Gruyère will leave your guests begging for more.
Get a head start on your New Year's resolution with these healthy ranch cucumber bites.
Topped with fontina cheese and thyme, these mini tarts are a great vegetarian party food.
Forget the sticky slow cooker meatballs, and try these crisped-up chicken Parm balls at your party instead.
Little bites of bacon, cheese and mushroom are the perfect way to toast the new year.
Tortilla scoops are the secret to these ceviche tostada bites.
Hearty Moroccan sausage rolls, studded with Craisins and pine nuts, are a hearty treat for your party guests.
Seafood sliders are always a huge hit at any party, and these pair well with bubbly too.
These mini pizza bites are far fancier than anything that comes from the freezer aisle at the grocery store.
After a glass or two of Champagne, these sticky-sweet chicken sliders will taste like heaven on Earth.
Served in mini pretzel bread bowls, these cider cheese soup shooters will wow your guests.
Caprese skewers get a hearty winter makeover here thanks to tiny turkey meatballs.
These fresh-tasting bites are a welcome alternative to heavier holiday food.
There's nothing refined about these deep-fried taco bites, but ravioli wrappers make them look party ready.
Vegetarian party guests will adore these sweet potato and lentil sliders.
Combine your chips and dip with these creamy spinach dip cups.
Earthy yet bright, these pesto beet chips are a unique appetizer.
Crispy cauliflower and a spicy, creamy dipping sauce make this dish a party hit.
Don't forget dessert! These gingerbread cheesecake bites are the perfect way to wrap up your party.
