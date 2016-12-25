Sections
No-bake Christmas cookies you can make at the last minute

Justina Huddleston

by

Justina Huddleston is an editor and the head writer for TDmonthly Magazine. She has been a freelance writer for several years, though her real passion is cooking. You can see the recipes she creates on her vegan food blog, A Life of Litt...

View Profile
#1/26:

Cookies in a pinch

The View From Great Island
#1/26:

Cookies in a pinch

You are the magic elf who saves Christmas with these quick, no-bake cookies.

Originally published December 2015. Updated December 2016.

#3/26:

Chocolate macaroons

Wanna Come With
#3/26:

Chocolate macaroons

Coconut and chocolate make these no-bake macaroons taste just as good as the original.

#4/26:

S'mores no-bake cookies

Gimme Some Oven
#4/26:

S'mores no-bake cookies

S'mores get a no-bake, no-campfire-needed makeover in this cookie recipe.

#5/26:

White chocolate thin mints

The View From Great Island
#5/26:

White chocolate thin mints

It couldn't be easier to make these no-bake white chocolate thin mints.

#6/26:

Dark chocolate-almond cookies

Two Peas and Their Pod
#6/26:

Dark chocolate-almond cookies

Crunchy almonds and smooth dark chocolate are bffs in this dark chocolate-almond cookies recipe.

#7/26:

Christmas tree cookies

The Recipe Rebel
#7/26:

Christmas tree cookies

These cheery no-bake Christmas trees are just the thing for your next cookie swap.

#8/26:

Chewy cookies-and-cream bars

Picky Palate
#8/26:

Chewy cookies-and-cream bars

Everyone will love these no-bake chewy cookies-and-cream bars.

#9/26:

Chow mein noodle cookies

Wanna Come With
#9/26:

Chow mein noodle cookies

The secret ingredient to these crunchy no-bake cookies is chow mein noodles.

#10/26:

Cake batter cookies

Mrs. Happy Homemaker
#10/26:

Cake batter cookies

Colorful sprinkles make these cake batter cookies the funnest no-bake recipe ever.

#11/26:

Thumbprint jam cookies

The Big Man's World
#11/26:

Thumbprint jam cookies

Vegan, gluten-free thumbprint cookies are just the thing to serve with tea.

#12/26:

Reese's Krispies cookies

Butter With a Side of Bread
#12/26:

Reese's Krispies cookies

Crunchy and full of peanut butter and chocolate, no one can turn down these no-bake cookies

#13/26:

Pumpkin spice cookies

Frugal Farmwife
#13/26:

Pumpkin spice cookies

Cinnamon, nutmeg and pumpkin make these no-bake cookies the perfect thing to munch on cold days.

#14/26:

Chocolate chip cookie dough brownie bites

The Domestic Rebel
#14/26:

Chocolate chip cookie dough brownie bites

Chocolate chip cookie dough gets enrobed in brownies in this no-bake recipe.

#15/26:

Fudgy mint chocolate cookies

The Recipe Rebel
#15/26:

Fudgy mint chocolate cookies

Mint and chocolate go together so well, these no-bake cookies are sure to be a hit.

#16/26:

Peanut butter-butterscotch cookies

Wanna Come With
#16/26:

Peanut butter-butterscotch cookies

Butterscotch gives these peanut butter no-bake cookies an extra level of flavor.

#17/26:

Chocolate caramel cracker cookies

Live Like You Are Rich
#17/26:

Chocolate caramel cracker cookies

Technically you do use your oven for these easy Twix cookies — but only for a minute or two.

#18/26:

Banana bread cookies

Shaken Together Life
#18/26:

Banana bread cookies

Banana bread no-bake cookies are basically breakfast food, right? 

#19/26:

Chocolate chunk peanut butter cookies

Brandi Bidot/SheKnows
#19/26:

Chocolate chunk peanut butter cookies

Chocolate and peanut butter are at it again in these chunky no-bake cookies.

#20/26:

Abominable Snow Monster cookie pops

Nancy Foster/SheKnows
#20/26:

Abominable Snow Monster cookie pops

Get into the spirit of the season with these fun Abominable Snow Monster cookie pops.

#21/26:

Cookies-and-cream meltaways

Lemon Tree Dwelling
#21/26:

Cookies-and-cream meltaways

Cookies and cream never tasted so good as in this recipe for no-bake meltaways.

#22/26:

Vegan snowballs

Brandi Bidot/SheKnows
#22/26:

Vegan snowballs

Almond flour gives these no-bake vegan snowballs an authentically nutty flavor.

#23/26:

Pumpkin and mascarpone cookies

Getty Images
#23/26:

Pumpkin and mascarpone cookies

Creamy mascarpone makes these no-bake pumpkin cookies unlike any other.

#24/26:

Rocky road haystacks

Patricia Conte/SheKnows
#24/26:

Rocky road haystacks

All of your favorite goodies are packed into these no-bake rocky road haystacks.

#25/26:

Maple cookies

Brandy O'Neill/SheKnows
#25/26:

Maple cookies

Maple syrup gives these no-bake cookies a cozy vibe.

#26/26:

Snowy mountain cookies

Sandra Denneler/SheKnows
#26/26:

Snowy mountain cookies

As visually intriguing as they are tasty, these no-bake snowy mountain cookies are worth a try.

