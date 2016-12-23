Make-ahead breakfasts: Your strategy for feeding a crowd over the holidays

So you've got a full house on a holiday and you know they're all going to wake up hungry? No problem. You've got this. Here are the big-batch make-ahead breakfasts that will fill those bellies, and you won't have to wake up at the crack of dawn to make them, either.
Individual frittatas are a breeze to freeze ahead of time.
Make these breakfast burritos a few weeks before guests arrive, then freeze until ready to serve.
Please vegan guests with this easy overnight French toast bake.
Egg sandwiches freeze beautifully and are totally customizable too.
Spiced apples keep this make-ahead French toast from tasting dull.
Hearty greens and cheese are at the heart of this make-ahead breakfast strata.
Make this apple-walnut oatmeal before bed, then wake up to a perfect breakfast.
The smell of this slow cooker apple pie oatmeal will make anyone a morning person.
Bright and juicy peaches will awaken your taste buds in this make-ahead French toast.
Healthy and convenient, these egg muffins are easy to pop out of the freezer when you need breakfast.
Decadent raspberries and cream make this make-ahead breakfast bake worth waking up for.
Fancy and oatmeal don't usually go hand in hand, but these elegant overnight oats are the exception.
Chock-full of cheese, eggs and other goodies, these make-ahead breakfast burritos are easy to freeze.
Sausage and biscuits in a creamy gravy make for the easiest breakfast ever thanks to this make-ahead casserole.
Hearty croissant breakfast sandwiches freeze surprisingly well, so you can have breakfast in a jiff.
Freeze these breakfast quesadillas ahead of time, then serve them up to impress guests on a busy morning.
Tiny pancake bites in all sorts of flavors are the pefect breakfast to stash in your freezer.
Is it dessert or breakfast? No one will care once they taste this overnight s'mores French toast.
Pops of sweet-tart blueberry keep this overnight French toast from feeling too heavy.
Cozy spices make this overnight pumpkin French toast smell delicious while it bakes.
Make these pull-apart sticky buns in advance, then pull them out of the freezer for a breakfast treat.
The hardest part about making this tater tot breakfast bake ahead of time is not eating it on the spot.
