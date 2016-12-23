Sections
Make-ahead breakfasts: Your strategy for feeding a crowd over the holidays

Justina Huddleston

by

Justina Huddleston is an editor and the head writer for TDmonthly Magazine. She has been a freelance writer for several years, though her real passion is cooking. You can see the recipes she creates on her vegan food blog, A Life of Litt...

View Profile
Easy breakfasts for a full house

Gina Matsoukas/SheKnows
Easy breakfasts for a full house

So you've got a full house on a holiday and you know they're all going to wake up hungry? No problem. You've got this. Here are the big-batch make-ahead breakfasts that will fill those bellies, and you won't have to wake up at the crack of dawn to make them, either.

Breakfast burritos

Brandi Bidot/SheKnows
Breakfast burritos

Make these breakfast burritos a few weeks before guests arrive, then freeze until ready to serve.

Vegan overnight French toast bake

Brandi Bidot/SheKnows
Vegan overnight French toast bake

Please vegan guests with this easy overnight French toast bake.

Easy egg sandwiches

Brandy O'Neill/SheKnows
Easy egg sandwiches

Egg sandwiches freeze beautifully and are totally customizable too.

Apple French toast casserole

Katerina Petrovska/SheKnows
Apple French toast casserole

Spiced apples keep this make-ahead French toast from tasting dull.

Greens and cheddar breakfast strata

Brandy O'Neill/SheKnows
Greens and cheddar breakfast strata

Hearty greens and cheese are at the heart of this make-ahead breakfast strata.

Overnight apple-walnut oatmeal

Brandi Bidot/SheKnows
Overnight apple-walnut oatmeal

Make this apple-walnut oatmeal before bed, then wake up to a perfect breakfast.

Overnight slow cooker apple pie oatmeal

Brandi Bidot/SheKnows
Overnight slow cooker apple pie oatmeal

The smell of this slow cooker apple pie oatmeal will make anyone a morning person.

Peach French toast casserole

Peachy Hill
Peach French toast casserole

Bright and juicy peaches will awaken your taste buds in this make-ahead French toast.

Veggie-filled egg muffin cups

Show Me the Yummy
Veggie-filled egg muffin cups

Healthy and convenient, these egg muffins are easy to pop out of the freezer when you need breakfast.

Raspberry and cream breakfast bake

Gina Matsoukas/SheKnows
Raspberry and cream breakfast bake

Decadent raspberries and cream make this make-ahead breakfast bake worth waking up for. 

Banana-coconut overnight oats

Broccoli and Muffins
Banana-coconut overnight oats

Fancy and oatmeal don't usually go hand in hand, but these elegant overnight oats are the exception.

Easy breakfast burritos

Show me the Yummy
Easy breakfast burritos

Chock-full of cheese, eggs and other goodies, these make-ahead breakfast burritos are easy to freeze.

Sausage and gravy breakfast casserole

Shugary Sweets
Sausage and gravy breakfast casserole

Sausage and biscuits in a creamy gravy make for the easiest breakfast ever thanks to this make-ahead casserole

Croissant sandwiches

Jamie Cooks It Up
Croissant sandwiches

Hearty croissant breakfast sandwiches freeze surprisingly well, so you can have breakfast in a jiff.

Breakfast quesadillas

Well Plated
Breakfast quesadillas

Freeze these breakfast quesadillas ahead of time, then serve them up to impress guests on a busy morning.

Pancake bites

A Few Shortcuts
Pancake bites

Tiny pancake bites in all sorts of flavors are the pefect breakfast to stash in your freezer.

S'mores overnight French toast casserole

The Recipe Rebel
S'mores overnight French toast casserole

Is it dessert or breakfast? No one will care once they taste this overnight s'mores French toast.

Overnight blueberry French toast

Recipe Girl
Overnight blueberry French toast

Pops of sweet-tart blueberry keep this overnight French toast from feeling too heavy.

Overnight pumpkin French toast

I Should be Mopping the Floor
Overnight pumpkin French toast

Cozy spices make this overnight pumpkin French toast smell delicious while it bakes.

Pull-apart sticky buns

The Yummy Life
Pull-apart sticky buns

Make these pull-apart sticky buns in advance, then pull them out of the freezer for a breakfast treat.

Cheesy tater tot breakfast bake

Chew Out Loud
Cheesy tater tot breakfast bake

The hardest part about making this tater tot breakfast bake ahead of time is not eating it on the spot.

