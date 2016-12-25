No-bake Christmas cookies you can make at the last minute

You are the magic elf who saves Christmas with these quick, no-bake cookies.
Originally published December 2015. Updated December 2016.
Thanks to this Samoa cookie recipe, you can enjoy your favorite Girl Scout cookies at a moment's notice.
Coconut and chocolate make these no-bake macaroons taste just as good as the original.
S'mores get a no-bake, no-campfire-needed makeover in this cookie recipe.
It couldn't be easier to make these no-bake white chocolate thin mints.
Crunchy almonds and smooth dark chocolate are bffs in this dark chocolate-almond cookies recipe.
These cheery no-bake Christmas trees are just the thing for your next cookie swap.
Everyone will love these no-bake chewy cookies-and-cream bars.
The secret ingredient to these crunchy no-bake cookies is chow mein noodles.
Colorful sprinkles make these cake batter cookies the funnest no-bake recipe ever.
Vegan, gluten-free thumbprint cookies are just the thing to serve with tea.
Crunchy and full of peanut butter and chocolate, no one can turn down these no-bake cookies.
Cinnamon, nutmeg and pumpkin make these no-bake cookies the perfect thing to munch on cold days.
Chocolate chip cookie dough gets enrobed in brownies in this no-bake recipe.
Mint and chocolate go together so well, these no-bake cookies are sure to be a hit.
Butterscotch gives these peanut butter no-bake cookies an extra level of flavor.
Technically you do use your oven for these easy Twix cookies — but only for a minute or two.
Banana bread no-bake cookies are basically breakfast food, right?
Chocolate and peanut butter are at it again in these chunky no-bake cookies.
Get into the spirit of the season with these fun Abominable Snow Monster cookie pops.
Cookies and cream never tasted so good as in this recipe for no-bake meltaways.
Almond flour gives these no-bake vegan snowballs an authentically nutty flavor.
Creamy mascarpone makes these no-bake pumpkin cookies unlike any other.
All of your favorite goodies are packed into these no-bake rocky road haystacks.
Maple syrup gives these no-bake cookies a cozy vibe.
As visually intriguing as they are tasty, these no-bake snowy mountain cookies are worth a try.
