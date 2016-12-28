Sections
The ultimate list of New Years Eve finger foods

Justina Huddleston

by

Justina Huddleston

#1/26:

Fun finger foods

The Girl on Bloor
#1/26:

Fun finger foods

Keep your mingling New Year's Eve guests satiated with cute little bite-sized apps.

Originally published December 2015. Updated December 2016.

#3/26:

Devils on horseback

What Clark Cooked
#3/26:

Devils on horseback

These fig, cheese and bacon bites drizzled with honey look fancy but are a cinch to put together.

#4/26:

Mushroom, leek and goat cheese mini quiche

The Corner Kitchen Blog
#4/26:

Mushroom, leek and goat cheese mini quiche

Tangy goat cheese is the perfect foil for earthy mushrooms in these mini quiche.

#5/26:

Pesto-stuffed shrimp

Two Purple Figs
#5/26:

Pesto-stuffed shrimp

Shrimp is always a big hit at any party, and these pesto-stuffed bites are no exception.

#6/26:

Mini flatbreads with cipollini onions and chèvre

Casa Yellow
#6/26:

Mini flatbreads with cipollini onions and chèvre

Crispy little flatbreads hold bites of salty goat cheese and sweet roasted onions in this recipe.

#7/26:

15-Minute Buffalo bites

Jana Erwin/SheKnows
#7/26:

15-Minute Buffalo bites

Whip up these mini Buffalo dip bites in 15 minutes flat so you can commence partying.

#8/26:

Prosciutto-Gruyère pinwheels

The Domestic Front
#8/26:

Prosciutto-Gruyère pinwheels

Flaky puff pastry rolled with proscuitto and Gruyère will leave your guests begging for more.

#9/26:

Ranch cucumber bites

Brandi Bidot/SheKnows
#9/26:

Ranch cucumber bites

Get a head start on your New Year's resolution with these healthy ranch cucumber bites.

#10/26:

Caramelized onion and apple mini tarts

LOL Foodie
#10/26:

Caramelized onion and apple mini tarts

Topped with fontina cheese and thyme, these mini tarts are a great vegetarian party food.

#11/26:

Chicken Parm balls

Live Laugh Cook
#11/26:

Chicken Parm balls

Forget the sticky slow cooker meatballs, and try these crisped-up chicken Parm balls at your party instead.

#12/26:

Bacon- and blue cheese-stuffed mushrooms

Self-proclaimed Foodie
#12/26:

Bacon- and blue cheese-stuffed mushrooms

Little bites of bacon, cheese and mushroom are the perfect way to toast the new year.

#13/26:

Zesty ceviche tostada bites

Meagan Wied/SheKnows
#13/26:

Zesty ceviche tostada bites

Tortilla scoops are the secret to these ceviche tostada bites.

#14/26:

Moroccan sausage rolls

A Fresh Legacy
#14/26:

Moroccan sausage rolls

Hearty Moroccan sausage rolls, studded with Craisins and pine nuts, are a hearty treat for your party guests.

#15/26:

Crabcake sliders

Brandy O'Neill/SheKnows
#15/26:

Crabcake sliders

Seafood sliders are always a huge hit at any party, and these pair well with bubbly too.

#16/26:

Mini pizza bites

The Girl on Bloor
#16/26:

Mini pizza bites

These mini pizza bites are far fancier than anything that comes from the freezer aisle at the grocery store.

#17/26:

Beer-braised chicken sliders

Jackie Dodd/SheKnows
#17/26:

Beer-braised chicken sliders

After a glass or two of Champagne, these sticky-sweet chicken sliders will taste like heaven on Earth.

#18/26:

Cider cheese soup shooters

How Sweet Eats
#18/26:

Cider cheese soup shooters

Served in mini pretzel bread bowls, these cider cheese soup shooters will wow your guests.

#19/26:

Caprese skewers with mini turkey meatballs

Soul Kitchen
#19/26:

Caprese skewers with mini turkey meatballs

Caprese skewers get a hearty winter makeover here thanks to tiny turkey meatballs.

#20/26:

Mini salmon wonton cups

The Missing Lokness
#20/26:

Mini salmon wonton cups

These fresh-tasting bites are a welcome alternative to heavier holiday food.

#21/26:

Fried taco ravioli

Unorthodox Epicure
#21/26:

Fried taco ravioli

There's nothing refined about these deep-fried taco bites, but ravioli wrappers make them look party ready.

#22/26:

Sweet potato and lentil sliders on mini pretzel buns

Cravings in Amsterdams
#22/26:

Sweet potato and lentil sliders on mini pretzel buns

Vegetarian party guests will adore these sweet potato and lentil sliders.

#23/26:

Spinach dip cups

Cassie Laemmli/SheKnows
#23/26:

Spinach dip cups

Combine your chips and dip with these creamy spinach dip cups.

#24/26:

Pesto, mushroom and avocado beet chips

Tasse D'Amour
#24/26:

Pesto, mushroom and avocado beet chips

Earthy yet bright, these pesto beet chips are a unique appetizer.

#25/26:

Bang bang cauliflower

Brandi Bidot/SheKnows
#25/26:

Bang bang cauliflower

Crispy cauliflower and a spicy, creamy dipping sauce make this dish a party hit.

#26/26:

Gingerbread cheesecake bites

Brandy O'Neill/SheKnows
#26/26:

Gingerbread cheesecake bites

Don't forget dessert! These gingerbread cheesecake bites are the perfect way to wrap up your party.

